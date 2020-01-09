Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG Member Days już wkrótce. Odwiedź nas 4 listopada. Dowiedz się więcej.

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

LG Member Days już wkrótce. Odwiedź nas 4 listopada. Dowiedz się więcej.

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

LG Experience

Najlepsze soundbary do seriali telewizyjnych, filmów i muzyki prezentowane na targach CES

Autor Adrian Back 09.01.2020

LG's soundbars are on show at CES 2020, and with elevated AI functionality, they make sure the sound in your room creates a whole new entertainment experience | More at LG MAGAZINE

Niezależnie od tego, czy myślisz o kinie domowym, czy też o oszałamiającym dźwięku surround, soundbary firmy LG, prezentowane na CES, są najlepszym wyborem

Z jednej strony poprawiono wygląd telewizorów dzięki zastosowaniu cieńszej i lżejszej konstrukcji. Z drugiej strony zależy nam także na tym, aby były również zadowalającym wyborem pod względem wrażeń audio. Po zakupie telewizora umożliwiającego wyświetlanie obrazu o zaskakującej rozdzielczości, nie chciałbyś oglądać hitów filmowych z Hollywood lub strumieniować najnowszego serialu z dźwiękiem o słabej jakości.

Chcesz być w centrum akcji, a wspaniały dźwięk powinien dopełniać obraz. To może wiązać się z inwestycją w zestawy audio o wielkich gabarytach. Natomiast aktualnie najlepsze soundbary mogą zapewnić oszałamiający dźwięk przestrzenny dzięki zestawowi głośników mieszczących się w opływowej konstrukcji.

Oferta soundbarów LG, która stanowi doskonały wybór w przypadku salonów czy nawet zestawów kina domowego, poprawi wrażenia podczas oglądania, ponieważ dźwięk jest odtwarzany w taki sposób, że do widza docierają mocne dźwięki ze wszystkich stron.

Poniżej możesz odkryć korzyści wiążące się z zakupem soundbaru, a także odnaleźć najnowsze informacje dotyczące soundbarów LG, które zostaną zaprezentowanie w trakcie targów CES 2020.


Targi CES 2020

Nowe soundbary na targach CES 2020 bazują na znakomitej reputacji LG, tworząc dźwięk, który pasuje do doskonałej rozrywki wizualnej. AI Room Calibration to nowa funkcja, która pozwala uzyskać zoptymalizowany dźwięk w pomieszczeniu, niezależnie od jego wielkości i zaaranżowania. Soundbar LG kalibruje się sam – potrafi rozpoznawać i analizować tony, aby dopasować dźwięk idealny do twojej przestrzeni. To przenosi ideę inteligentnego dźwięku na zupełnie nowy poziom. 

Ale optymalizacja dźwięku nie kończy się na tym - najlepsze soundbary LG również będą zawierały algorytm przetwarzania, który może przeskalować konwencjonalne formaty plików do jakości zbliżonej do studyjnej. A kupując opcjonalny zestaw bezprzewodowych tylnych głośników SPK8, możesz uzyskać jeszcze bardziej kinowy dźwięk. W 2020 roku więcej modeli Soundbarów będzie kompatybilnych z głośnikami SPK8, a także - z Asystentem Google.


Wrażenia jak nigdy dotąd

Jako że telewizory stają się coraz bardziej cienkie, przestrzeń przeznaczona na głośniki o wysokiej jakości jest coraz mniejsza. Dlatego wiele wbudowanych głośników może mieć problem z odtworzeniem głębokich, niskich, basowych dźwięków, a ścieżka dźwiękowa może być nieznacznie wytłumiona. To oznacza, że jakość dźwięku jest znacznie gorsza od jakości obrazu, zwłaszcza przy rozdzielczości 8K oraz niektórych modelach LG pozwalających na wyświetlanie obrazów z 33 milionami pikseli.

Wybierając soundbar i korzystając z odpowiedniego ustawienia głośników, możesz odmienić swoje wrażenia w czasie oglądania. LG oferuje głośniki przednie, tylne, boczne oraz nawet skierowane do góry, co pomaga w stworzeniu odpowiedniego otoczenia, w którym dźwięki odbijają się od ścian i sufitu.

