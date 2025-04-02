Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
  • front view from top
  • front view
  • front view with logo close-up
  • top view
  • rear view
  • side view from left
  • side view from right
  • front view with handle
Funcionalidades principais

  • Dois Tweeters
  • Dois radiadores passivos
  • Som AI
  • Calibração AI
  • Iluminação AI
  • Military Standard
Mais
will.i.am em roupa branca e óculos de sol está a segurar o xboom Bounce junto ao rosto.

som característico de xboom afinado por will.i.am

Apresentamos o novo xboom Bounce, criado em colaboração com will.i.am. Experimente o som criado pelo especialista, incorporado num estilo único.

*O vídeo destina-se a fins de demonstração

will.i.am como Arquiteto Empírico da LG para xboom Bounce

A LG nomeou will.i.am para redefinir o xboom como uma marca que eleva a experiência auditiva, com um som e estilo totalmente novos. Vencedor de nove Grammys, will.i.am é, sem dúvida, um verdadeiro ícone da cultura pop.

Todos os “xboom by will.i.am” são profissionalmente refinados por will.i.am para oferecer um som mais equilibrado, com um tom mais quente. Sendo especializado em música e tecnologia, will.i.am aperfeiçoou o xboom Bounce para que produza um som envolvente e dinâmico, onde as batidas ganham vida.

Som de produto exclusivo, criado por will.i.am

Experimente o som intrincado e extraordinário do produto UX criado por will.i.am. Cada som que acompanha o funcionamento do novo xboom - ligar/desligar, ligar via Bluetooth e regular o volume - foi desenvolvido pelo artista.

will.i.am está a trabalhar em estúdio a olhar para um ecrã colocado por baixo de um microfone.

Salte com batidas poderosas e energia vibrante

Sinta o ritmo ganhar vida através de radiadores passivos duplos. Deixe que as batidas vivas e a energia vibrante da música o movam.

*O vídeo destina-se a fins de demonstração

Som dinâmico dos tweeters de cúpula habilmente criados pela Peerless

Criado com dois tweeters de cúpula da Peerless, um centenário fabricante dinamarquês de unidades de áudio de alta qualidade, porporcionando uma qualidade de som excecional. Experimente um áudio realista com uma clareza e vibração incomparáveis.

Criado para durar, certificado para satisfazer o padrão militar

Concebido para aventuras ao ar livre. Testado de acordo com os padrões militares dos EUA e comprovadamente aprovado em todos os 7 testes de durabilidade. Construído com elevada resistência para suportar as diferentes condições de qualquer ambiente.

o xboom Bounce está colocado no solo coberto de folhas molhadas, entre uma raiz de árvore e uma pedra. No lado esquerdo acima, encontra-se o logótipo de padrão militar.

*Os resultados reais ou o desempenho podem variar consoante o ambiente de utilização. 

**Detalhes dos testes militares

- Padrão de teste: MIL-STD-810H

- Parâmetros de teste: Chuva, vibração, impacto, pulverização de água salgada, inundação, poeira de areia e temperatura elevada

- Resultado da certificação: APROVADO

- Data de certificação: 18 de dezembro de 2024

O xboom Bounce está colocado numa forma hexagonal e atrás dele há um monte de terra à esquerda e salpicos de água à direita.

Resistente à água e poeira IP67

Classificado como IP67 para suportar água e poeira. Desfrute de música em qualquer lugar, numa festa na piscina ou numa celebração na praia.

*Os resultados reais ou o desempenho podem variar consoante o ambiente de utilização. 

**IP67 protege totalmente contra poeira e outras partículas semelhantes e também protege totalmente contra imersão até 1 m de profundidade durante 30 minutos.

Mantenha a diversão até o dia seguinte com 30 horas de reprodução

Mantenha a diversão até o dia seguinte com 30 horas de reprodução

A música não deve parar antes de você. O Bounce reproduz
durante até 30 horas com uma carga completa.

* O tempo de reprodução indicado baseia-se em testes internos a 50% do volume, com os modos Bluetooth e Voice Enhance ativados e sem iluminação.

** O tempo real de reprodução pode variar.

*** A bateria pode ser substituída e as baterias de substituição são vendidas separadamente. 

**** A bateria pode ser substituída utilizando ferramentas simples, a critério do utilizador.

AI Sound

A IA aperfeiçoa o som para todos os géneros

Escolha manualmente entre os modos orientados para ritmo, melodia ou voz com base na sua preferência ou deixe a IA definir o modo ideal para si. A IA analisa o áudio e regula o som para se adequar ao género.

will.i.am está a segurar o xboom Bounce junto ao rosto.

