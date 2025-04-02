Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG xboom Grab otimizado will.i.am

GRAB
()
Vista Frontal
Parte frontal vista da lateral direita
vista de cima
vista lateral
Parte frontal vista da lateral esquerda
Parte frontal vista da parte de baixo esquerda
vista aproximada da porta USB
Vista Traseira
Vista aproximada da parte frontal
parte frontal vista de baixo com a pega solta
vista de baixo com a pega solta
vista frontal semi-vertical com a pega solta
vista aproximada da pega
vista conjunta horizontal e vertical da parte da frente

Funcionalidades principais

  • Unidade Tweeter desenvolvida por Peerless
  • Som AI
  • Calibração AI
  • Iluminação AI
  • Standard Militar
  • IP67
Mais
will.i.am em roupa preta e óculos de sol está a segurar o xboom Grab à sua frente.

som característico de xboom afinado por will.i.am

Apresentamos o novo xboom Grab, criado em colaboração com will.i.am. Experimente o som criado pelo especialista, incorporado num estilo único.

will.i.am como Arquiteto Empírico da LG para xboom Grab

A LG nomeou will.i.am para redefinir o xboom como uma marca que eleva a experiência auditiva, com um som e estilo totalmente novos. Vencedor de nove Grammys, will.i.am é, sem dúvida, um verdadeiro ícone da cultura pop. 

Todos os “xboom by will.i.am” são profissionalmente refinados por will.i.am para oferecer um som mais equilibrado, com um tom mais quente. Sendo especializado em música e tecnologia, will.i.am aperfeiçoou o xboom Grab para que produza um som energético e dinâmico num design compacto.

Som de produto exclusivo, criado por will.i.am

Experimente o som intrincado e extraordinário do produto UX criado por will.i.am. Cada som que acompanha o funcionamento do novo xboom - ligar/desligar, ligar via Bluetooth e regular o volume - foi desenvolvido pelo artista.

will.i.am está a trabalhar em estúdio a olhar para um ecrã colocado por baixo de um microfone.

Som dinâmico do tweeter de cúpula habilmente criado pela Peerless

Criado com um tweeter de cúpula de 16 mm da Peerless, um centenário fabricante dinamarquês de unidades de áudio de alta qualidade, proporcionando uma qualidade de som excecional. Desfrute de um som vibrante e dinâmico, perfeito para reprodução ao ar livre.

*O vídeo destina-se a fins de demonstração

O xboom Grab está colocado sobre uma rocha coberta com musgo. No lado direito acima, encontra-se o logótipo de padrão militar.

Criado para durar, certificado para satisfazer o padrão militar

Concebido para aventuras ao ar livre. Testado de acordo com os padrões militares dos EUA e comprovadamente aprovado em todos os 7 testes de durabilidade. Construído com elevada resistência para suportar as diferentes condições de qualquer ambiente.

*Os resultados reais ou o desempenho podem variar consoante o ambiente de utilização. 

**Detalhes dos testes militares

- Padrão de teste: MIL-STD-810H

- Parâmetros de teste: Temperatura elevada, chuva, vibração, impacto, pulverização de água salgada, poeira de areia e inundação

- Resultado da certificação: APROVADO

- Data de certificação: 18 de dezembro de 2024

O xboom Grab está colocado verticalmente.

Desfrute de música em qualquer lugar com 20 horas de reprodução

Bateria de longa duração para além do que esperaria de um altifalante compacto. O Grab reproduz música até 20 horas com uma carga completa.

*O tempo de reprodução indicado baseia-se em testes internos a 50% do volume, com os modos Bluetooth e Voice Enhance ativados e sem iluminação.

**O tempo real de reprodução pode variar.

O xboom Grab está colocado numa forma hexagonal e atrás dele há um monte de terra à esquerda e salpicos de água à direita.

Resistente à água e poeira IP67

Classificado como IP67 para suportar água e poeira. Desfrute de música em qualquer lugar, numa festa na piscina ou numa celebração na praia.

*Os resultados reais ou o desempenho podem variar consoante o ambiente de utilização. 

**IP67 protege totalmente contra poeira e outras partículas semelhantes e também protege totalmente contra imersão até 1 m de profundidade durante 30 minutos.

Novo xboom Grab, coloque a alça e leve-o com estilo

Concebido para ultrapassar limites e aumentar o conforto. O corpo tubular é fácil de agarrar e acrescenta um toque único ao seu estilo.  Transporte e pendure o altifalante facilmente com a alça conveniente.

