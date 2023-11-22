About Cookies on This Site

ThermaV

Descubra as Bombas de Calor ar-água

THERMA V

A solução completa no aquecimento do seu lar

A man and a woman talk to a woman facing each other

Reduza as suas contas de energia e a sua pegada de carbono. Obter THERMA V

Substituir a sua caldeira a gás por uma bomba de calor ar-água (AWHP) reduz a sua pegada de carbono. Contacte-nos para conhecer este sistema de bomba de calor sustentável. 

Reduza as suas contas de energia e a sua pegada de carbono. Obter THERMA V Contacte-nos

There is a big house on the green meadow

#CareForWhereYouLive

Obtenha aquecimento sustentável com tecnologia de bomba de calor para mostrar que #CareForWhereYouLive. Vamos criar bons hábitos juntos. Contacte-nos para obter este sistema de bomba de calor sustentável.

#CareForWhereYouLive Contacte-nos
O que é uma bomba de calor?
O que é uma bomba de calor?

As bombas de calor ar-água da LG (Therma V - AWHP) são uma solução de aquecimento inovadora que fornece aquecimento ambiente e de água, para uma casa eficiente e confortável com tecnologia renovável.

 

Inside the snowy background, you can see the interior of the house

Como funciona uma bomba de calor?

As unidades LG Therma V reduzem a dependência de combustíveis fósseis aproveitando uma combinação de 25% de eletricidade e 75% de ar externo: uma excelente solução de baixo carbono. Mude para um LG Therma V para começar a viver de forma mais sustentável.

Image of 75% wind icon and 25% outlet icon, and outdoor unit next to big house

* Cada proporção é fornecida para ajudar a entender e é baseada no Coeficiente de Desempenho (COP) 4. Note-se que o SCOP real do Therma V R32 será superior a 4 em condições de temperatura mais baixa e clima médio. A eficiência real pode variar com a água e as temperaturas externas.

Eficiência e Economia de custos

As unidades LG Therma V podem produzir até 4 vezes mais energia do que precisa para funcionar. Aquece eficientemente a casa e fornecem água quente durante todo o ano. Faça um investimento que lhe dê retorno.

The mother sitting on the bed in the room is holding her child up in the open air

*O rácio de eficiência destina-se a facilitar a compreensão geral e baseia-se no Coeficiente de Desempenho (COP) 4. Tenha em atenção que o COP real da série THERMA V R32 é superior a 4 em condições de temperatura baixa e clima médio. A eficiência real pode variar consoante a temperatura da água e a temperatura exterior.

Esquema de atualização da caldeira

Muitos países trouxeram esquemas e legislações para fazer a mudança para o uso de tecnologias renováveis. Saiba como o governo pode ajudar com subsídios para preparar a sua casa para o futuro.

A child looking out of a snowy window

Perguntas Frequentes

Sabemos que tem perguntas sobre as Bomba de Calor. Clique no link abaixo para mais informações.

• O que é uma Bomba de Calor com uma fonte de Ar?
• O que ter em conta na instalação de uma bomba de calor?
• Qual a tipologia de bomba de calor certa para mim?
• Por que razão o seu negócio deve mudar para uma bomba de calor?

LG Therma V Bombas de Calor Ar-Água

A linha de bombas de calor ar-água da LG apresenta vários modelos que diferem no tipo de instalação, capacidade e muito mais.

Split

• Instalação flexível
• Aquecimento, arrefecimento e AQS
• Classe energética A+++ (clima médio com a saída da água a 35℃)
• Temperatura de saída de água até 65 ℃ para R32 / 57 ℃ para R410A / 80℃ para Alta Temperatura
• Funciona a uma temperatura tão baixa como -25 ℃
• A unidade exterior conecta com a unidade interior através de tubagem de fluido refrigerante
• Livre de um potêncial de risco de congelação
• Unidades Hidro box com possibilidade de instalação na parede ou, com depósito integrado, no chão

Hydrosplit

• Passa apenas água pela casa
• Aquecimento, arrefecimento e AQS
• Classe energética A+++ (clima médio com a saída da água a 35℃)
• Temperatura de saída da água até 65 ℃
• Funciona a uma temperatura tão baixa como -25 ℃
• A unidade exterior conecta à unidade inteiror através de tubagem de água
• Unidades Hidro box com possibilidade de instalação na parede ou, com depósito integrado, no chão

 

 

 

 

 

Monobloco

• Solução tudo-em-um simples
• Aquecimento, arrefecimento e AQS
• Classe energética A+++ (clima médio com a saída da água a 35℃)
• Temperatura de saída da água até 65 ℃
• Funciona a uma temperatura tão baixa como -25 ℃
• Não é necessário espaço para a unidade interior
• Ambiente interior seguro de fugas de fluido frigorigéneo.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Por favor contacte-nos para mais informação

Para mais materiais, manuais e apoio de engenharia. Por favor clique para fazer download.

Saiba mais sobre a LG Bombas de Calor

Os vários modelos de bombas de calor LG oferecem-lhe soluções compactas e completas tanto para a água quente, como para o aquecimento e a refrigeração. Os nossos equipamento utilizam a tecnologia mais inovadora e podem ser usados para aquecedores, aquecimento de piso radiante, água quente e equipamentos de ar condicionado. 

