Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG Member Days już wkrótce. Odwiedź nas 4 listopada. Dowiedz się więcej.

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

LG Member Days już wkrótce. Odwiedź nas 4 listopada. Dowiedz się więcej.

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

LG Experience

Jak dostosować wysokość i kąt nachylenia monitora LG?

Autor Iza Pietras 03.10.2018

Lg_monitor_adjusting.jpg

LG dokłada wszelkich starań, aby monitory odpowiadały wszelkim potrzebom zarówno w biurze, jak i w domu. Zobacz, w jaki sposób ustawić monitor, aby praca na nim była również bezpieczna i wygodna.

Dostosowanie monitora do swoich potrzeb oznacza zarówno ustawienie odpowiedniej wysokości oraz kąta nachylenia, jak i zmianę ustawień fabrycznych takich jak nasycenie kolorów, jasność czy oszczędność energii. Ten artykuł został poświęcony pierwszemu zagadnieniu.


Jeśli pracujesz z komputerem na co dzień, dostosowanie monitora tak, aby korzystanie z niego prowokowało prawidłową postawę, bezpieczną dla kręgosłupa, jest bardzo ważne. Niepamiętanie o tym może powodować bóle pleców, szyi, a nawet głowy. Nieodpowiedni sposób wpatrywania się w monitor wpływa również na pogorszenie się wzroku.

Dostosowywanie wysokości monitora LG


lg_monitor_adjustingheight.png

1. Ustaw monitor na podstawce w pionowej pozycji.

2. Dla bezpieczeństwa trzymaj zawsze monitor w obu dłoniach.


PAMIĘTAJ!

Kiedy dostosowujesz wysokość monitora nie kładź rąk na jego ruchomych częściach, aby uniknąć uszkodzenia palców.

Dostosowywanie wysokości monitora LG

O czym należy pamiętać podczas ustawiania wysokości monitora?


1. Monitor powinien stać dokładnie przed Tobą. Jeśli przesuniesz go zbyt daleko w lewo lub w prawo, podczas korzystania z monitora będziesz wciąż obracać głową. Może się to skończyć bólem ramion oraz szyi.

2. Ustaw monitor tak, aby Twoje oczy znajdowały się na tej samej wysokości, co jego górna część.

Należy to zrobić, aby unknąć:

  • bólu ramion i szyji wywołanego odchylaniem głowy do tyłu, gdy monitor znajduje się zbyt wysoko,
  • bólu szyji spowodowanego przechylaniem głowy do przodu, gdy monitor znajduje się zbyt nisko.

Dostosowywanie kąta nachylenia monitora LG


Dostosowywanie kąta nachylenia monitora LG

1. Ustaw monitor na jego podstawie w pionowej pozycji.

2. Dostosuj kąt nachelnia monitora.

Kąt nachylenia monitora można zmieniać do przodu i do tyłu w zakresie od -5° do 15°.



PAMIĘTAJ


  • Aby uniknąć uszkodzenia palców, nie umieszczaj dłoni na ruchomej części z tyłu monitora.

Dostosowywanie kąta nachylenia monitora LG

  • Aby nie dotykać i nie naciskać powierzchni ekranu, ponieważ jest to najbardziej wrażliwa część monitora i łatwo można ją uszkodzić.

Nie dotykaj ekranu monitora

O czym należy pamiętać podczas ustawiania kąta nachylenia monitora?


1. Przechyl monitor delikatnie do tyłu. Podstawa monitora powinna się znajdować bliżej Ciebie niż jego góra. Tym sposobem będziesz widzieć cały ekran.

Przechylanie monitora do przodu nie jest zalecane. Możesz to jednak zrobić wtedy, gdy chcesz uniknąć odbicia światła, które pojawia się na ekranie.


2. Postaraj się ustawić monitor tak, aby uniknąć odbić światła na ekranie. Zbyt duży blask pochodzący z ekranu może powodować ból oczu oraz głowy.

Wyróżniony produkt

lg-magazine_feature-27MK600M.jpg

27MK600M-B

Monitor LG 27” IPS Full HD

Product sheet

energy class
GDZIE KUPIĆ

Podobny artykuł

Lorem ipsum

Nowości

Monitor dla fotografa i grafika – co musisz wiedzieć

Mogłoby się wydawać, że kupno monitora to łatwa sprawa. Wystarczy wybrać odpowiednią przekątną ekranu i rozdzielczość. Ale nic nigdy nie jest tak łatwe. Szczególnie duży problem mają osoby profesjonalnie zajmujące się grafiką lub fotografią. Ich wymagania są dużo, dużo wyższe.

1280x740_21x9.jpg

Nowości

Dlaczego monitor 21:9 jest lepszy od 16:9?

Wydawałoby się, że zaledwie kilka lat temu na rynku zadebiutowały monitory o proporcjach 16:10, a później także 16:9, tymczasem dzisiaj na popularności zyskują już modele w formacie 21:9. Czy dodatkowa liczba pikseli po bokach warta jest zachodu? Czy monitory 21:9 są lepsze od 16:9?

Monitor dla graczy LG 29WK500-P

Nowości

Ultrapanoramiczny monitor gamingowy LG 29WK500-P 21:9 FHD

Na rynku funkcjonuje kilka podstawowych rodzajów monitorów do komputera. Najczęściej można się spotkać z urządzeniami uniwersalnymi, czyli takimi, które sprawdzą się w różnych sytuacjach codziennych, ale niekoniecznie będą robić wrażenie przy zadaniach specjalnych.

Monitor LG.

Tech Hub

Dostosuj monitor LG do swoich ulubionych ustawień

Zmień ustawienia monitora LG tak, aby jak najbardziej odpowiadał Twoim potrzebom. My dostarczamy Ci najwyższej jakości sprzęt, ale to Ty wiesz, czego potrzebujesz. Sprawdź jak połączyć te dwie rzeczy.

Poprzedni

Temperatura w lodówce
 

Następny

Jak dostosować wysokość i kąt nachylenia monitora LG?