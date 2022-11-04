Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
Jak przechowywać jedzenie w lodówce, żeby było świeżo, zdrowo i zero waste

Autor Ben Smith 04.11.2022

Kobieta demonstruje, jak prawidłowo przechowywać żywność w lodówce

Obecnie dostęp do żywności jest ogromny, i to przez okrągły rok. Z pewnością nie ułatwia to rozplanowania zawartości lodówki, bez względu na to, czy masz dietę mięsną czy roślinną.

Jednak przy odrobinie wiedzy – oraz dzięki technologii wbudowanej w lodówki LG – każdy może opanować sztukę przechowywania jedzenia, co przyda się zwłaszcza w sezonie świątecznego gotowania.  

Od czego więc zacząć? W tym artykule znajdziesz fachowe porady i odpowiedzi na nurtujące Cię pytania. Dzięki nim Twoje jedzenie dłużej zachowa świeżość, a wyrzucanie żywności ograniczysz do zera.

Epoka lodówkowa? Jak przechowywać jedzenie w lodówce

Jak przechowywać jedzenie w lodówce? Zanim odpowiemy na to pytanie, zastanówmy się najpierw, które produkty trzeba, a których nie trzeba chować do lodówki. Pomoże to zaoszczędzić trochę miejsca, bo w lodówce powinno być sporo wolnej przestrzeni, żeby chłodne powietrze mogło swobodnie krążyć. Dzięki temu jedzenie będzie lepiej schłodzone i dłużej świeże.

Oczywiście żywność, która łatwo się psuje, jak mięso i ryby, powinna być przechowywana w lodówce cały czas. Natomiast warzywa – zarówno miękkie, jak pomidory, ale też te twarde, jak ziemniaki czy cebulę – można przechowywać w szafce. Z kolei delikatne produkty w rodzaju sałat i ziół powinny być schłodzone, aby zachowały świeżość i aromat.

Owoce, takie jak awokado, jabłka, banany, cytryny czy jagody, w lodówce mogą zmienić smak i konsystencję. Z drugiej strony, pozostaną dłużej świeże. Warto więc zastanowić się, jak szybko planujesz je zjeść i czy wymagają one chłodzenia. 

A chleb? Jego miejsce jest w chlebaku. Nie sczerstwieje, o ile dobrze go osłonisz.

Na jaką temperaturę powinna być ustawiona moja lodówka?

Pytanie za sto punktów! Odpowiadamy: optymalna temperatura w lodówce to około 4°C. W wyższej mięso i ryby mogą się zepsuć. W niższej – owoce i warzywa w dolnej szufladzie zmarzną.  

W wielu lodówkach osiągnięcie równomiernej temperatury może być trudne. Tu z pomocą przychodzi system LG LinearCooling™, który precyzyjnie utrzymuje stałą temperaturę w całej lodówce (różnica nigdy nie przekracza pół stopnia).1

Żywność, która potrzebuje innej temperatury niż reszta produktów – na przykład stek, ryby czy warzywa – umieść w komorze FRESHConverter™, gdzie da się ustawić optymalną temperaturę.2

Strefy w lodówce: co umieścić gdzie?

Odpowiednie przechowywanie jest fundamentalne dla bezpieczeństwa żywności. Dlatego koniecznie zadbaj o to, by jedzenie w lodówce było właściwie ułożone.

Jak wspominaliśmy wcześniej, dobrze zorganizowana lodówka pozwala również na swobodne krążenie chłodnego powietrza, dzięki czemu żywność pozostaje świeższa. Ułatwi Ci to życie także podczas gotowania, czyszczenia lub przeglądu lodówki przed zakupami.

Mięso, drób i ryby

Surowe mięso i ryby powinny być przechowywane na dolnej półce, oddzielnie od pozostałych artykułów. Dzięki temu wszelkie płyny czy soki nie zanieczyszczą innych rzeczy w lodówce.

Jednak ugotowane mięso lub ryby nie stanowią już takiego zagrożenia dla zdrowia. Po ugotowaniu ułóż je na innej półce niż surowe produkty zwierzęce.

Jajka i nabiał

Produkty mleczne, czyli mleko, sery i jogurty, przechowuj na środkowych półkach

Jajka możesz, ale nie musisz chować do lodówki. To głównie kwestia osobistych preferencji, chociaż w lodówce wytrzymają nieco dłużej

Dzięki technologii DoorCooling+™ od LG, możesz umieścić jajka w dowolnym miejscu lodówki, bo szybkie i równomierne chłodzenie dociera wszędzie.