Ponadto LG Sound Bar SL10YG wyróżnia się dźwiękiem Hi-Res z częstotliwością próbkowania na poziomie 192 kHz oraz 24-bitową głębią, dzięki czemu dźwięk jest bardziej wierny, a seriale i filmy nabierają nowych barw.

Soundbar firmy LG może być także wykorzystany do słuchania muzyki, a wiele takich produktów jest wyposażonych w oprogramowanie Chromecast, które umożliwia uruchomienie aplikacji, takiej jak Spotify, oraz strumieniowanie ulubionych piosenek, po naciśnięciu przycisku, przy użyciu głośnika. Soundbary są także wyposażone w dwa porty HDMI, porty optyczne, a także posiadają funkcję łączności przez Bluetooth – stąd niezależnie od urządzenia, na którym odtwarzana jest muzyka, można w prosty sposób odtwarzać ją przez soundbar.

LG's Soundbars boast high resolution audio so you always get the best sound experience | More at LG MAGAZINE
You can easily connect your LG Soundbar to your phone, so you can change the dial wherever you are | More at LG MAGAZINE
LG's soundbars have bluetooth connectivity, dual HDMI cables and offer optimal sound for the very best entertainment experience | More at LG MAGAZINE
LG's Soundbars boast high resolution audio so you always get the best sound experience | More at LG MAGAZINE
You can easily connect your LG Soundbar to your phone, so you can change the dial wherever you are | More at LG MAGAZINE
LG's soundbars have bluetooth connectivity, dual HDMI cables and offer optimal sound for the very best entertainment experience | More at LG MAGAZINE
Dodatek do inteligentnego domu

Oprócz tego, że soundbar LG może służyć jako głośnik o wysokiej jakości przy oglądaniu telewizji czy słuchaniu muzyki, może także stanowić ważną część inteligentnego domu. LG SL10YG jest jednym z pierwszych soundbarów na świecie, które obsługują Asystenta Google oraz Dolby Atmos, dzięki czemu głośnik może wykonywać polecenia głosowe w celu odnalezienia informacji i odtwarzania muzyki.

Po prostu wypowiedz słowa „Cześć, Google” i zamień soundbar w pełni funkcjonalny, inteligentny głośnik. To pozwala Ci na pobieranie najnowszych i najważniejszych wiadomości, sprawdzanie pogody lub sprawdzenie nazwy utworu, którego właśnie słuchasz – a to wszystko dostępne jest za pomocą poleceń głosowych. Jeśli korzystasz z innych inteligentnych aplikacji w domu, możesz nimi sterować przy użyciu soundbaru i nawet cieszyć się klimatycznym oświetleniem w trakcie oglądania filmu 

LG's Soundbars are all connected to Google Assistant, so you can simply ask for the sound that makes your entertainment experience superior | More at LG MAGAZINE
LG's Soundbars are all connected to Google Assistant, so you can simply ask for the sound that makes your entertainment experience superior | More at LG MAGAZINE
Ucz się od ekspertów

Aby zagwarantować wysoką jakość dźwięku, LG rozpoczął współpracę z pionierami dźwięku Hi-Res – firmą Meridian. Ta firma, która produkuje innowacyjne i kunsztowne głośniki od 1977 r., była przodującą marką pod względem głośników cyfrowych oraz odtwarzaczy płyt CD.

Specjalizacja firmy Meridian wyznaczyła także nowe standardy w zakresie systemów audio w pojazdach, czego przykładem może być pierwszy na świecie system dźwiękowy surround 3D do aut, który został wprowadzony w 2012 r. Obecnie taka wiedza jest wykorzystywana przy projektowaniu soundbarów.

W LG SL10YG oraz SL9YG zastosowano zaawansowaną technologię przetwarzania sygnału cyfrowego Meridian, która zapewnia szeroki zasięg odtwarzanych dźwięków oraz sprawia, że dźwięki są lepiej wyłapywane przez narządy słuchu. Te aspekty są bardzo ważne, ponieważ muzyka i efekty dźwiękowe mogą otoczyć użytkownika, tworząc niemal ścianę dźwięku, dzięki czemu można znaleźć się jeszcze bliżej akcji.

