XBOOM
XBOOM Go
XBOOM 360
Soundbars
Portable Speakers
Gaming Speakers
Party Speakers
Sistemas Hi Fi

Imagem da LG SoundBar com OLED C Series

LG SoundBar SC9S

O Par Perfeito para
LG OLED Serie C

Som mais imersivo com design elegante

O Par Perfeito para <br>LG OLED Serie C

LG Soundbars

Imagem da Soundbar USC9S que combina perfeitamente com a LG OLED C Series

LG SoundBar SC9S

O Par Perfeito para LG OLED Serie C

Som mais imersivo com design elegante

O Par Perfeito para LG OLED Serie C
Imagem de jogabilidade.

Jogabilidade VRR/ALLM

A melhor experiência de gaming com VRR/ALLM

Imagem de TV a trabalhar com a LG Soundbar a mostrar Streaming de Música HD

Streaming de Música HD

Compatível com Spotify e Tidal Connect

Imagem de LG Soundbsar com conectividade

Ligação à Plataforma

Maior compatibilidade para trabalhar com Google

XBOOM da LG

Imagem da XL7S no ambiente de festa

LG XBOOM XL7S

Sons OusadosAlto e Bom Som

Eleve o nível da festa com a LG XBOOM XL7S.

Um som gigante e entretenimento variado.

Sons OusadosAlto e Bom Som
Imagem da XBOOM a mostrar os graves

Tudo em um

Um Super Bass Boost

Imagem da XBOOM a mostrar o modo de Karaoke

Cantar alto e bom som

Ideal para festas ao ar livre

Imagem da XBOOM com o smartphone a mostrar a conectividade

Sincronize o seu smartphone

Aumente a diversão da festa

XBOOM Go da LG

Image of XG7Q lighted up

LG XBOOM GO XG7Q

Toca, ilumina e potência

Toque a música, ilumine o ambiente e sinta o som potente com a LG XBOOM Go.

Toca, ilumina e potência
Image of XBOOM Go to show the light up

Destaque para o ambiente

Crie um ambiente para vários espaços

Imagem da XBOOM Go a mostrar a iluminação multicor

Configure o seu palco

A iluminação multicor da iluminação de palco

Imagem da XBOOM Go a mostrar a resistência ao pó e à água de classificação IP 67

Adora aventuras ao ar livre

Com resistência à água de classificação IP 67

As nossas escolhas para si

Saiba mais sobre a LG Áudio

Ouça a sua coleção de música tal como foi concebida para ser ouvida com um sistema de som LG. Quer goste das suas colunas pequenas e discretas, ou de clássicos de design que ficam bem em sua casa, encontrará aqui o sistema de som perfeito.

Procure na gama de Áudio da LG

Torne-se membro da LG

Desfrute de todos os benefícios de ser membro da LG gratuitamente,

desde descontos especiais a serviços e ofertas exclusivas.

Iniciar sessão Junte-se a nós
Ícone de cupão de boas-vindas

Cupão de
boas-vindas

Como membro, desfrute de 5% de desconto na sua primeira compra.​
Válido durante 90 dias a partir do registo

Ícone de preços exclusivos

Desconto de membro

Como membro da LG.com, obtenha um desconto de 2% em todas as encomendas em lg.com

Ícone de entrega gratuita

Entrega e Instalação gratuita

Entrega e Instalação gratuita para as encomendas em lg.com

