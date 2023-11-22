About Cookies on This Site

Mulher no exterior a ajustar o ar condicionado de casa com o telemóvel.

Descubra eletrodomésticos inteligentes com LG ThinQ

A tecnologia ThinQ permite a conectividade doméstica inteligente através de Wi-Fi

Descubra eletrodomésticos inteligentes com LG ThinQ

Funcionalidades recomendadas do seu assistente doméstico

Ligar e controlar desde qualquer lugar

A aplicação LG ThinQ permite-lhe conectar-se facilmente e como nunca antes ao seu eletrodoméstico. Mesmo no exterior, pode operar o eletrodoméstico remotamente

Controlo simples com assistente de voz

Basta dizer ao seu aparelho exatamente o que necessita, a coluna de IA ouvirá e verificará o ciclo para informar

Eficiente Manutenção do Produto

Através da aplicação LG ThinQ, verifique o seu aparelho, descarregue novos ciclos, monitorize a utilização de energia, e muito mais.



Comece a usar a ThinQ

Efetue a gestão de todos os seus dispositivos a partir de um só lugar, seja em casa, em movimento ou a descansar na praia. Prima o botão mais para ver como pode instalar a aplicação.



Como instalar a aplicação LG ThinQ

Passo 1. Descarregar aplicação ThinQ
Procure a aplicação LG ThinQ no Google Play ou na Apple App Store num smartphone.

Passo 2. Iniciar sessão
Inicie sessão na sua conta LG, caso tenha uma.

Passo 3. Adicionar dispositivo
Chegou à página principal da aplicação LG ThinQ! Chegou o momento de conectar o seu(s) dispositivo(s) da LG.

Passo 4. Selecionar dispositivo
Selecione o dispositivo que pretende ligar.

Passo 5. Siga em frente!
Aceda ao(s) dispositivo(s) com a aplicação ThinQ.



Ligação opcional de coluna AI - Ligar Google Home

1. Abra a página inicial da aplicação Google Home e prima 'Adicionar'.
2. Toque em + para adicionar os seus eletrodomésticos.
3. Procure pela LG ThinQ e inicie sessão com a conta ThinQ.

GOOGLE HELP

Ligar o Google Home

Ligação opcional da coluna AI - Ligar Amazon Alexa

1. Abra a aplicação Amazon Alexa e aceda ao menu.
2. Prima o botão “Skills e Jogos”.
3. Procure pela LG ThinQ e inicie sessão com a conta ThinQ.

AMAZON HELP

Ligar a Amazon Alexa

PARA UTILIZADORES DE ANDROID
PARA UTILIZADORES DE IOS

Registo fácil e intuitivo

Como registar o dispositivo com o código QR

Passo 1. Clique ou toque em “+ Adicionar um dispositivo”
Passo 2. Selecione “Leitura do QR” nas opções
Passo 3. Leia o código QR no dispositivo
Passo 4. O dispositivo já está registado
* Os modelos sem QR podem ser registados manualmente, inserindo o número de série

*A digitalização rápida com QR pode ser usada em produtos habilitados para Wi-Fi produzidos a partir de janeiro de 2022.

Localização do código QR da LG ThinQ

Mostra o frigorífico e o local do autocolante do código QR.

Frigorífico

Mostra a garrafeira e o local do autocolante do código QR.

Garrafeira

Mostra a WashTower™ e o local do autocolante do código QR.

WashTower™

 

Mostra a máquina de lavar/secar e o local do autocolante do código QR.

Máquina de Lavar / Máquina de Secar

Mostra a Mini Wash1 e o local do autocolante do código QR.

Mini Wash1

 

Mostra a Mini Wash2 e o local do autocolante do código QR.

Mini Wash2

Mostra a carga superior e o local do autocolante do código QR.

Carga superior

Mostra o Styler e o local do autocolante do código QR.

Styler

Mostra o aspirador e o local do autocolante do código QR.

Aspirador

Mostra o robô de limpeza e o local do autocolante do código QR.

Robô de limpeza

Mostra o ar condicionado1 e o local do autocolante do código QR.

