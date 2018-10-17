Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
  • Dolnośląskie Biuro regionalne LG

    Personel: Andrzej Dąbrowski - LG AE Key Account Manager
    Adres: LG Electronics Polska Sp. z o.o. o/Wrocław ul. Szwedzka 5A, 55-040 Bielany Wrocławskie
    E-mail: andrzej.dąbrowski@lge.com

  • SCHIESSL o/Wrocław

    Adres: ul. Gazowa 26 50-513 Wrocław
    Tel: +48 -71 332 31 11
    Fax: +48 -71 333 64 47
    E-mail: rafal.strzelczyk@schiessl.pl
    WWW: www.schiessl.pl

  • HYDROSOLAR Sp. z o.o. Sp.K. o./ WROCŁAW

    Adres: ul. Szczecińska 17-21 54-517 Wrocław
    Tel: +48-71 358 37 40
    Fax: +48-71 353 58 18
    E-mail: wroclaw@hydrosolar.pl
    WWW: hydrosolar.pl

  • Lubuskie Biuro regionalne LG

    Personel: Andrzej Dąbrowski - LG AE Key Account Manager
    Adres: LG Electronics Polska Sp. z o.o. o/Wrocław ul. Szwedzka 5A, 55-040 Bielany Wrocławskie
    E-mail: andrzej.dąbrowski@lge.com

  • Lubelskie Biuro regionalne LG

    Personel: Krystyna Szost - LG AE Key Account Manager
    Adres: LG Electronics Polska Sp. z o.o. / Dział Klimatyzacji - CENTRALA, Warszawa, ul. Wołoska 22
    E-mail: krystyna.szost@lge.com

  • SCHIESSL o/Lublin

    Adres: ul. Energetyków 39 20-468 Lublin
    Tel: +48-81 744 51 02
    Fax: +48-81 744 62 04
    E-mail: lublin@schiessl.pl
    WWW: www.schiessl.pl

  • BIMs PLUS o. Lublin

    Adres: ul. Budowlana 26A 20 - 469 Lublin
    Tel: +48-81 749 58 00
    Fax: +48-81 748 00 47
    E-mail:
    WWW: bimsplus.pl

  • HYDROSOLAR Sp. z o.o. WSCHÓD Sp. k. o./LUBLIN

    Adres: ul. Diamentowa 23 20-471 Lublin
    Tel: +48-81 744 99 72
    Fax: +48-81 744 99 71
    E-mail: lublin@hydrosolar.pl
    WWW: hydrosolar.pl

  • Małopolskie Biuro regionalne LG

    Personel: Maciej Sadowski - LG AE Key Account Manager
    Adres: LG Electronics Polska Sp. z o.o. o/Katowice ul. Katowicka 47 (Silesia Office Center), 41-500 Chorzów
    E-mail: maciej.sadowski@lge.com

  • WIENKRA

    Adres: ul. Kotlarska 34a 31-539 Kraków
    Tel: +48-12 428 55 00
    Fax: +48-12 422 55 02
    E-mail: wienkra@wienkra.pl
    WWW: www.wienkra.pl

  • Action Energy Sp. z o.o.

    Adres: ul. Zakopiańska 159 30-435 Kraków
    Tel: +48-12 254 69 73
    Fax: +48-12 254 69 98
    E-mail: info@actionenergy.pl
    WWW: www.actionenergy.pl

  • SCHIESSL o/Kraków

    Adres: ul. Płk. Dąbka 13 30-732 Kraków
    Tel: +48-12 658 89 88
    Fax:
    E-mail: krakow@schiessl.pl
    WWW: www.schiessl.pl

  • BIMs PLUS FHH Sp. z o.o. KRAKÓW Sp.K

    Adres: ul. Rzemieślnicza 20A 30-363 Kraków
    Tel: +48-12 643 86 00
    Fax: +48-12 643 86 40
    E-mail: krakow@bimsplus.com.pl
    WWW: bimsplus.pl

