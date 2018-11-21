Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG Member Days już wkrótce. Odwiedź nas 4 listopada. Dowiedz się więcej.

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

LG Member Days już wkrótce. Odwiedź nas 4 listopada. Dowiedz się więcej.

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

LG Experience
LG_promocje_KVdesk.jpg LG_promocje_KVdesk.jpg

Dzień Kobiet ze smartfonem LG!

Kup wybrany smartfon LG i odbierz atrakcyjny prezent.

Sprawdź szczegóły
LG_kobieta_na_plus_800x526.jpg
LG_niezla_paczka_800x526.jpg

Pakiet benefitów do smartfonów!

Kup smartfon LG K50S lub LG K40S i odbierz pakiet benefitów.

Sprawdź szczegóły

Łącznik w prezencie!

Kup suszarkę LG, zarejestruj zakup i odbierz wysuwany łącznik z półką w prezencie.

Sprawdź szczegóły
LG_promocja_z_gornej_polki_800x526.jpg
LG_G8X_cashback_012020_promo.jpg

Wypłać 250 zł z bankomatu!

Kup smartfon LG G8X ThinQ Dual Screen i wypłać 250 zł z bankomatu.

Sprawdź szczegóły

Zwrot na wyciągnięcie ręki!

Odbierz zwrot na konto przy zakupie lodówki LG Side-by-Side z technologią Door-in-Door.

Sprawdź szczegóły
LG_Door-in-Door_promo1.jpg
LG_KDR_promo.jpg

Do 20% zwrotu!

Odbierz nawet do 20% zwrotu przy zakupie wybranych produktów AGD LG z Kartą Dużej Rodziny.

Sprawdź szczegóły

Detergenty na cały rok!

Kup pralkę LG i odbierz zapas detergentów nawet na rok.

Sprawdź szczegóły
LG_czystyzysk_2020_promo.jpg