No canto superior esquerdo, o xboom Grab é segurado com a alça no pulso de uma pessoa. No canto superior direito, o xboom Grab está colocado no suporte de garrafa de água de uma bicicleta. No canto inferior esquerdo, will.i.am em roupa branca está a segurar o xboom Grab com a mão direita. No canto inferior direito, will.i.am em roupa preta está a segurar o xboom Grab com a mão direita.

AI Sound

A IA aperfeiçoa o som para todos os géneros

Escolha manualmente entre os modos orientados para ritmo, melodia ou voz com base na sua preferência ou deixe a IA definir o modo ideal para si. A IA analisa o áudio e regula o som para se adequar ao género.

will.i.am está a segurar o xboom Grab com a mão direita.

Calibração de IA

Calibração de IA para som claro em todos os lugares

A IA calibra o áudio com base no tamanho e na forma do espaço em que você está. Proporciona um som cheio e sem distorções, quer seja numa área espaçosa ou numa pequena divisão.

*O vídeo destina-se a fins de demonstração

Iluminação IA

Iluminação IA que combina com a música

A IA deteta o género da sua música e emite a iluminação ideal que sincroniza com o som. Escolha entre os modos Ambiente, Festa e Voz para definir o clima. Verifique a iluminação informativa quanto ao estado do altifalante.

*O vídeo destina-se a fins de demonstração

Interligue vários altifalantes e amplifique a vibração com o Auracast™

Crie uma ligação de grupo para emparelhar dispositivos e partilha-o através do Auracast™. Aceda instantaneamente com a simples pressão de um botão específico. Mergulhe num som envolvente, amplificado através da interligação de diferentes altifalantes.

Num círculo com as cores do arco-íris, o xboom Stage 301, Bounce e Grab estão colocados no sentido dos ponteiros do relógio. Junto ao xboom Grab, a imagem do botão Auracast está colocada num círculo.

*Apenas os modelos Grab, Bounce e Stage 301 lançados em 2025 podem ser interligados entre si. 

**A representação destina-se a fins ilustrativos. O tamanho real pode variar.

Imprimir

Todas as especificações

ACESSÓRIO

  • Pega

    Sim

  • Cabo USB tipo-C

    Sim

  • Certificado de Garantia

    Sim

FORMATO ÁUDIO

  • AAC

    Sim

  • SBC

    Sim

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS (CÓDIGO EAN)

  • Código de barras (Código EAN)

    8806096327388

BATERIA

  • Tempo de carregamento (Hrs)

    3

  • Autonomia (Hrs)

    20

CONECTIVIDADE

  • Versão Bluetooth

    5.3

CONVENIÊNCIA

  • Indicador de Bateria

    Sim

  • App Bluetooth (Android/iOS)

    Sim

  • Iluminação

    Sim

  • Multipoint

    Sim

  • Party Link (Modo Duplo)

    Sim

  • Party Link (Modo Múltiplo)

    Sim

  • Alta-voz

    Sim

  • Upgrade Manager (FOTA)

    Sim

  • Comandos de voz (Google assistant, Siri)

    Sim

  • À prova de água/salpicos

    IP67

DIMENSÕES (LXAXP)

  • Caixa de Cartão

    254,5 x 117,0 x 125,0 mm

  • Coluna

    211,0 x 71,6 x 70,0 mm

EQ

  • Som AI

    Sim

  • Bass Boost

    Sim

  • Customizável (App)

    Sim

  • Padrão

    Sim

GERAL

  • Número de Canais

    2.1ch (2Way)

  • Potência

    20 W + 10 W

CONSUMO DE ENERGIA

  • Modo Ligado

    10 W

  • Modo Stand-by

    0.3 W

FONTE DE ALIMENTAÇÃO

  • USB Tipo-C

    Sim

COLUNA

  • Radiador Passivo

    SIM (2)

  • Dimensão da Unidade Tweeter

    16 mm x 1

  • Tipo da Unidade Tweeter

    Dome

  • Woofer Unit

    80 x 45 mm

PESO

  • Peso Bruto

    1,1 kg

  • Peso Líquido

    0,7 kg

INFORMAÇÃO SOBRE CONFORMIDADE

MAIS INFORMAÇÃO SOBRE CONFORMIDADE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
As informações de segurança dos acessórios estão incluídas nas informações de segurança do produto e não são fornecidas em separado.

