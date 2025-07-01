Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
will.i.am com um conjunto branco a segurar a xboom Grab.



 

Novas xboom, inspiradas por will.i.am

Porquê escolher xboom by will.i.am?

Arquiteto de experiências para xboom

will.i.am, nove vezes vencedor de um Grammy e empresário tecnológico, liderou ativamente o desenvolvimento da nova xboom. As “xboom by will.i.am” integram tecnologia de IA avançada para garantir uma qualidade de som premium e um design elegante pioneiro.

Som de assinatura por will.i.am

Cada som proveniente de uma xboom é criado com a arte inigualável de will.i.am. Até os sons que acompanham o funcionamento da xboom foram exclusivamente desenvolvidos pelo artista, proporcionando uma IU sonora extraordinária.

Design elegante combinado com a cultura pop

Concebidas para ultrapassar os limites e aumentar o conforto, mantendo toda a diversão com um estilo inspirado na cultura pop. O tamanho compacto e a prática correia facilitam o transporte da coluna para todo o lado.

Experiência de áudio com tecnologia de IA

A IA analisa o áudio e ajusta o som de acordo com o género e o espaço. Melhore o ambiente com iluminação por IA que acompanha a sua música.

Apresentamos a série xboom by will.i.am

Ouça a música em qualquer lugar

A sua coluna de referência para aventuras ao ar livre. 

O som dinâmico traz estilo, com uma prática correia. Com durabilidade de nível militar e classificação IP67, foi criada para se adaptar a vários ambientes exteriores. Quer esteja a fazer caminhadas ou a andar de bicicleta, esta coluna portátil foi criada para manter a sua música a tocar onde quer que vá. Escolha as suas músicas e faça-se à estrada.

Saiba mais

*Passou em 7 testes de durabilidade da norma militar dos EUA (MIL-STD 810H) efetuados por um laboratório independente. A aprovação nestes testes não implica a adequação a uma utilização militar.

Pronto para o palco em qualquer lugar: leve o espírito de festa para todo o lado

Está a planear organizar uma festa épica? 

Ponha a tocar as melhores músicas e aumente a animação com 120 W de som potente e graves estrondosos. 

O design em forma de cunha permite-lhe transformar qualquer espaço num palco.

Iluminação por IA que sincroniza com a música, enquanto as misturas de karaoke e DJ proporcionam uma diversão extra.

Saiba mais

Dance ao seu ritmo em qualquer altura e em qualquer lugar

Liberte o seu som onde quer que vá.  

Concebida para quem vive a vida ao máximo, a xboom Bounce é o seu poder de áudio pessoal. Com graves estrondosos e agudos cristalinos, transforma todos os espaços: quer esteja a dançar na sua sala de estar, a apanhar sol na praia ou a criar o ambiente na sua escapadela de campismo.

Saiba mais

Auriculares colocados, energia no máximo

Com os auriculares colocados, pode fugir ao ruído e mergulhar no seu próprio mundo. O som rico e nítido do controlador de grafeno ganha vida com o extraordinário ANC. O design com encaixe seguro e confortável mantém os seus auriculares no sítio certo. Desfrute de até 30 horas de tempo de jogo para manter o seu ritmo.

Saiba mais

*Até 30 horas de tempo de reprodução com carregamento intermitente no suporte, com o ANC desligado.