  • HYDROSOLAR Sp. z o.o., Sp.K. o. KRAKÓW

    Adres: ul. Stoczniowców 5 30-709 Kraków
    Tel: +48 -12 255 67 00
    Fax: +48 -12 255 67 01
    E-mail: krakow@hydrosolar.pl
    WWW: hydrosolar.pl

  • Opolskie Biuro regionalne LG

    Personel: Andrzej Dąbrowski - LG AE Key Account Manager
    Adres: LG Electronics Polska Sp. z o.o. o/Wrocław ul. Szwedzka 5A, 55-040 Bielany Wrocławskie
    E-mail: andrzej.dąbrowski@lge.com

  • BIMS PLUS o./Opole

    Adres: ul. Budowlanych 44B 45 - 123 Opole
    Tel: +48-77 453 89 80
    Fax: +48-77 453 90 46
    E-mail:
    WWW: bimsplus.pl

  • HYDROSOLAR Sp. z o.o. DOLNY ŚLĄSK Sp. k. o./Opole

    Adres: ul. Niemodlińska 91 45-864 Opole
    Tel: +48-77 470 01 23
    Fax: +48-77 457 10 92
    E-mail: opole@hydrosolar.pl
    WWW: hydrosolar.pl

  • Podkarpackie Biuro regionalne LG

    Personel: Maciej Sadowski - LG AE Key Account Manager
    Adres: LG Electronics Polska Sp. z o.o. o/Katowice ul. Katowicka 47 (Silesia Office Center), 41-500 Chorzów
    E-mail: maciej.sadowski@lge.com

  • HYDROSOLAR Sp. z o.o. Sp.K. o./RZESZÓW

    Adres: ul. Trembeckiego 5 B 35-234 Rzeszów
    Tel: +48-17 852 61 61
    Fax: +48-17 862 29 82
    E-mail: rzeszow@hydrosolar.pl
    WWW: hydrosolar.pl

  • Podlaskie Biuro regionalne LG

    Personel: Krystyna Szost – AE Key Account Manager
    Adres: LG Electronics Polska Sp. z o.o. / Dział Klimatyzacji - CENTRALA Warszawa, ul. Wołoska 22
    E-mail: krystyna.szost@lge.com

  • SCHIESSL o/Białystok

    Adres: ul. Elewatorska 29 15-620 Białystok
    Tel: +48-85 651 52 20
    Fax: +48-22 652 27 60
    E-mail: bialystok@schiessl.pl
    WWW: www.schiessl.pl

  • BIMs PLUS o./Białystok

    Adres: ul. Wojsk Ochrony Pogranicza 11 15 - 381 Białystok
    Tel: +48-85 740 25 85
    Fax: +48-85 740 22 60
    E-mail: hurtownia.bialystok@bimsplus.com.pl
    WWW: bimsplus.pl

  • HYDROSOLAR Sp. z o.o. Sp. k. o./BIAŁYSTOK

    Adres: ul. Elewatorska 13 15-620 Białystok
    Tel: +48 -85 663 74 40
    Fax: +48 -85 651 01 18
    E-mail: bialystok@hydrosolar.pl
    WWW: hydrosolar.pl

  • Pomorskie Biuro regionalne LG

    Personel: Szczepan Cichowski - LG AE Key Account Manager
    Adres: LG Electronics Polska Sp. z o.o. o/Gdynia ul. Sportowa 8, 81-300 Gdynia
    E-mail: szczepan.cichowski@lge.com

  • SCHIESSL o/Sopot

    Adres: ul. Rzemieślnicza 38 81-855 Sopot
    Tel: +48-58 555 15 13
    Fax: +48-58 551 69 83
    E-mail: dariusz.szczepanski@schiessl.pl
    WWW: www.schiessl.pl

  • BIMs PLUS FHH Sp.z o.o. GDAŃSK Sp.K.