Calibração de IA

Calibração de IA para um som que preenche o espaço

A IA calibra o áudio com base no tamanho e na forma do espaço em que você está. Proporciona um som cheio e sem distorções, quer seja numa área espaçosa ou numa pequena divisão.

Iluminação IA

Iluminação IA que se sincroniza com a música

A IA deteta o género da sua música e emite a iluminação ideal que sincroniza com o som. Escolha entre os modos Ambiente, Festa e Voz para definir o clima. Verifique a iluminação informativa quanto ao estado do altifalante.

*O vídeo destina-se a fins de demonstração

Novo xboom Bounce, com estilo elegante e uma alça conveniente

Concebido para ultrapassar limites e aumentar o conforto. Transporte e pendure o altifalante facilmente com a alça. Também acrescenta um toque único e elegante.

No canto superior esquerdo, o xboom Bounce está seguro no braço de uma pessoa pela alça. No canto superior direito, uma pessoa com casaco violeta segura o xboom Bounce com a mão direita. No canto inferior esquerdo, will.i.am está a segurar o xboom Bouce com a mão esquerda. No canto inferior direito will.i.am com a mesma roupa está a segurar o xboom Bounce com a mão direita.

Num círculo com as cores do arco-íris, o xboom Stage 301, Grab e Bounce estão colocados no sentido dos ponteiros do relógio. Junto ao xboom Bounce, a imagem do seu botão Auracast está colocada num círculo.

Interligue vários altifalantes e amplifique a vibração com o Auracast™

Crie uma ligação de grupo para emparelhar dispositivos e partilha-o através do Auracast™. Aceda instantaneamente com a simples pressão de um botão específico. Mergulhe num som envolvente, amplificado através da interligação de diferentes altifalantes.

*Apenas os modelos Bounce, Grab e Stage 301 lançados em 2025 podem ser interligados entre si.

**A representação destina-se a fins ilustrativos. O tamanho real pode variar.

Imprimir

Todas as especificações

ACESSÓRIO

  • Pega

    Sim

  • Cabo USB tipo-C

    Sim

  • Certificado de Garantia

    Sim

FORMATO ÁUDIO

  • AAC

    Sim

  • SBC

    Sim

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS (CÓDIGO EAN)

  • Código de barras (Código EAN)

    8806096327241

BATERIA

  • Tempo de carregamento (Hrs)

    3

  • Autonomia (Hrs)

    30

CONECTIVIDADE

  • Versão Bluetooth

    5.3

CONVENIÊNCIA

  • Indicador de Bateria

    Sim

  • App Bluetooth (Android/iOS)

    Sim

  • Iluminação

    Sim

  • Multipoint

    Sim

  • Party Link (Modo Duplo)

    Sim

  • Party Link (Modo Múltiplo)

    Sim

  • Alta-voz

    Sim

  • Upgrade Manager (FOTA)

    Sim

  • Comandos de voz (Google assistant, Siri)

    Sim

  • À prova de água/salpicos

    IP67

DIMENSÕES (LXAXP)

  • Caixa de Cartão

    316,5 x 142,5 x 136,0 mm

  • Coluna

    272 x 103 x 88 mm

EQ

  • Som AI

    Sim

  • Bass Boost

    Sim

  • Customizável (App)

    Sim

  • Padrão

    Sim

GERAL

  • Número de Canais

    2.1ch (Stereo)

  • Potência

    30 W + 5 W x 2

CONSUMO DE ENERGIA

  • Modo Ligado

    20 W

  • Modo Stand-by

    0.3 W

FONTE DE ALIMENTAÇÃO

  • Saída DC (USB tipo C)

    Sim

  • USB Tipo-C

    Sim

COLUNA

  • Radiador Passivo

    SIM (2)

  • Dimensão da Unidade Tweeter

    20 mm x 2

  • Tipo da Unidade Tweeter

    Dome

  • Woofer Unit

    93 x 53 mm

PESO

  • Peso Bruto

    2,04 kg

  • Peso Líquido

    1,42 kg

INFORMAÇÃO SOBRE CONFORMIDADE

MAIS INFORMAÇÃO SOBRE CONFORMIDADE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
As informações de segurança dos acessórios estão incluídas nas informações de segurança do produto e não são fornecidas em separado.

