Barra de Som LG SC9S

Funcionalidades

Galeria

Especificações

Avaliações

Suporte

Onde comprar

Barra de Som LG SC9S

SC9S

Barra de Som LG SC9S

Vista ângulo frontal da Barra de Som e Woofer

Vista diagonal da TV LG OLED Série C e da barra de som SC9S. São apresentados destaques na barra de som para realçar o suporte WOW da barra de som SC9S. No canto inferior esquerdo, as imagens do suporte WOW são ampliadas.

O suporte WOW combina na perfeição com o seu OLED Série C e a barra de som

Complete a sua OLED TV da Série C com o suporte WOW. É perfeito para desfrutar do seu entretenimento na parede ou num suporte.

Filme sobre o design da LG Sound Bar SC9S. Reproduza o vídeo.

Sinergia que completa uma experiência totalmente nova

A barra de som LG é perfeita para os televisores LG. A melhor sinergia entre o televisor e a barra de som eleva a sua experiência de entretenimento a um nível totalmente novo. Desfrute deles com uma brisa.

Videoclipe disponível sobre o anteriormente mencionado. Por baixo estão 3 imagens com filtro cinzento, um suporte e uma TV na parede da esquerda.

Suporte WOW

Encaixa-se perfeitamente no OLED Série C

Um suporte exclusivo permite-lhe colocar a barra de som na posição certa, para que possa ouvir o melhor som. Com instalação em suporte para móvel ou parede, a SC9S junta um som perfeito a um design elegante.

*Suporte compatível com as TV LG OLED C2/C3 55", 65", 77".

Orquestra WOW

Uma barra de som que funciona em harmonia com o som da sua TV LG

A Barra de som LG apresenta um som harmonioso perfeito com o televisor LG. Utiliza o som da TV LG e da barra de som LG em simultâneo para uma experiência de audição de topo. Sinta todos os pormenores do som. 

Várias ondas sonoras de cor azul são emitida pela Sound Bar e pela TV.

*Televisores compatíveis: OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80.

**Atenção: o serviço pode não estar disponível no momento da compra. É necessária uma ligação de rede para a atualização.

Ecrã de definições da LG Sound Bar SC9S na TV montada na parede. A barra de som está também montada na parede por baixo da TV.

Interface WOW

Controlo da barra de som a partir da interface da sua TV LG

Controle a sua barra de som através do televisor LG com um único telecomando. Com um clique no telecomando, é possível ver o menu e as definições da barra de som no ecrã do televisor. Por exemplo, o controlo do volume, a verificação do estado da ligação e até a seleção de um modo de som.

*Televisores compatíveis: OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/75, UHD UR/UQ, FHD 63.

**Esta funcionalidade suporta a verificação do estado da barra de som e a alteração das definições através do ecrã da TV, a correspondência do nível de volume (0 - 100) e controlo do modo da barra de som.

***Lembre-se de que o serviço pode não estar disponível no momento da compra. É necessária uma ligação de rede para a atualização.

*A compatibilidade da barra de som LG varia consoante o modelo.
**As imagens apresentadas são apenas para fins ilustrativos. A localização exata das portas de entrada dos cabos poderão variar consoante os produtos ou modelos de TV.
***Um cabo de alimentação tem de estar conectado para que a barra de som seja ativada.

Som de Qualidade Cinematográfica

A barra de som LG alia-se às tecnologias Dolby Atmos, DTS:X e IMAX Enhanced para levar som cinematográfico até à sua sala de estar. Deixe-se rodear por som nítido e realista proveniente de todas as direções e que o coloca no centro dos seus filmes favoritos para um som potente e semelhante à realidade a cada cena.

Ondas sonoras azuis de diversas formações libertam-se da Barra de Som e da TV em direção a toda a sala de estar.

*Dolby e Dolby Vision são marcas registadas da Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation. O símbolo do duplo D é marca comercial da Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

A Primeira barra de som Dolby Atmos do Mundo com Canais Verticais Triplos

Apresentamos-lhe os primeiros Canais Verticais Triplos do Mundo Isto significa que a barra de som LG SC9S possui uma maior e mais rica amplitude sonora. Desfrute da experiência de som mais imersiva em casa.

Barra de som posicionada num armário e ondas sonoras rodeadas a azul saem da barra de som para a direita mesmo em frente da TV.

Triple Level Spatial Sound cria
Uma Cúpula de Som Virtual

A barra de som LG SC9S leva os limites do entretenimento ainda mais longe. A sua barra de som possui apresenta o Triple Level Spatial Sound: uma experiência sonora mais imersiva e precisa. Ao utilizar um motor 3D com HRTF (Head Related Transfer Function), a barra de som cria uma camada virtual intermédia. Isto significa que as camadas de som alcançam um sofisticado som surround de que apenas poderia desfrutar numa sala de cinema.