Wykorzystanie dźwięku o takiej jakości nie ogranicza się jedynie do oglądania seriali i filmów – takie możliwości doskonale sprawdzają się w przypadku gier komputerowych, a zwłaszcza gier akcji i przygodowych, takich jak The Last of Us czy Resident Evil 2.

The LG Soundbar was a showstopper at CES 2020, with a number of new models on show for attendees | More at LG MAGAZINE
LG's Soundbar collection was on show at CES 2020, and it's partnership with Meridian continues to make it a leading option in entertainment sound | More at LG MAGAZINE
The LG Soundbar was a showstopper at CES 2020, with a number of new models on show for attendees | More at LG MAGAZINE
LG's Soundbar collection was on show at CES 2020, and it's partnership with Meridian continues to make it a leading option in entertainment sound | More at LG MAGAZINE
Tworzenie w pełni immersyjnego środowiska dźwiękowego

Innym, doskonałym sposobem na wykorzystanie niesamowitych możliwości dźwiękowych soundbarów LG jest funkcja Dolby Atmos. Użytkownik, korzystając z tej jednej z najwspanialszych i najważniejszych technologii wykorzystywanych w kinie domowym, może zamknąć się w bańce wypełnionej dźwiękami dzięki dialogom oraz potężnym efektom dźwiękowym dobiegającym z określonego punktu w domu.

Kiedyś w celu uzyskania takich efektów należało kupić zestaw audio z dźwiękiem surround, a obecnie wystarczy soundbar. To źródło otaczającego dźwięku nie tylko sprawi, że będziesz bliżej akcji, ale, o ile reżyserzy z Hollywood rozsądnie wykorzystają technologię, także sprawi, że podskoczysz w fotelu niejeden raz.

Technologia Dolby Atmos, stanowiąca wyraźne ulepszenie zestawu dźwiękowego surround na wiele kanałów (7.1), jest aktualnie wykorzystywana w kinach na całym świecie oraz często jest przedstawiana w celu demonstracji dźwięku samolotu jumbo jet przelatującego nad ludźmi. Taki efekt może być odtworzony za pomocą soundbaru – i nie jest to tylko kwestia mocy, ale również dokładnego dostrojenia dźwięku, który rozprzestrzenia się po całym pokoju.

Rezultatem są niesamowite, immersyjne wrażenia, a Ty dzięki temu znajdujesz się w centrum akcji, niezależnie od tego, czy grasz w najnowszą grę komputerową, strumieniujesz ulubiony serial, czy też oglądasz klasyczny film akcji.

LG's Soundbars are equipped with DTS X and Dolby Atmos, so you get a superior entertainment experience | More at LG MAGAZINE
With LG's Soundbar, sound reaches all the right places, so you get the ultimate entertainment experience | More at LG MAGAZINE
LG's Soundbars are equipped with DTS X and Dolby Atmos, so you get a superior entertainment experience | More at LG MAGAZINE
With LG's Soundbar, sound reaches all the right places, so you get the ultimate entertainment experience | More at LG MAGAZINE

Life's Good!

Podobny artykuł

LG's ThinQ zone was once again a hit at CES 2020, with a number of new products on show including the electric car | More at LG MAGAZINE

Wskazówki

Targi CES 2020: Technologia ThinQ poszerza możliwości inteligentnego domu.

LG prezentuje inteligentny dom ThinQ na targach CES 2020. Jak poprawią Twoje życie ?

The LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R was on show at CES 2020, with its minimalist and innovative features taking centre stage | More at LG MAGAZINE

Wskazówki

Targi CES 2020: Telewizor ze zwijanym ekranem otwiera nowy obszar zastosowań matryc OLED

Podczas targów CES 2020 telewizor LG ze zwijanym ekranem znalazł się w centrum uwagi. Poznaj wszystkie szczegóły wydarzenia, od fascynujących wrażeń wzrokowych po pokaz dzieł sztuki.

Poprzedni

IFA 2019: odkryj inteligentną lodówkę, która sprawia, że kuchnia tworzy jedność
 

Następny

CES 2020: Najlepsze telewizory OLED główną atrakcją targów