Ar condicionado1

Mostra a ar condicionado2 e o local do autocolante do código QR.

Ar condicionado2

Mostra o ar condicionado portátil e o local do autocolante do código QR.

Ar condicionado portátil

Mostra o purificador de ar1 e o local do autocolante do código QR.

Purificador de ar1

Mostra o purificador de ar2 e o local do autocolante do código QR.

Purificador de ar2

Mostra o purificador de ar3 e o local do autocolante do código QR.

Purificador de ar3

Mostra o purificador de ar4 e o local do autocolante do código QR.

Purificador de ar4

Mostra o purificador de ar5 e o local do autocolante do código QR.

Purificador de ar5

Mostra o desumidificador e o local do autocolante do código QR.

Desumidificador

Mostra a gama/forno e o local do autocolante do código QR.

Gama/Forno

Mostra a placa e o local do autocolante do código QR.

Placa

Mostra o micro-ondas e o local do autocolante do código QR.

Forno micro-ondas

Mostra a máquina de lavar loiça e o local do autocolante do código QR.

Máquina de lavar loiça

Mostra o purificador de água e o local do autocolante do código QR.

Purificador de água

Perguntas Frequentes

Prima o botão mais para obter respostas a questões populares.



P. Como adiciono um produto na aplicação LG ThinQ?

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Adicione produtos à aplicação ThinQ com a funcionalidade Adicionar.



1. No ecrã inicial, toque em "+ Adicionar um dispositivo" > "Selecionar dispositivo"
Prima o botão Adicionar um dispositivo no ecrã inicial e toque em Selecionar dispositivo.
2. Selecione o produto na lista de produtos.
De seguida, continue a seguir as instruções. Selecione o ícone do produto.

 

 

*O ecrã apresentado nas instruções pode diferir do exibido na aplicação real. A disponibilidade de produtos e serviços pode variar dependendo dos modelos que possui, da região/país em que reside ou das versões das aplicações e produtos.

P. Enquanto tentava adicionar um ar condicionado, uma mensagem diz que a palavra-passe da rede "LG_AC_ ~~~" está incorreta

Para o nome da rede "LG_AC_XXXX", digite os últimos quatro caracteres "XXXX" do nome da rede duas vezes sem um espaço no campo da palavra-passe.
As palavras-passe são sensíveis a maiúsculas, por isso, tente inserir de novo exatamente as letras maiúsculas e minúsculas.
Ecrã para inserir a palavra-passe de wi-fi.

 

 

*Esteja ciente de que, para os iPhones, a funcionalidade que coloca automaticamente em maiúsculas a primeira letra de uma entrada ou a primeira palavra após um ponto final pode estar ATIVADA.
*O ecrã apresentado nas instruções pode diferir do exibido na aplicação real. A disponibilidade de produtos e serviços pode variar dependendo dos modelos que possui, da região/país em que reside ou das versões das aplicações e produtos.

P. Ao tentar adicionar um produto, estou a receber uma imagem do router com uma mensagem que diz "Sem ligação de rede"

- Antes de adicionar um produto ao ThinQ, verifique se o seu smartphone está ligado corretamente à internet.
Se continuar a ter problemas para se ligar à internet, verifique a ligação do seu router.
- Esta mensagem pode ocorrer se o router estiver muito longe. Se não for possível mover-se ou aproximar-se do router, instale o amplificador de wi-fi e tente novamente.
- Tente novamente após desligar ou repor o router.

 

 

 

*Se não conseguir continuar para a próxima etapa para adicionar o seu produto, feche a aplicação e execute-a novamente.
*O ecrã apresentado nas instruções pode diferir do exibido na aplicação real. A disponibilidade de produtos e serviços pode variar dependendo dos modelos que possui, da região/país em que reside ou das versões das aplicações e produtos.

Produtos LG ThinQ para si

Os aparelhos compatíveis com o LG ThinQ são concebidos para satisfazer as suas necessidades imediatas e melhorar a sua vida diária.

Navegue abaixo para obter produtos LG ThinQ que vão melhorar a sua vida.