baner01.jpg baner01.jpg

Zdalne Sterowanie

Ustaw dogodną temperaturę jeszcze zanim wrócisz do domu. Klimatyzatorem LG ARTCOOL możesz sterować przez aplikację LG Smart ThinQ z dowolnego miejsca na świecie.

Oszczędność energii

Obniż swoje rachunki za prąd. W klimatyzatorze LG ARTCOOL sprężarka inwerterowa pracuje w najbardziej efektywnym zakresie działania,
dzięki czemu oszczędza energię.

Czyste Powietrze

Pozbądź się zanieczyszczeń i brzydkich zapachów z powietrza.
Klimatyzator LG ARTCOOL wyposażony jest w jonizator, który usuwa ponad 99% bakterii w ciągu 60 minut.

Szybkie Chłodzenie

Ciesz się przyjemną temperatura w kilka chwil. W klimatyzatorach LG ARTCOOL sprężarka inwerterowa pracuje stabilnie na wysokich
obrotach, dzięki czemu szybciej schładza powietrze.


Niska temperatura i niskie rachunki idą w parze