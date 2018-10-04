Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
Dostosuj monitor LG do swoich ulubionych ustawień

Autor Ewa 04.10.2018

Monitor LG.

Zmień ustawienia monitora LG tak, aby jak najbardziej odpowiadał Twoim potrzebom. My dostarczamy Ci najwyższej jakości sprzęt, ale to Ty wiesz, czego potrzebujesz. Sprawdź jak połączyć te dwie rzeczy.

LG wkłada wiele wysiłku, aby tworzyć monitory, które będą jak najbardziej dopasowane technologicznie do Twoich potrzeb. Producent nie zapomina, że za jego monitorami usiądą osoby, które będą ich używać do pracy, oglądania filmów, grania w gry, tworzenia grafiki czy edytowania filmów. Może to być kilku różnych ludzi, ale może to być również jedna osoba, która oczekuje sprawnego narzędzia, elastycznie dopasowującego się do jej zmieniających się wymagań. Dlatego LG pozostawia użytkownikowi możliwość zmiany bardzo wielu ustawień.




Przycisk joystick.

Aktywowanie Menu głównego

  1. Naciśnij przycisk joysticka u dołu monitora.
  2. Przesuwaj joystickiem w górę i w dół oraz w prawo i lewo, aby wybrać poszczególne opcje.
  3. Naciśnij jeszcze raz przycisk joysticka, aby wyjść z Menu głównego.

Funkcje Menu głównego

Koło z różnymi opcjami, które włacza się po naciśnięcu joysticku.  

Menu - Konfiguracja ustawień ekranu.

Tryb Obrazu - Optymalizacja ustawień ekranu pod kątem trybu obrazu. 

PBP – Jednoczesne wyświetlenie na jednym monitorze obrazu z 2 źródeł sygnału.

Wyjście - Wyjście z menu głównego.




Ustawienia użytkownika

Menu.

  1. Aby wyświetlić obszar Menu ekranowe, naciśnij przycisk joysticka u dołu monitora, a następnie przejdź do Menu.
  2. Wybierz opcję przesuwając joystick w górę/dół/lewo/prawo.
  3. Aby powrócić do wyższego poziomu menu lub ustawić inne pozycje menu, przesuń przycisk joysticka w lewą stronę. Jeśli chcesz wyjść z menu ekranowego również przesuwaj joystick w lewą stronę do momentu wyjścia.
Łatwe sterowanie

Szybkie ustawienia.


Łatwe sterowanie to obszar w menu, który pozwoli Ci zarządzać takimi opcjami jak: 

Jasność i Kontrast - dostosujesz jasność i kontrast kolorów ekranu.

Głośność - możesz wyregulować głośność według swoich upodobań, a jeśli chcesz wyciszyć zupełnie urządzenie wystarczy, że przytrzymasz dłużej joystick skierowany w dół.

Źródło - wybieranie źródła sygnału wejściowego.

Proporcje - dostosowywanie proporcji ekranu z pośród 3 opcji:

  • Panorama - tryb szerokokątny,
  • Oryginalny - proporcje właściwe
  • 1:1 - oryginalny rozmiar obrazu.


Funkcje

Przycisk input.


Funkcje to szereg opcji, które pozwolą Ci dostosować dźwięk, obraz oraz tryb oszczędzania energii.

W poniżej tabeli po lewej stronie znajdziesz opcje dostępne w Funkcjach, a po prawej wyjaśnienie, do czego służą.


Tabela Funkcje.


PBP


Przycisk Picture.



PBP, czyli Picture by picture, to opcja w monitorach LG, która pozwoli wyświetlić Ci jednocześnie obraz z dwóch różnych źródeł.


Poniższa tabela pokazuje opcje dostępne po naciśnięciu przycisku PBP.

Tabela z opcjami PBP.

Ekran

Przycisk Sound.


Przycisk Ekran daje Ci możliwość przejścia do dwóch opcji: Obraz i Kolor.


Dla Obrazu dostępne są poniższe funkcje:

Funkcje obrazu.


A to, co możesz zmienić gdy naciśniesz Kolor:

Funkcje opcji ekran.
Ustawienia

Przycisk General.



Opcje dostępne w ustawieniach:

Funkcje ustawień.



Ustawienia fabryczne

Ustawienia fabryczne.


Klikając w Ustawienia Fabryczne możesz zresetować urządzenie do ustawień domyślnych lub anulować resetowanie.

