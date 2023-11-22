About Cookies on This Site

<font color="#c3004d">SERVIÇO LG4LIFE</font>1

SERVIÇO LG4LIFE

Adquiriu o seu equipamento LG e precisa da instalação
com a máxima confiança e profissionalismo?

Pretende inverter o sentido de abertura de portas?
Pretende a instalação do seu LED ou OLED TV?
Desconhece ou tem dificuldades no funcionamento do seu equipamento LG?

SERVIÇO LG4LIFE CONTACTE-NOS

Vantagens de contratar o nosso serviço?

• Garantia adicional de 3 meses
• Instalação efectuada por um centro técnico oficial
• Instalação pelos parâmetros de fábrica
• Inspecção inicial ao produto

Produtos cobertos por este serviço?

• Toda a gama de Máquinas de lavar e secar
• Toda a gama de Frigoríficos
• Toda a gama LED ou OLED TV

No que consiste este serviço?

• Instalação de máquinas Roupa/Secar/Loiça
• Inversão do sentido de abertura de portas
• Instalação do frigorifico e inversão do sentido de abertura de portas
• Demonstração de produtos
• Montagem do suporte na parede ou montagem da base na TV
• Ligação do cabo de alimentação e o de antena ou BOX e restantes periféricos
• Sintonização de canais, configurações
• Ligação à internet existente, cabo ou router
• Explicação ao cliente do funcionamento da TV
lg_suport_4life_costs

Quanto custa?

ELECTRODOMÉSTICOS

Instalação de máquinas Roupa/Secar/Loiça – 49€* (PVPR)

Instalação TWIN Wash – 99€* (PVPR)

Instalação de frigoríficos / Inversão de sentido de portas - 49€* (PVPR)

Serviço de demonstração de produtos - 35€* (PVPR)

INSTALAÇÃO TV

Instalação na parede até 55" - 79,99€ (PVPR) | acima de 55" até 77" - 119,99€ (PVPR) | acima de 77" - 209,99€ (PVPR)

Instalação numa base plana (Móvel) até 55" - 59,99€ (PVPR) | acima de 55" até 77" - 89,99€ (PVPR) | acima de 77" - 179,99€ (PVPR)

Serviço de demonstração de produto - 35€ (PVPR)

  • (*) Informação ao plano base de valores

    • Os valores apresentados aplicam-se por equipamento

    • As Ilhas que não dispõem de Serviço Técnico Oficial, ao valor da instalação acresce o valor da deslocação

    • Os valores apresentados incluem a taxa de IVA em vigor

    Na instalação todas as ligações estão previstas com os materiais fornecidos com o equipamento.

    Qualquer outro tipo de ligação ou acrescento necessário será efecuada mediante orçamento.

    O produto deverá estar na divisão a ser instalado, o seu transporte não está incluido neste serviço.

    O valor de kit de emparelhamento em torre para máquinas de lavar e secar acresce ao valor da instalação.
    No serviço de demonstração o equipamento deverá estar instalado e funcional. Este serviço não complementa ajustes ou afinações nos produtos, a qualquer ajuste que seja necessário será aplicada uma taxa adicional de 14€.

    * Este serviço não inclui:

    Qualquer extra que não venha com a TV (suporte, pés, etc.).

    Transporte do equipamento.

    Nota:
    O instalador pode recusar a execução da instalação solicitada, caso existam inadequações estruturais