Entre no mundo LG All Stars

É instalador? Este programa é para si! Junte-se ao nosso programa dedicado exclusivamente aos instaladores e obtenha recompensas pensadas em si.

There is a golden trophy engraved with LG All Stars, and firecrackers exploded around it. Existe um troféu de ouro com LG All Stars e fogo de artifício vai explodir.

Entre, Participe, Ganhe.

Cada bomba de calor Therma V que comprar, faça o scan do modelo e acumule pontos que poderá trocar por recompensas LG.

Uma familia de quatro pessoas com dois filhos pequenos a ouvir uma senhora de unforme vermelho com uma cara sorridente.

Fique a par!

Com a nossa aplicação tem fácil acesso ao suporte técnico,

formações e informações de produto.

Fique a par! ADIRA AQUI

Bomba de calor ar-água LG THERMA V R290 Monobloco, unidade externa de cor preta é colocada na parede verde externa da casa.

Entre no clube

Descubra uma comunidade onde o HVAC supera as fronteiras no desempenho

do seu papel no futuro.

Entre no clube JUNTE-SE AQUI

O que é o All Stars?

Com o programa de recompensas LG All Stars, os nossos instaladores podem desfrutar de acesso a prémios, formações entre outros benefícios.

Na palma da mão

Descubra todas as funções da nossa aplicação.

Disponível para todos os instaladores

Instaladores de HVAC em todos os níveis são elegíveis para aderir ao programa.

Benefícios anuais exclusivos

O programa LG All Stars oferece benefícios exclusivos e é reiniciado anualmente, atribuindo níveis com base no desempenho de vendas.

Como pode aderir ao programa?

ADIRA JÁ
Dois instaladores com uniforme vermelhos instalam a Bomba de Calor Ar-Água LG THERMA V R290 Monobloc no quintal de uma casa.
Um ícone a clicar no minitor com o rato.

#1 Clique 'Aderir'

Para começar, clique 'Aderir' no botão em baixo.

Um ícone de uma caneta num papel.

#2 Adicione a sua informação

Escreva o seu e-mail e o seu contacto para receber as novidades sobre as recompensas e sobre os prémios.

Um ícone de um smartphone com a marca de download no lado esquerdo.

#3 Instale a aplicação LG All Stars

Faça o download e instale a aplicação LG All Stars para obter as atualizações do programa e ter acesso a todos os benefícios.

Um ícone de uma marca de seleção no círculo.

#4 Complete o registo

Faça o Log in e tenha acesso ao seus benefícios para potencializar seu negócio.

Benefícios LG All Stars

As regalias

• Formações grátis & certificados

• Acumulação de pontos no catálogo de recompensas

• Acesso a potenciais clientes da LG

• Descontos adicionais em equipamentos e instalações

• Apoio técnico prioritário

• Convite para eventos LG All Stars

• Acesso prioritário na lista de clientes no site LG.com

• Convite para o evento VIP Europeu LG All Stars

Faça o download na App Store Ou através do Google Play

FAQs

Q.

Quem é elegível para aderir ao Programa de Fidelidade LG All Stars?

A.

Todos os instaladores, independentemente do nível de experiência, podem aderir ao programa. Adira para expandir o seu negócio!

Q.

Quais são os benefícios do programa?

A.

O programa LG All Stars oferece uma ampla gama de benefícios exclusivos, incluindo status VIP, leads de indicação, LG Pro Points e promoções especiais.

Q.

Como são classificados os níveis do programa LG All Stars?

A.

O Programa LG All Stars é classificado nos níveis padrão, bronze, prata e ouro, atribuídos de acordo com o desempenho de vendas.

Q.

Quanto tempo dura o programa?

A.

O programa é reiniciado a cada ano civil. Lembre-se de resgatar os seus pontos antes da redefinição.

