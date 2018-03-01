Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
Który telewizor LG jest dla Ciebie najlepszy?

Autor S.M. Swanson 01.03.2018

Niezależnie od tego, czy kochasz sport, filmy, czy gry wideo, LG ma dla Ciebie telewizor doskonały.

Święta już dawno się skończyły, opakowania po prezentach w koszu, dekoracje zdjęte, więc może w końcu nadszedł czas na zrobienie prezentu także sobie? Zrób sobie prezent, który będzie sprawiał Ci radość przez cały rok. Kup telewizor LG. Tylko że wybór modeli jest tak duży, że trudno się zdecydować. Wiemy o tym i dlatego przygotowaliśmy poradnik, który pomoże Ci wybrać idealny telewizor LG do Twoich potrzeb.

Dla miłośników sportu: 

Znasz na pamięć wszystkie statystyki każdego zawodnika. Od stóp do głów ubierasz się w barwy klubowe. I nawet nie przyszłoby Ci do głowy, by opuścić jakikolwiek mecz.

Jeśli nie możesz żyć bez sportu, polecamy ten model:

A)  65” LG OLED B7 TV = idealny telewizor dla Ciebie.

Telewizor OLED B7 zapewnia fantastyczny obraz 4K UHD (ultrawysoka rozdzielczość). Kropla potu spływająca po twarzy bramkarza? Trudny do dostrzeżenia faul? Drżenie powieki u trenera? Zobaczysz każdy szczegół i będziesz wiedzieć więcej niż inni.

Jest to możliwe dzięki temu, że zastosowana w modelu B7 technologia OLED charakteryzuje się 1000 razy większą szybkością odświeżania niż piksele LED. Teraz żadne smugi nie przeszkodzą Ci w oglądaniu zawodników mknących i strzelających bramki z nadludzką prędkością. Ponadto piksele OLED zapewniają niesamowicie dokładne i bogate odwzorowanie kolorów. A jeśli do tego dołączyć doskonałą jakość dźwięku w technologii Dolby Atmos, może Ci się wydawać, że Twój pokój został przeniesiony na stadion (choć jest w nim przytulniej).

Jeśli mecze oglądasz głównie wtedy, gdy przyjdą do Ciebie znajomi, polecamy: 

B) 55″ LG Super UHD SJ95 = telewizor to też Twój kumpel.

Jeśli chcesz zachwycić znajomych najlepszą jakością obrazu podczas dynamicznych widowisk sportowych, to telewizor LG Super UHD jest dla Ciebie. Dzięki technologii LG Nano Cell skończą się bitwy o miejsce na wprost telewizora. Technologia LG Nano Cell i panele IPS zapewniają perfekcyjne kolory i fantastyczną jakość obrazu pod każdym kątem. Śmiało, możesz zaprosić wszystkich.

Tak, wszyscy Ci podziękują.

Dla miłośników filmów:

Zawsze oglądasz wersję reżyserską. Marzysz o wakacjach w Cannes. Popcorn pełni ważną rolę w Twojej diecie.

W takim razie wybierz:

Podobnie jak miłośnik sportu, dzięki technologii LG OLED dojrzysz każdy najdrobniejszy detal. Może nawet jeszcze raz obejrzysz stare klasyki i odkryjesz nowe rzeczy. Może w rogu tego pokoju czaiło się coś dziwnego? Być może w końcu uda Ci się odczytać treść tego listu? A może dopiero teraz zauważysz, że Twoja ulubiona gwiazda ma intensywnie zielone oczy?

Jeśli lubisz oglądać filmy na żądanie, to teraz będziesz mieć do nich jeszcze łatwiejszy dostęp. Telewizory LG Smart mają wielokrotnie nagradzany system webOS 3.5. Koniec z przedzieraniem się przez gąszcz menu w poszukiwaniu ulubionej usługi przesyłania strumieniowego. System webOS zapewnia dostęp do treści na żądanie i na żywo na wybranych kanałach. Ponadto oprócz łatwego dostępu do takich usług, jak Netflix, Player, HBOGO, Amazon Prime Video, Now TV i Rakuten TV. Innymi słowy: wszystkie rodzaje filmów przez cały czas.

