Sequência animada da LG Smart TV com o logótipo do webOS, seguido da tipografia “Ver”, “Jogar” e “Descobrir”, terminando com o ecrã inicial do LG webOS com aplicações e canais de streaming

Desfrute de conteúdos sem fim com o webOS

Veja, jogue, descubra com o webOS. Mais de 4.000 aplicações de streaming, mais de 4.000 canais disponíveis com LG Channels a nível global.

*O número de aplicações e canais disponíveis pode variar consoante o país, o produto e a região.

O que é o webOS?VerJogarDescobrirPromoção

webOS, o coração da LG Entertainment

O webOS facilita o acesso a tudo o que gosta – diretamente a partir do seu ecrã inicial.

Tudo o que quer ver, num só ecrã

Todos os seus conteúdos favoritos num só lugar - desporto, música, jogos, aprendizagem e escritório em casa. Apenas um clique leva-o exatamente para onde quer estar. 

Personalize a sua experiência de visualização

Crie facilmente uma conta individual. Todos têm um ecrã inicial pessoal com recomendações de conteúdos personalizados para uma experiência de visualização mais envolvente.

Toque para reproduzir. Pronto em segundos.

Aceda às suas aplicações de streaming favoritas com um toque. Abra o separador TV na aplicação ThinQ para aceder ao Prime Video e a uma variedade de aplicações. Basta tocar numa aplicação no ThinQ e ela é reproduzida no seu televisor em segundos.

*Imagens de ecrã simuladas para fins ilustrativos.

*O conteúdo e as aplicações disponíveis podem variar consoante o país, o produto e a região.

*A criação de uma conta pode ser limitada em função da idade e do número de contas existentes.

*São necessárias subscrições separadas para o Amazon Prime e os seus serviços relacionados.

*Amazon, Prime Video e todos os logótipos relacionados são marcas comerciais da Amazon.com, Inc. ou das suas afiliadas.

LG Smart TV com a interface webOS Pay, mostrando o fluxo de compra de conteúdos passo a passo com a seleção do método de pagamento, o ecrã de introdução do PIN e a confirmação da compra.

webOS Pay

Faça o seu pagamento de forma rápida e fácil

Basta registar o seu método de pagamento na Web móvel e está tudo pronto. A partir daí, pode comprar o conteúdo em dispositivos webOS com um simples PIN. 

*Imagens de ecrã simuladas para fins ilustrativos.

*O conteúdo e as aplicações disponíveis podem variar consoante o país, o produto e a região

*Disponível quando utiliza botões de compra ou de subscrição em aplicações ligadas ao webOS Pay.

O premiado webOS

Logótipos de prémios, incluindo CES, iF Design Award e Escolha do editor do AVForums

*Os Prémios de Inovação CES baseiam-se em materiais descritivos apresentados aos juízes. A CTA não verificou a exatidão de qualquer apresentação ou de quaisquer afirmações feitas e não testou o artigo ao qual foi atribuído o prémio. 

Descobrir mais aplicações

Explore um mundo de aplicações para além da imaginação.

*Certas aplicações podem não ser lançadas ao mesmo tempo que o webOS, e a disponibilidade pode variar consoante a região.

palavra “Ver” apresentada sobre um fundo preto com gradiente
Serviços de Streaming Globais

Um universo de conteúdos para explorar

Espectáculos tão indulgentes que não consegue parar de ver. Fique viciado em conteúdos cativantes na Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video e Apple TV+.

Sequência animada que mostra os logótipos da Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ e Apple TV+ a flutuar sobre uma colagem dinâmica de programas de TV de sucesso, realçando o acesso da LG Smart TV a plataformas de transmissão globais e a experiência de visualização envolvente.

*O conteúdo e as aplicações disponíveis podem variar consoante o país, o produto e a região.

*São necessárias subscrições separadas para a Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime e Apple TV+ e os respetivos serviços relacionados.

*Apple, o logótipo Apple e Apple TV são marcas comerciais da Apple Inc., registadas nos EUA e noutros países.

*Amazon, Prime Video e todos os logótipos relacionados são marcas comerciais da Amazon.com, Inc. ou das suas afiliadas.

FILMMAKER MODE™

A versão do realizador, em casa

O FILMMAKER MODE™ desliga a suavização de movimento e preserva o formato original do filme - incluindo o rácio de aspecto, cores e taxas de fotogramas - para que veja cada cena exatamente como o realizador pretendia. 

*Imagens de ecrã simuladas para fins ilustrativos.

*O suporte para o FILMMAKER Mode pode variar consoante o país.

LG Channels

Entretenimento gratuito na sua LG TV

O LG Channels está integrado em todas as LG Smart TV, totalmente GRÁTIS. Oferece centenas de canais em direto gratuitos, filmes favoritos dos fãs e exclusivos. Basta utilizar o seu telecomando e desfrutar - sem taxas nem complicações.

*Imagens de ecrã simuladas para fins ilustrativos. 

*O conteúdo e as aplicações disponíveis podem variar consoante o país, o produto e a região e estão sujeitos a alterações sem aviso prévio.

Portal de Desporto

Traga o estádio para casa

Mergulhe na ação com o Portal de desporto – a sua casa para jogos em direto, destaques de jogos, tabelas da liga e muito mais, tudo num só ecrã.