    Adres: ul. Przywidzka 4 80-174 Gdańsk
    Tel: +48 -58 668 71 00
    Fax: +48 -58 664 33 00
    E-mail: gdansk@bimsplus.com.pl
    WWW: bimsplus.pl

  • Warmińsko-mazurskie Biuro regionalne LG

    Personel: Krystyna Szost – AE Key Account Manager
    Adres: LG Electronics Polska Sp. z o.o. / Dział Klimatyzacji - CENTRALA Warszawa, ul. Wołoska 22
    E-mail: krystyna.szost@lge.com

  • BIMs PLUS o. Olsztyn

    Adres: ul. Sprzętowa 3 10 - 467 Olsztyn
    Tel: +48 -89 537 53 50
    Fax: +48 -89 532 03 22
    E-mail:
    WWW: bimsplus.pl

  • Łódzkie Biuro regionalne LG

    Personel: Krystyna Szost – LG AE Key Account Manager
    Adres: LG Electronics Polska Sp. z o.o. / Dział Klimatyzacji - CENTRALA Warszawa, ul. Wołoska 22
    E-mail: krystyna.szost@lge.com

  • SCHIESSL o/Łódź

    Adres: ul. Wieniawskiego 1/3 93-564 Łódź
    Tel: +48-42 686 2095
    Fax: +48-42 686 2089
    E-mail: lodz@schiessl.pl
    WWW: www.schiessl.pl

  • BIMs PLUS FHH Sp. z o.o. ŁÓDŹ Sp.K.

    Adres: ul. Papiernicza 7 92-312 Łódź
    Tel: +48 -42 677 49 00
    Fax: +48 -42 649 19 69
    E-mail: lodz@bimsplus.com.pl
    WWW: bimsplus.pl

  • Śląskie Biuro regionalne LG

    Personel: Maciej Sadowski - LG AE Key Account Manager
    Adres: LG Electronics Polska Sp. z o.o. o/Katowice ul. Katowicka 47 (Silesia Office Center), 41-500 Chorzów
    E-mail: maciej.sadowski@lge.com

  • ThermoSilesia

    Adres: al. Roździeńskiego 188b 40-203 Katowice
    Tel: +48-32 285 10 39
    Fax: +48-32 285 10 39
    E-mail: info@thermosilesia.pl
    WWW: thermosilesia.pl

  • SCHIESSL o/Sosnowiec

    Adres: ul. Kresowa 6 41-209 Sosnowiec
    Tel: +48-32 299 94 40
    Fax: +48-32 299 94 41
    E-mail: sosnowiec@schiessl.pl
    WWW: www.schiessl.pl

  • BIMs PLUS FHH Sp. z o.o. DOLNY ŚLĄSK Sp.K.

    Adres:ul. Klonowa 1 55-200 Oława, Stanowice
    Tel:+48-71 358 37 40
    Fax:+48-71 353 58 18
    E-mail:wroclaw@hydrosolar.pl
    WWW:hydrosolar.pl

  • BIMs PLUS FHH Sp. z o.o. GÓRNY ŚLĄSK Sp.K.

    Adres:ul. Graniczna 82, 44-178 Przyszowice k/Gliwic
    Tel:+48-32 731 41 00
    Fax:+48-32 230 45 77
    E-mail:przyszowice@bimsplus.com.pl
    WWW:bimsplus.pl

  • Świętokrzyskie Biuro regionalne LG

    Personel: Krystyna Szost - LG AE Key Account Manager
    Adres: LG Electronics Polska Sp. z o.o. / Dział Klimatyzacji - CENTRALA Warszawa, ul. Wołoska 22
    E-mail: krystyna.szost@lge.com

  • BIMs PLUS FHH Sp. z o.o KIELCE Sp.K.

    Adres:ul. Krakowska 287A 25-801 Kielce
    Tel:+48-41 335 95 43
    Fax:+48-41 335 95 46
    E-mail:kielce@bimsplus.com.pl
    WWW:bimsplus.pl

  • HYDROSOLAR Sp. z o.o. Sp.K. o./BILCZA

    Adres:Bilcza, ul. Kielecka 11 26-026 Morawica
    Tel:+48 -41 335 26 00
    Fax:+48 -41 345 46 66
    E-mail:kielce@hydrosolar.pl
    WWW:hydrosolar.pl