Ondas sonoras azuis em formato de cúpula de 3 camadas cobrem a barra de som e a TV montada na parede da sala de estar.

*O ’Triple Level Spatial Sound’ está disponível no Modo CINEMA / AI Sound Pro da barra de som.
**A camada intermédia é criada utilizando o canal de altifalante da barra de som. O som dos altifalantes frontal e frontal superior são sintetizados para formar um campo sonoro.
***Se não existir nenhum altifalante traseiro, o campo traseiro não pode ser criado.

Sinta a Potência dos Graves

Sinta graves mais fortes e profundos nas suas músicas e filmes favoritos. O subwoofer sem fios atinge notas graves com facilidade, com maior volume e qualidade dos graves transmitida a maior distância.

Barra de som posicionada no armário. Ao lado de um subwoofer sem fios posicionado no chão. Gráficos sonoros azuis saem do subwoofer.

Experiência Excecional de Conteúdo

Ligue a sua barra de som LG SC9S a uma consola ou leitor de Blu-ray para mergulhar nos seus jogos, séries e filmes favoritos. A sua barra de som oferece uma experiência de visualização sem latência com a melhor imagem e som.
A barra de som e a TV estão colocadas sobre uma mesa branca e 7 cavalos brancos são apresentados na TV.

4K Pass-Through garante
Alta Qualidade

A barra de som LG inclui 4K Pass-through. Transmite dados sem perder qualidade. Para que possa desfrutar de áudio e vídeo impressionantes com o mínimo de conexões.
A barra de som está posicionada num armário e uma cena de um jogo de corridas é apresentada na TV conectada à barra de som. Consola de jogo no canto inferior direito da imagem a ser segurada por duas mãos.

VRR/ALLM para Melhor Experiência de Jogo

A barra de som LG destina-se a proporcionar a melhor experiência de gaming com VRR/ALLM. Taxa de atualização variável (VRR) até 120 Hz. O tempo de resposta quase instantâneo dá-lhe uma vantagem ao jogar e cria uma experiência de visualização realista. O modo automático de latência baixa (ALLM) possibilita uma visualização e interatividades suaves e sem latência.

*Tanto a TV como a barra de som têm de suportar VRR/ALLM.
**A consola tem de suportar VRR. VRR Pass Through limitado a conteúdo de 60 Hz.

LG OLED C montada na parede, por baixo a Barra de Som LG SC9S está montada num suporte exclusivo. Subwoofer posicionado por baixo. TV com cena de concerto.

Desfrute de Serviços de Streaming de Música em HD

Reproduza música na sua barra de som. Compatível com Spotify e Tidal Connect. A LG Sound Bar suporta MQA (Master Quality Authenticated) que proporciona áudio de alta qualidade através de ligação por wi-fi.

*Gravação MQA oficial necessária.

A barra de som está montada na parede com a TV mesmo por cima. Ondas sonoras cruzam-se entre elas, mudando de cor entre vermelho e azul.

Ligue-se à sua Plataforma Preferida

A barra de som LG possui uma compatibilidade alargada com Google, Alexa e Apple Airplay2. Controle a barra de som LG com a plataforma que preferir.

*Algumas funcionalidades exigem subscrição ou conta de terceiros.
**Google é uma marca comercial da Google LLC.
***O Google Assistant não está disponível em determinados idiomas e países.
****Amazon, Alexa e todas as respetivas marcas são marcas comerciais da Amazon.com, Inc. ou respetivas afiliadas

Experiência Áudio Multicanais que Excede as Expectativas

Com a barra de som LG SC9S, o seu conteúdo soa melhor do nunca. Divide o áudio de dois canais em áudio multicanais, otimizando a sua experiência sonora.

*Disponível nos modos AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Desporto, Gaming.

AI Room Calibration Pro melhorada
O Melhor e Mais Perfeito Som

A barra de som LG considera o som onde ele se encontra no espaço. Com a AI Room Calibration melhorada, a barra de som proporciona um som perfeito. Ao fazer a correspondência de frequências de referência a um amplitude aumentada de 400 Hz, consegue analisar o espaço com precisão e corrigir a distorção do som.

*O recurso AI Room Calibration Pro é uma tecnologia automática de ajuste de som que compensa o ambiente onde a barra de som está posicionada, mediante algoritmos que melhoram o desempenho sonoro da barra de som.

