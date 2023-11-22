About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help

This image is Membership Banner

Life's good quando se torna um membro LG

Descubra descontos incríveis e tenha acesso exclusivo a eventos - junte-se a nós agora!

Life's good quando se torna um membro LG Junte-se a nós

As nossas escolhas para si

Torne-se membro da LG

Desfrute de todos os benefícios de ser membro da LG gratuitamente,

desde descontos especiais a serviços e ofertas exclusivas.

Iniciar sessão Junte-se a nós
Ícone de cupão de boas-vindas

Cupão de
boas-vindas

Como membro, desfrute de 5% de desconto na sua primeira compra.​
Válido durante 90 dias a partir do registo

Ícone de preços exclusivos

Desconto de membro

Como membro da LG.com, obtenha um desconto de 2% em todas as encomendas em lg.com

Ícone de entrega gratuita

Entrega e Instalação gratuita

Entrega e Instalação gratuita para as encomendas em lg.com

Precisa de ajuda?

Estamos aqui para fornecer toda a ajuda de que precisa.

Obter ajuda