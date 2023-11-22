About Cookies on This Site

O ESS Leva-o a Um Mundo Sustentável

O ESS (Sistema de Armazenamento de Energia) é um sistema que armazena energia proveniente de fontes renováveis (painéis solares fotovoltaicos) numa bateria e descarrega-a quando é necessário. É uma solução para poupar energia e uma forma de contribuir para o ambiente.

Uma lâmpada e uma planta fotografadas lado a lado no solo contra um fundo de folhas.

LG ESS HOME

LG ESS Home está preparado para as necessidades de aplicação de cada indivíduo com a série Home. O ESS Home
maximiza a eficiência da utilização de energias renováveis em sua casa.

Uma casa com painéis solares no telhado. Há um carro em frente à casa e à direita encontram-se 2 modelos de sistemas de energia solar.

Mãe e filha sentadas a ler num espaço amplo e iluminado. Há direita estão 2 imagens de sistemas de energia solar.

Energia Confiável de Uma Marca Confiável

O ESS HOME previne qualquer desequilíbrio e sobrecarga de energia, graças ao sistema trifásico. Tendo várias medidas de segurança, o nosso sistema é seguro e estável.

2 diagramas que mostram como os produtos do sistema de energia solar convertem a luz absorvida pelos painéis solares em eletricidade,

Alta Eficiência com um ESS com Ligação em CC

O ESS HOME consegue alcançar uma eficiência bidirecional superior por reduzir o processo de conversão de energia.

Uma casa com painéis solares instalados no telhado, que mostra os diferentes ângulos a partir dos quais a energia solar pode ser absorvida.

Mais Flexibilidade com 3 Entradas MPPT's

Com multi-string e 3 MPPT avançados, o ESS HOME fornece à bateria uma capacidade facilmente expansível (de 10,7 kWh para 28,5 kWh) para um telhado com vários ângulos.

Há dois produtos solares e um logótipo da garantia de 10 anos à esquerda.

Parceiro Energético com Serviço Integrado

O ESS da LG é um serviço centralizado que pode ser conjugado com os módulos fotovoltaicos, PCS (inversor) e baterias da LG por um único prestador de serviços. Deixamos os nossos clientes felizes com o serviço integrado.

*As condições de garantia podem depender consoante as políticas de marketing de cada país.

3 produtos do sistema de energia solar instalados sob um lance de escadas, ao lado de uma bicicleta e de algum equipamento desportivo.

Expansão Fácil e Flexível da Bateria

O ESS HOME possui duas ligações a baterias que não requerem dispositivos adicionais para extensão da bateria. È possível expandir o o armazenamento até 28.5 kWh num único inversor.

Bateria Safety Cell

As células da bateria estão interligadas através do método de fixação com fio de alumínio. Em caso de curto circuito, os fios de alumínio irão derreter e proporcionar segurança ao sistema da bateria. Além da fixação com fio de alumínio, cada célula da bateria tem um buffer de proteção adicional, o que a torna mais segura.

À esquerda encontra-se o sistema de energia solar, com três imagens de baterias e uma marca de “Desenvolvido e patenteado pela LG” ao centro. Do lado direito, há gradações em amarelo, verde e azul da parte de cima da bateria. Buffer de segurança adicional, capacidade utilizável e capacidade do buffer escritos por ordem a partir de cima.

Funcionalidade de Back-up em Caso de Apagões*

O ESS Home pode providenciar energia em modo back-up em caso de apagões. *Para a funcionalidade de back-up é necessário uma Automatic Transfer Switch da Enwitec, por favor consultar a ficha técnica.

Sem preocupações de Haver Um Apagão Repentino

“Fiquei muito aborrecido por não ter o ar condicionado, as luzes e o frigorífico a funcionarem durante o apagão repentino que durou duas horas. Em particular, os alimentos no frigorífico poderiam estragar-se Depois de instalar o ESS da LG,
sinto-me confiante de que estou preparado para um apagão, graças à energia carregada.”

Uma fileira de casas totalmente às escuras com iluminada, indicando a utilização do sistema de energia solar como alternativa durante um apagão.

Modo de Carregamento Inteligente Considerando a Previsão Meteorológica

O ESS Home ajuda-o a aproveitar ao máximo da bateria, controlando o modo de carregamento de acordo com as condições atmosféricas do dia. Este modo de funcionamento económico poupa-lhe dinheiro ao maximizar o autoconsumo.

2 gráficos que comparam a potência de carga em produtos com sensores meteorológicos versus sem sensores sob um telhado com painéis solares instalados.

*Esta ilustração é para ajudar na compreensão, e a realidade pode ser ligeiramente diferente

Gestão Inteligente com o EnerVu

O ESS HOME maximiza o autoconsumo visto ser compatível com a Bomba de Calor Ár-Água da LG.

Solução Integrada de Energia da LG Electronics

ESS HOME maximiza o autoconsumo visto ser compatível com a Bomba de Calor Ar-Água da LG.

Dados Técnicos

Uma tabela com as especificações dos modelos de sistema de energia solar Home 8 e Home 10.

Países em Que Está Disponível

Bandeiras da Alemanha Áustria Suíça Espanha Portugal.

Pedido de Informações para Compra

Por favor, peça mais informações sobre o produto e brevemente iremos entrar em contacto consigo.

Download de Recursos