Som Otimizado com LG Som IA Pro
para Vários Conteúdos

Desfrute dos seus conteúdos com modos de som especializados graças ao Som IA Pro. Analisa de forma inteligente o conteúdo para proporcionar um som ideal quer esteja a ver filmes, a acompanhar as notícias, ou a ouvir música.
Três imagens de lifestyle. De cima abaixo: três homens assistem ao vídeo de um concerto na sala de estar. TV LG na parede com imagem de gravação de música, e TV LG na parede com imagem de breakdance em vista diagonal.
Foto aérea de floresta verde

A Aguardar um Amanhã Melhor

Desde a forma como produzimos a como enviamos, o nosso processo de grande precisão é certificado. As embalagens são feitas de caixas de cartão recicladas e reduzidas ao estritamente necessário para chegar em segurança.
Cubos cinzentos com diferentes alturas posicionados aleatoriamente.

Fabricado com Plástico Reciclado

A UL validou a barra de som LG como um produto ECV (Environmental Claims Validation) porque algumas peças do corpo da Sound Bar usam plástico reciclado — Adotámos uma abordagem mais atenta à produção da barra de som portátil.

*A imagem anterior destina-se a fins representativos.

A caixa da barra de som está do lado direito da imagem, aberta para mostrar o material de enchimento em espuma EPS.

Embalagem com Pasta Reciclada

A barra de som LG foi certificada pela SGS porque a embalagem interna de espuma EPS (esferovite) e sacos de plástico foi substituída por pasta moldada reciclada.

*A SGS é uma empresa multinacional suíça que presta serviços de inspeção, verificação, ensaio e certificação.
**A imagem acima é meramente representativa, a imagem real do produto poderá ser diferente.

Imprimir

Todas as especificações

MODELO E EAN

Modelo

SC9S

Código EAN

8806091940896

DIMENSÕES

Dimensões da unidade principal (L X A x P)

975 x 63 x 125 mm

Peso da unidade principal

4,1 kg

Dimensões do subwoofer (L x A x P)

221 x 390 x 313 mm

Peso do subwoofer

7,8 kg

Dimensões da embalagem (L x A x P)

1221 x 477 x 284 mm

Peso da embalagem

22,7 kg

Dimensão recomendada de TV

55 - 65''

POTÊNCIA DE SOM

Número de canais

3.1.3

Potência total

400W

Potência e nível de ruído dos canais frontais

2 x 30W, 83dB

Potência e nível de ruído dos canais centrais

30W, 83dB

Potência e nível de ruído dos canais verticais

2 x 30W, 83dB

Potência e nível de ruído do canal vertical central

30W, 85dB

Potência e nível de ruído do subwoofer

220W, 85dB

CONECTIVIDADE

Ligação ótica

Sim

Entrada HDMI

Sim

Saída HDMI

Sim

USB

Sim

Bluetooth

Sim (5.0)

Wi-Fi 

Sim

Compatibilidade com colunas traseiras

Sim

QUALIDADE DE SOM

Hi-Res Audio

24bit/96kHz

Som IA Pro

Sim

Tecnologia Meridian

Sim

Bass Blast/Bass Blast +

Sim

Dolby Atmos

Sim

DTS:X

Sim

CONTROLO DE SOM

User EQ

Sim

AI Room Calibration

Sim

Controlo do modo da barra de som

Sim

Partilha do modo de som da TV

Sim

SUPORTE HDMI

HDMI Pass-through

Sim

HDMI 4K Pass-through

Sim

VRR/ALLM

Sim

HDR10

Sim

Dolby Vision

Sim

ARC

Sim

eARC

Sim

HDMI Simplink

Sim

COMPATIBILIDADE

Compatível com Amazon Alexa

Sim

Compatível com Google Assistant

Sim

Spotify Connect

Sim

Airplay2

Sim

CONVENIÊNCIA

App iOS e Android

Sim

Controlo da soundbar com o comando da TV

Sim

Sound Sync

Sim

FORMATOS DE ÁUDIO

LPCM

Sim

Dolby Atmos

Sim

Dolby TrueHD

Sim

Dolby Digital Plus

Sim

Dolby Digital

Sim

DTS:X

Sim

DTS-HD Master Audio

Sim

DTS-HD High Resolution

Sim

AAC/AAC+

Sim

FORMATOS DE FICHEIRO

FLAC

Sim

OGG

Sim

WAV

Sim

MP3

Sim

AAC/AAC+

Sim

ACESSÓRIOS

Manual do utilizador

Sim

Comando incluído

RAV21

Pilhas incluídas

2 x AA

Suporte de parede

Suporte exclusivo para LG OLED C2/C3

Cabo HDMI

Sim

GARANTIA

Garantia do equipamento

3 anos

INFORMAÇÃO SOBRE CONFORMIDADE

extensão:pdf
WEB INFO(SC9S)
MAIS INFORMAÇÃO SOBRE CONFORMIDADE

Vista ângulo frontal da Barra de Som e Woofer

SC9S

Barra de Som LG SC9S