Jak zresetować telewizor z systemem webOS lub NetCast?

Autor Ewa 13.08.2018

Przywracanie pierwotnej konfiguracji systemu webOS lub NetCast krok po kroku.

Procedura resetowania telewizora oraz przywracania ustawień fabrycznych systemów webOS oraz NetCast jest bardzo przydatna przy rozwiązywaniu błędów lub konfiguracji menu ustawień. Nie musimy się martwić o skasowanie wszystkich opcji, ponieważ pozostaną w oryginalnych ustawieniach fabrycznych.
 
Ważne: Jednakże musimy pamiętać, że ten proces spowoduje usunięcie wszystkich niestandardowych ustawień telewizora, takich jak: tunerowane kanały, nagrania, nazwy niestandardowe, zainstalowane aplikacje, zapisane hasła Wi-Fi, domyślny użytkownik sklepu LG Store itd. Będziesz musiał ponownie uruchomić początkowe Ustawienia telewizora, tak jak przy pierwszym uruchomieniu telewizora.


reset_tv_1.png

System WebOS

Resetując telewizor z systemem WebOS najpierw przejdź do menu ustawień.
 
Wykonaj następujące kroki:

1. Wejdź do menu ogólne i kliknij przycisk Resetuj do ustawień początkowych.

reset_tv_3.jpg


2. Potwierdź wyświetlony komunikat.

reset_tv_4.jpg

System Netcast

Resetując telewizor z systemem NetCast najpierw wejdź do menu ustawień telewizora, naciskając przycisk USTAWIENIA na pilocie zdalnego sterowania. Możesz to zrobić również za pomocą przycisku HOME i przeszukiwania menu Ustawienia / Ustawienia.
 
Następnie wykonaj następujące kroki:

1. Kliknij przycisk na lewym pasku bocznym, a następnie Zresetuj do ustawień fabrycznych.

reset_tv_5.jpg

2. Potwierdź wyświetlony komunikat.

reset_tv_6.jpg

