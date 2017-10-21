Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG Member Days już wkrótce. Odwiedź nas 4 listopada. Dowiedz się więcej.

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

LG Member Days już wkrótce. Odwiedź nas 4 listopada. Dowiedz się więcej.

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

LG Experience

LG OLED W7, czyli najwyższy stopień zaawansowania domowej rozrywki

Autor LG Polska 21.10.2017

A bird eye view of lg w7 television. Showing its ultra thin bezel.

Czasami mniej znaczy więcej. Nie grubszy od monety najnowszy telewizor LG SIGNATURE OLED W7 z zaawansowaną technologią HDR zapewnia idealny obraz w każdym pikselu.

Czas na przedstawienie!

Zapomnij wszystko, co (wydaje ci się, że) wiesz o telewizorach — nowy telewizor LG SIGNATURE OLED W7 wszystko zmienia. występuje nowa technologia OLED. Technologia OLED w odróżnieniu od starszych rozwiązań nie wykorzystuje podświetlenia, ponieważ sama emituje światło. Co to znaczy? To, że możesz podziwiać idealny kontrast przekładający się na doskonałą głębię i bogactwo kolorów, jednocześnie zapewniający ostrość obrazu w ciemnych scenach.

Innymi słowy, technologia OLED zapewnia perfekcyjny kolor z perfekcyjną czernią oraz szeroką gamę kolorów doskonale widocznych pod każdym kątem. Koniec z zaciemnianiem pokoju i tłoczeniem się w najlepszym miejscu przed ekranem, aby uzyskać jak najlepsze warunki do oglądania telewizji. Technologia OLED to doskonały obraz w każdych warunkach. Ale telewizory OLED W7 to znacznie więcej niż tylko doskonały obraz. Pozbawione tylnego podświetlenia telewizory LG SIGNATURE OLED W7 szczycą się najcieńszym ekranem na świecie, wysoko podnosząc poprzeczkę dla konkurencji. Zwany „telewizyjną tapetą” telewizor jest nie grubszy od monety.

Po włączeniu wygląda imponująco i z pewnością przykuje uwagę gości w twoim salonie. Ale największe wrażenie w telewizorze LG SIGNATURE OLED W7 robi nie mnogość funkcji, lecz to, jak prezentuje treść. Dzięki technologii OLED Active HDR każdy film i program obejrzysz w najwyższej jakości. Bez względu na to, jakie nowe modne formaty zyskają rozgłos w Hollywood, telewizory z serii OLED W7 zawsze pozwolą ci z nich korzystać w zaciszu twojego domu. Nieważne, czy to Dolby VisionTM , HDR10, czy HLG. Lubisz klasykę? Projektanci LG też. Technologia HDR potrafi przeskalować niższej jakości formaty do standardu HDR. Telewizor LG SIGNATURE OLED W7 automatycznie poprawia obraz, aby uzyskać możliwie najlepszą ostrość w każdym formacie. Doskonała wiadomość. Jak ci się podoba propozycja obejrzenia starych ulubionych klasyków w najnowocześniejszej jakości obrazu?

The LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W7 Television - The world’s thinnest TV.
The LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W7 Television - The world’s thinnest TV.
The LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W7 Television - The world’s thinnest TV.
The LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W7 Television - The world’s thinnest TV.
The LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W7 Television - The world’s thinnest TV.
The LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W7 Television - The world’s thinnest TV.
The LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W7 Television - The world’s thinnest TV.
The LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W7 Television - The world’s thinnest TV.
The LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W7 Television - The world’s thinnest TV.
The LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W7 Television - The world’s thinnest TV.
The LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W7 Television - The world’s thinnest TV.
The LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W7 Television - The world’s thinnest TV.

Żaden seans telewizyjny nie jest kompletny bez odpowiedniej jakości dźwięku. Przedstawiamy pierwszą na świecie implementację technologii Dolby Atmos® w telewizorze. Każdy telewizor LG SIGNATURE OLED W7 jest wyposażony w innowacyjny i niespotykany nigdzie indziej koncentrator OLED. W momencie włączenia telewizora z koncentratora wysuwają się dwa głośniki, które otoczą cię dźwiękiem ze wszystkich stron. W odróżnieniu od innych, te głośniki nie odbijają dźwięku od ścian. Ta przełomowa technologia dokładnie uwydatnia każdy odgłos w filmie.

Nie tylko oglądaj, ale uczestnicz w akcji filmu. Bez jakichkolwiek dodatkowych systemów i głośników możesz otoczyć się dźwiękiem i znaleźć się w samym centrum akcji. Przy takiej precyzji dźwięku łatwo zapomnieć, że ogląda się film! Fantastyczny design i doskonała jakość telewizorów LG SIGNATURE OLED W7 są szeroko doceniane, czego dowodem jest ponad 40 nagród zdobytych na targach CES 2017 — to najlepszy wynik w kategorii telewizorów. Bez wątpienia LG SIGNATURE OLED W7 to absolutnie szczytowe osiągnięcie w technologii kina domowego.

Life's Good!

Podobny artykuł

1280x740px-SMART-TV.jpg

Tech Hub

Bezpieczny i przyjazny telewizor SmartTV

Dzisiaj praktycznie każdy nowy telewizor ma dostęp do internetu. Serwisy internetowe, setki aplikacji i odpowiednio dostosowane systemy operacyjne, to niemal same zalety. W tym wszystkim trzeba jednak pamiętać o młodszych użytkownikach, aby treści były dostosowane do nich i bezpieczne.

sztuczna-inteligencja.jpg

Nowości

Inteligentny telewizor – nauczy się ciebie, a nie ty jego

Dowiedz się, jak telewizory ze sztuczną inteligencją uczą się nawyków użytkownika i rozpoznają jego mowę.

1280x740-smart-tv.jpg

Nowości

Smart TV – na co komu aplikacje w telewizorze?

Dzisiaj już trudno wyobrazić sobie telewizor bez Smart TV. Tak zwane „okienko” przestało służyć już tylko do oglądania telewizji. Dzisiaj telewizor to niemal komputer. Tylko czy rzeczywiście jest nam to potrzebne? Czy aplikacje w telewizorze to dobre rozwiązanie? Warto się nad tym zastanowić.

lg-sterowanie-glosem-v1.jpg

Wskazówki

Sterowanie głosem, czyli dlaczego inteligentny telewizor powinien być standardem w domu?

Dlaczego już nie musisz uczyć się obsługi telewizora? Jak telewizory LG ze sztuczną inteligencją uczą się twoich nawyków

Poprzedni

LG TWINWash™: Odzyskaj swój wolny czas
 

Następny

Witajcie w przyszłości! Witajcie na IFA 2017!