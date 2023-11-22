About Cookies on This Site

Gaming
UltraWide
UHD 4K & 5K
FHD & QHD
Ergo Monitors
TV Monitors

Explore a Ampla Gama de Monitores da LG

Eleve o nível da sua experiência de gaming com o monitor de jogo LG UltraGear™ de 240 Hz e 49 polegadas.
Explore a Ampla Gama de Monitores da LG

Para Seu Entretenimento e Mais Além

Gaming Monitors.

Monitores de Gaming

Nascido para Jogar

Nascido para Jogar
0.03ms (GtG) & 240Hz.

Taxa de atualização de 240 Hz

As Reações Mais Rápidas de Sempre

Os primeiros Monitores de Gaming OLED de 240 Hz permitem desfrutar de imagens mais suaves e nítidas com 0,03 ms (GtG).

LG OLED Display.

Ecrã OLED da LG

Evoluir com Mais Luminosidade e Maior Dimensão

Graças ao ecrã OLED da LG com cores precisas, os gamers podem desfrutar de uma jogabilidade realista.

Gamer-centric Design.

Design centrado no jogador

Desenhado para Imersão nos Jogos

Design otimizado para gamers para que se sintam no centro do jogo.

Smart &TV Monitors.
Monitores Smart & TV

Desfrute de Televisão e Monitor em Simultâneo

Desfrute de Televisão e Monitor em Simultâneo
webOS22.

webOS22

Defina Perfis ao Seu Gosto

Poderá explorar uma série de programas e filmes sem qualquer esforço com o webos22.

Smart Wireless Connection.

Ligação sem fios inteligente

Assista ao que Mais Gosta com Facilidade

Pode facilmente partilhar conteúdo entre o seu dispositivo inteligente e o seu monitor por AirPlay 2 ou Screen Share.

Simple Design.

Design elegante

Design Simples, Apropriado a Qualquer Espaço

O design elegante adapta-se bem a qualquer decoração e não ocupa muito espaço.

Aumente a Sua Produtividade

UltraWide Monitors.

Monitores UltraWide

Ver Mais,
Criar Melhor

Ver Mais,
Criar Melhor
UHD 4K & 5K Monitors.

Monitores 4K & 5K

Imagens Mais Precisas, Vívidas e Detalhadas

O ecrã perfeito para profissionais com alta resolução e excecional qualidade de imagem.

Saiba mais
FHD & QHD Monitors.

Monitores FHD & QHD

Padrão entre Monitores LG

Os monitores FHD e QHD da LG são os monitores mais básicos e populares compatíveis com praticamente qualquer situação.

Saiba mais
Ergo Monitors.

Monitores Ergo

Configuração Confortável e Personalizada

Este monitor proporciona uma ampla gama de movimento e flexibilidade para que se encontre a posição mais confortável.

Saiba mais

Experiência

Melhore a sua vida com as nossas dicas.

Thinner & Lighter, What's the New LG gram?

Crie um ajuste ergonómico com a altura certa do monitor

Saiba mais
Register Your Products, Get Useful Information.

A ergonomia perfeita para o seu homeoffice

Saiba mais
Mais Fino e Mais Leve, O que é o Novo LG gram?

Como criar um espaço de trabalho ergonómico

Saiba mais

Saiba mais sobre os Monitores LG

Expanda o seu ponto de vista com os monitores LG que se adaptam às necessidades dos utilizadores empresariais, jogadores, artistas gráficos e entusiastas de multimédia. Descubra os monitores de computador com designs finos, cores impressionantes e movimentos realistas para uma experiência de visualização óptima.