I nie zapomnij, jak ważny jest pilot do telewizora. Nie ma chyba człowieka, któremu choć raz w życiu wieczoru nie popsuł trudny w obsłudze pilot. Ale teraz jest LG Magic Remote, intuicyjne w obsłudze i inteligentne urządzenie. Działa jak wskaźnik laserowy, za pomocą którego możesz sterować menu, jak dyrygent kieruje orkiestrą. Szybko polubisz funkcje wskaźnika, przewijania, gestów i poleceń głosowych. Tak, pomyślisz, że to chyba magia.

I w końcu miłośnicy oglądania filmów o każdej porze dnia ucieszą się z różnorodności opcji dostępnych w telewizorach LG. Czy w Twoim domu telewizor stoi w wyjątkowo jasnym miejscu? Telewizor LG Super UHD generuje bogactwo miliarda kolorów i ma technologię Ultra Luminance, dzięki której zawsze znajdziesz optymalne ustawienia do oglądania. Koniec z mrużeniem oczu, zatrzymywaniem filmu i kombinowaniem z roletami w oknach.

Z drugiej strony, jeśli w pokoju jest za ciemno, możesz mieć trudności z oglądaniem ciemnych scen. Telewizor LG OLED B7/C7 jest wyposażony w technologię OLED: organiczne samozaświecające się piksele mają wyjątkową zdolność całkowitego wygaszania się, pozwalając osiągnąć doskonałą czerń powstałą wskutek całkowitego braku światła. W ten sposób powstaje gigantyczny zakres kontrastu przywołujący cienie i kolory do życia w sposób niedostępny dla zwykłej technologii LED.

Dla zapalonego gracza:

Nucisz pod nosem motywy muzyczne z gier. Znasz smak zwycięstwa po całonocnej kampanii. Dużo trenujesz. Doskonalisz swoje umiejętności.

W takim razie polecamy:

Telewizory LG Super UHD w pełni obsługują technologię HDR, w tym Dolby Vision™, która pozwala oglądać sceny dokładnie tak, jak zostały zaplanowane: technologia Dolby Vision™ wykorzystuje dynamiczne metadane, które określają kolor i jasność każdej klatki filmu osobno. A dzięki technologii LG Nano Cell możesz też cieszyć oko wysoką jakością kolorów. Szczegóły, szybkość, kolory — tu znajdziesz to wszystko. Na nowo zakochasz się w swoich ulubionych grach, a najnowsze produkcje będą wyglądały jeszcze lepiej.

Ponadto warto jeszcze dodać kilka słów na temat złączy dostępnych w telewizorach Super UHD. Wszystkie modele Super UHD mają po 4 porty HDMI (większość zwykłych telewizorów UHD ma tylko 3). Dzięki temu bez problemu możesz podłączyć wszystkie odtwarzacze i konsole.

No i oczywiście pozostaje jeszcze kwestia opóźnienia na wejściu. Czy kiedykolwiek miałeś wrażenie, że gra w najważniejszym momencie słabo reaguje na Twoje polecenia? Tak, to najgorsze, co może się przytrafić. Lepiej w ogóle nie zaczynać gry, jeśli przez opóźnienie obrazu można zginąć i wszystko stracić. Na szczęście telewizory LG Super UHD w trybie gry mają bardzo krótkie opóźnienie wejściowe (15-17 ms), więc nie będzie paniki w decydującym momencie (nie licząc oczywiście normalnej ekscytacji akcją).

Tak to wygląda! Mamy nadzieję, że ten poradnik był dla Ciebie pomocny (i choć odrobinę umilił Ci czas). Jeśli interesują Cię szczegóły techniczne telewizorów LG, jak zawsze możesz je znaleźć na naszej stronie internetowej: http://www.lg.com/pl/telewizory/

Powodzenia na polowaniu!


Life's good!