Owoce i warzywa

Warzywa i świeże zioła dłużej zachowają świeżość w najbardziej wilgotnej części lodówki. Z kolei owoce potrzebują mniejszej wilgotności.

Kontrolę poziomu wilgoci w lodówkach LG ułatwia funkcja Fresh Balancer. Dzięki niej jedzenie będzie dłużej świeże. Na specjalnym przełączniku możesz nawet ustawić, czy przechowujesz owoce czy warzywa.

Najlepszym miejscem na gotowe potrawy jest górna półka lodówki; na pewno nie sięgną tam rączki małych łasuchów. Z kolei drzwi lodówki to idealne miejsce na dodatki – keczup, majonez, musztardę czy sosy.

Czasem trzeba przechować w niskiej temperaturze bardzo duże pojemniki lub produkty spożywcze. Wówczas przyda się 2-częściowa składana półka LG NatureFRESH, która stworzy dodatkowe miejsce. 

Jeszcze jedno: lodówki LG mają także półkę na 5 butelek wina – nieodzowną, gdy masz gości.

Jak przechowywać jedzenie, które zostało po świętach?

Lubisz gotować od razu na kilka dni? A może zostało ci sporo jedzenia po świętach? Poznaj kilka prostych technik właściwego przechowywania zapasów.

Po pierwsze, zawsze całkowicie wystudź potrawę, zanim schowasz ją do lodówki. W przeciwnym razie temperatura w lodówce wzrośnie, a to prowadzi do mniejszej efektywności urządzenia i gorszego chłodzenia, a to z kolei – do namnażania się bakterii.

Używaj przezroczystych pojemników lub nawet umytych słoików, żeby móc podejrzeć, co jest w środku. Warto używać też pojemników od kompletu, które możesz ustawić piętrowo i wydajnie wykorzystać miejsce w lodówce bez ograniczania przepływu powietrza.

Naklej na pojemnik etykietę z opisem zawartości i datą przygotowania. W ten sposób nie pogubisz się, co masz w lodówce, a to oznacza mniej zmarnowanego jedzenia.

Mniej wyrzucanego jedzenia w Twojej ekokuchni

Należy ograniczać marnowanie żywności – to oczywiste.

Zatem po pierwsze i najważniejsze, nie kupuj za dużo. Nietrudno przecenić to, ile jedzenia faktycznie potrzebujesz, ale na szczęście łatwo też temu zaradzić.

Następnym razem, zanim zrobisz zakupy, zajrzyj najpierw do swojej lodówki i zanotuj, czego potrzebujesz na cały tydzień. To jeden mały krok, który robi wielką różnicę.

Jeśli nie chcesz marnować jedzenia, pamiętaj: im szybciej schłodzisz żywność, tym lepiej. W lodówce LG włącz funkcję Express Cooling, której zimny podmuch schłodzi produkty, które właśnie trafiły do lodówki. Aplikacja LG ThinQ pozwoli ci nawet włączyć tę funkcję ze smartfona w drodze ze sklepu do domu.

Właściwe przechowywanie zapasów w lodówce czy zamrażarce LG to także krok ku zmniejszeniu marnowania żywności.

Jak przechowywać jedzenie w zamrażarce?

Grzebanie w przepełnionej szufladzie zamrażarki to koszmar. Upychanie wszystkiego z powrotem, gdy w końcu znajdziesz to, czego szukasz, też nie należy do przyjemnych. Dobra organizacja jest więc kluczem do przechowywania mrożonek, niezależnie od tego, czy masz lodówkę z dolnym zamrażalnikiem, czy wersję Side-by-Side.

Tutaj również warto użyć przezroczystych pojemników opatrzonych etykietami. Zawartość Twojej zamrażarki zostanie w ten sposób schludnie uporządkowana.

Niektóre produkty, na przykład mięso, ryby czy warzywa, warto włożyć do torebek do zamrażania, aby zaoszczędzić miejsce. A podczas rozmrażania spłaszcz je, by szybciej się rozmroziły.


Oto i cała filozofia. Weź sobie do serca tych kilka prostych zasad, a już nigdy nie będziesz się zastanawiać, jak przechowywać jedzenie w lodówce.


Life's Good!



1 LG NatureFRESH Bottom Freezer, LINEARCooling, FRESHConverter i Fresh Balancer są znakami towarowymi firmy LG Electronics, używanymi na podstawie licencji.

2 32% oszczędności energii w porównaniu do lodówki LG z konwencjonalną sprężarką tłokową. Na podstawie testów VDE porównujących zużycie energii i poziomy hałasu między modelami GB530NSCXE i GBB530NSQWB.

Wyróżniony produkt

