Temperatura w lodówce

03.10.2018

Temperatura w lodówce

Jaką temperaturę utrzymywać w lodówce? W jakiej temperaturze przechowywać najpopularniejsze produkty? Sprawdź.

Ustawienie odpowiedniej temperatury w lodówce nie tylko sprawi, że jedzenie dłużej będzie świeże i lepiej zachowa wartości odżywcze oraz smakowe, ale również wpłynie na zmniejszenie rachunków za prąd. Dowiedz się, ile stopni powinno być w lodówce. W jakiej temperaturze przechowywać jedzenie? Jak utrzymać stały poziom zimna w lodówce?

Jaka jest optymalna temperatura w lodówce?

Idealna temperatura w lodówce nie powinna negatywnie wpływać na produkty w niej przechowywane. To znaczy, że musi być:

  • wyższa od temperatury zamarzania wody (0°C) – by nie przemrażać warzyw i owoców, nie wpływać na zmianę konsystencji płynnych czy półpłynnych produktów i nie zmieniać walorów smakowych wędlin czy serów.
  • niższa od 5°C – by odpowiednio hamować bakterie przed namnażaniem i utrzymywać żywność w świeżości. Temperatura wyższa od 5°C nadaje się tylko do chłodzenia napojów, czy przechowywania szczelnie zamkniętych produktów (np. słoików, czy gotowych produktów w próżniowych pojemnikach).

Szacuje się, że najlepsze możliwe ustawienie oscyluje w granicach 2°C. Jest to temperatura na tyle niska, że gwarantuje świeżość i na tyle wysoka, że nie ingeruje w smak i jakość produktów.

Temperatura w lodówce – gdzie jest najchłodniej?

Rzadko kiedy ustawiona w lodówce temperatura jest taka sama w każdym miejscu chłodziarki. W wielu modelach może różnić się w zależności od półki. Z reguły zimno utrzymuje się najlepiej w dolnej części urządzenia. To oznacza, że jeśli ustawimy termostat na 2°C, to na dolnej półce będzie zawsze właśnie taka temperatura.

Przy takich samych ustawieniach termostatu w środkowej przegrodzie może być o 1-2°C cieplej. Im wyżej tym trudniej utrzymać niską temperaturę i na górnej półce może ona być już nawet o 3-4°C wyższa niż poniżej.

Najcieplej jest jednak na drzwiach lodówki – w zależności od tego, jak często i na jak długo otwieramy chłodziarkę, może być nawet o 5-7°C więcej niż na dolnej półce. Warto brać to pod uwagę w rozplanowywaniu układu produktów w obrębie lodówki.

temperatura-w-lodówce-infografika.jpg
temperatura-w-lodówce-infografika.jpg

Od czego zależy temperatura w lodówce?

Oczywiście dobra lodówka będzie dążyć do wyrównania temperatur w komorze (co może skutkować większym zużyciem prądu). Często ciężko jest to jednak osiągnąć, przy codziennej częstotliwości otwierania urządzenia. Na różnice w chłodzeniu i brak równomierności temperatury wpływ mogą mieć też inne czynniki takie jak wiek i sprawność sprzętu (z biegiem lat lub w wyniku usterek urządzenia mogą słabiej działać) oraz jego jakość i nowoczesność.

W najnowszych sprzętach stosuje się specjalne rozwiązania mające zapobiec utracie chłodnego powietrza, redukować różnice między półkami, równomiernie rozprowadzać zimno i chronić przez złym użytkowaniem. Są to między innymi systemy:

  • Door-in-Door

Door-in-Door to system wymyślony po to, by redukować utratę zimnego powietrza z lodówki. Ucieka ono najszybciej, gdy otwieramy chłodziarkę na oścież i przez dłuższą chwilę zastanawiamy się, co chcemy z niej wyjąć. Dlatego też stosuje się dodatkowe mniejsze „drzwiczki” na głównych drzwiach chłodziarki. Wystarczy zastukać w ich główny panel, by w lodówce włączyło się światło, dzięki czemu można łatwo sprawdzić co jest w środku lub gdzie znajduje się potrzebna rzecz. Według badań Door-in-Door redukuje utratę zimna nawet o 41%.

  • Inverter Linear Compressor

Inverter Linear Compressor to technologia wykorzystująca sprężarkę liniową, która zapewnia optymalną kontrolę temperatury, równomierne chłodzenie w obrębie całej komory i ogranicza zużycie energii nawet o 32% względem urządzeń z innym kompresorem. Gwarantuje więc nie tylko lepsze zachowanie świeżości produktów znajdujących się w chłodziarce, ale i oszczędność prądu (a więc niższe rachunki).

  • No Frost

Chłodziarki No Frost nie produkują szronu i nie wymagają rozmrażania. Brak lodu oznacza lepszą efektywność pracy urządzenia, a więc odpowiednią temperaturę i szybsze uzupełnianie utraty zimna.

  • Alarm otwartych drzwi

Gdy drzwi są otwarte za długo i temperatura w lodówce zacznie znacząco się ocieplać, głośny dźwięk przypomina, że należy czym prędzej je zamknąć.

  • Wyświetlacz z kontrolą temperatury

Ekran (dotykowy lub z przełącznikami) pozwala nie tylko na szybką i dokładną zmianę temperatury bez otwierania drzwi lodówki, ale również na kontrolowanie poziomu zimna w komorze urządzenia. Ma tę zaletę nad wewnętrznymi pokrętłami, że nie wymaga otwierania lodówki, by zmienić ustawienia, dzięki czemu nie traci się zimna.

  • Smart ThinQ

Smart ThinQ to technologia, która pozwala na kontrolowanie i diagnozowanie lodówki zdalnie za pomocą smartfona (poprzez aplikację). Temperaturę w chłodziarce można zmienić, nawet gdy jest się poza domem (choćby gdy wyjedziemy na urlop i zapomnimy wcześniej zmniejszyć ustawienia w pustej lodówce, by była bardziej energooszczędna).

Jak utrzymać stałe zimno w lodówce?

Poza rozwiązaniami technologicznymi w utrzymaniu niskiej temperatury na stałym poziomie pomoże także wprowadzenie odpowiednich nawyków w użytkowaniu lodówki:

  • nie otwieraj drzwi na dłużej niż 10-15 sekund – stanie i przeglądanie wnętrza chłodziarki powoduje największe ubytki zimna;
  • układaj zawartość lodówki zawsze w podobny sposób – nie trzeba będzie szukać potrzebnych produktów, bo zawsze są w tym samym miejscu;
  • nie wkładaj do lodówki ciepłych potraw – gorące produkty ocieplają przestrzeń, a sprzęt musi wykorzystać więcej mocy, by przywrócić zimną temperaturę;
  • zamykaj żywność w szczelnych pojemnikach – opakowania ograniczają parowanie produktów w lodówce, co ułatwia sprzętowi utrzymanie stałej temperatury;
  • wyciągaj żywności na krótko i wyjmuj tylko tyle ile potrzeba – nie ma potrzeby wyjmowania wszystkich warzyw z lodówki, wystarczy jedno konkretne. Pozostałe nagrzewają się, przez co później lodówka będzie musiała znowu je schładzać;
  • regularnie rozmrażaj lodówkę – jeśli nie ma funkcji No Frost;
  • rozmrażaj zamrożone produkty w lodówce – trwa to dłużej, ale mrożonki oddają zimno do komory lodówki.

Temperatura w lodówce