Ecrã de definições da LG TV que mostra a interface do Portal de Desporto. A secção “A minha equipa” expande-se e recolhe-se dinamicamente, seguida de uma deslocação suave para baixo através de vários canais e conteúdos desportivos selecionáveis.

*As imagens do ecrã foram simuladas para fins ilustrativos.

*O conteúdo e as aplicações disponíveis podem variar consoante o país, o produto e a região.

*As ligas e funcionalidades suportadas podem variar consoante o país.

*Esta funcionalidade requer uma ligação à rede.

*Para receber alertas, as equipas ou os jogadores têm de ser adicionados a “A minha equipa”.

Reproduzir texto num fundo preto com gradiente
Gaming

Todos os jogos que quiser na LG TV

Jogue milhares de jogos diretamente na sua LG TV com GFN, Luna, Blacknut, Boosteroid e agora XBOX.

A LG TV apresenta o ecrã do Portal de Jogos, percorrendo os jogos e funcionalidades disponíveis. O vídeo mostra um utilizador a navegar para o menu de definições à esquerda, que apresenta várias opções de jogo, incluindo GFN, Luna, Blacknut, Boosteroid e Xbox.

*Imagens de ecrã simuladas para fins ilustrativos.

*O suporte para o Gaming Portal pode variar consoante o país.

*O suporte para serviços de jogos em nuvem e jogos no Gaming Portal pode variar consoante o país.

*Alguns serviços de jogos podem exigir uma subscrição e um gamepad.

*O conteúdo e as aplicações disponíveis podem variar consoante o país, o produto e a região e estão sujeitos a alterações sem aviso prévio.

*Poderá ser necessário efetuar subscrições separadas.

*Dependendo do jogo, poderá ser necessário ligar um gamepad, um rato ou um teclado.

*A compatibilidade com o GeForce NOW pode variar consoante o fabricante e as especificações do gamepad. Consulte a lista de gamepads suportados em: https://gfn.co.kr/ko/guide/games.html

*Os serviços de jogos podem ser interrompidos à discrição do fornecedor.

Fitness

O seu companheiro de fitness preferido

Quer prefira ioga ou mesmo meditação, encontre exercícios divertidos e eficazes na LG TV.

Mulher a fazer exercício enquanto vê vídeos de treino na LG TV, com vários conteúdos de fitness, como ioga e meditação, a passar pelo ecrã, mostrando a LG TV como um companheiro de fitness versátil.

*Imagens de ecrã simuladas para fins ilustrativos.

*O conteúdo e as aplicações disponíveis podem variar consoante o país, o produto e a região e estão sujeitos a alterações sem aviso prévio.

*Poderá ser necessário efetuar subscrições separadas.

Descubra o texto sobre um fundo preto com gradiente
Aprender

Aprenda de forma divertida no grande ecrã

Logótipo Pinkfong apresentado em frente a uma LG TV
Pinkfong

Cante, brinque e aprenda com o Baby Shark e a família na divertida plataforma educacional Pinkfong.

Logótipo ABCmouse apresentado em frente a uma LG TV
ABCmouse

Com mais de 10.000 atividades de aprendizagem para crianças dos 2 aos 8 anos, o ABCmouse ajuda a despertar o gosto pela aprendizagem.

Logótipo do PlayKids+ apresentado em frente a uma LG TV
PlayKids+

Para crianças dos 2 aos 12 anos, vídeos, canções e jogos criados por especialistas tornam a aprendizagem divertida em todas as idades.

*Imagens de ecrã simuladas para fins ilustrativos.

*O conteúdo e as aplicações disponíveis podem variar consoante o país, o produto e a região e estão sujeitos a alterações sem aviso prévio.

*Poderá ser necessário efetuar subscrições separadas.

Experiência

Novas formas de explorar a partir de casa

Experimente o essencial da vida na LG TV - desde compras a viagens e visitas a galerias. É tão fácil como mudar de canal.

A LG Smart TV apresenta a aplicação LG Gallery+ com obras de arte emolduradas rotativas e diversos visuais, incluindo arte clássica, jogos e animações, oferecendo um estilo de ecrã personalizado para a decoração da casa.

Lo schermo della LG TV i loghi di vari servizi radiofonici circondati da una grafica dinamica a onde sonore, evidenziando LG Radio+ come piattaforma gratuita per musica, podcast e contenuti radiofonici.

LG Gallery+

Personalize o seu ecrã com um toque seu

Desde obras-primas clássicas a jogos, desportos e animações 

- organize o seu espaço com elementos visuais que reflitam o seu estilo.

*Imagens de ecrã simuladas para fins ilustrativos.

*O conteúdo e as aplicações disponíveis podem variar consoante o país, o produto e a região

*Poderá ser necessário efetuar subscrições separadas.

LG Smart TV rodeada de caixas de oferta e sacos de compras, apresentando ofertas especiais por tempo limitado e eventos de transmissão exclusivos disponíveis na plataforma webOS.

Desfrute de ofertas especiais no webOS

Ofertas por tempo limitado e eventos em streaming – tudo isto acontece no webOS.

Desfrute de ofertas especiais no webOS Saiba mais

As nossas escolhas para si

Dois ecrãs apresentam as principais funcionalidades: um mostra o LG AI Magic Remote com a etiqueta “webOS for AI” e o outro destaca o processador α11 AI Gen2 com “alpha AI Processor” por baixo.

A próxima geração da LG AI TV

A próxima geração da LG AI TV Saiba mais