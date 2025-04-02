Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG xboom Stage 301 otimizado por will.i.am

Funcionalidades

Galeria

Especificações

Avaliações

Onde comprar

Suporte

  • OFERTA Pre-Order! Até 1 ano de Spotify Consulte Condições

  • 5% de desconto na 1ª compra para membros

  • Entrega e Instalação Gratuita para membros

LG xboom Stage 301 otimizado por will.i.am

LG xboom Stage 301 otimizado por will.i.am

STAGE301
()
  • Vista frontal
  • Vista frontal dos auriculares
  • Vista de trás dos auriculares
  • vista de trás, de diferentes ângulos
  • Vista frontal e de trás
  • Vista de trás
  • Vista frontal do estojo de carregamento
  • vista superior do estojo de carregamento
  • vista superior
  • vista superior do estojo de carregamento
Vista frontal
Vista frontal dos auriculares
Vista de trás dos auriculares
vista de trás, de diferentes ângulos
Vista frontal e de trás
Vista de trás
Vista frontal do estojo de carregamento
vista superior do estojo de carregamento
vista superior
vista superior do estojo de carregamento

Funcionalidades principais

  • Unidades Woofer e de alcance médio desenvolvidos por Peerless
  • Som AI
  • Calibração AI
  • Iluminação AI
  • Design em cunha
  • Bateria Amovível
Mais
will.i.am em roupa preta e óculos de sol está a segurar o xboom Stage 301 no ombro.

som característico de xboom afinado por will.i.am

Apresentamos o novo xboom Grab, criado em colaboração com will.i.am. Experimente o som criado pelo especialista, incorporado num estilo único.

*O vídeo destina-se a fins de demonstração

will.i.am como Arquiteto Empírico da LG para o xboom Stage 301

A LG nomeou will.i.am para redefinir o xboom como uma marca que eleva a experiência auditiva, com um som e estilo totalmente novos. Vencedor de nove Grammys, will.i.am é, sem dúvida, um verdadeiro ícone da cultura pop.

Todos os “xboom by will.i.am” são profissionalmente refinados por will.i.am para oferecer um som mais equilibrado, com um tom mais quente. Com especialização em música e tecnologia, will.i.am afinou o xboom Stage 301 para um som poderoso e arrojado que tornará a sua festa única.

Som de produto exclusivo, criado por will.i.am

Experimente o som intrincado e extraordinário do produto UX criado por will.i.am. Cada som que acompanha o funcionamento do novo xboom - ligar/desligar, ligar via Bluetooth e regular o volume - foi desenvolvido pelo artista.

will.i.am está a trabalhar em estúdio a olhar para um ecrã colocado por baixo de um microfone.

Som poderoso característico do woofer e gamas intermédias, habilmente criado pela Peerless

Aumente o nível da sua festa com som estéreo largo e graves poderosos. O woofer de 6,5’’ e gamas intermédias de 2,5’’ criados pela Peerless, um centenário fabricante dinamarquês de unidades de áudio de alta qualidade, proporcionam uma qualidade de som excecional.

*O vídeo destina-se a fins de demonstração

Palco pronto em qualquer lugar

O design em cunha transforma qualquer espaço num palco. Quer seja colocado inclinado ou montado num suporte, mostre-o da forma que mais se adequa ao seu espaço.

À esquerda, o xboom Stage 301 está no chão à frente de pessoas a dançar. Na parte do meio, o xboom Stage 301 está colocado no seu suporte ao lado de uma bateria. À direita, o xboom Stage 301 está sobre uma mesa de uma sala de estar.

*O suporte é vendido separadamente.

Novo xboom Stage 301, leve a vibração da festa para todo o lado

Uma pega conveniente concebida para portabilidade. Leve a sua música na mão para todos os tipos de palcos.

No topo, will.i.am em roupa preta e óculos de sol está a segurar o xboom Stage 301 no ombro. No meio, a imagem parcial do Stage 301 segurado por uma mão permanece à esquerda, enquanto a imagem em grande plano da sua pega permanece à direita. No canto inferior esquerdo will.i.am em roupa branca está ao lado do xboom Stage 301 no chão. No canto inferior direito, will.i.am está a segurar o xboom Stage 301 com a mão direita.

AI Sound

A IA aperfeiçoa o som para todos os géneros

Escolha manualmente entre os modos orientados para ritmo, melodia ou voz com base na sua preferência ou deixe a IA definir o modo ideal para si. A IA analisa o áudio e regula o som para se adequar ao género.

will.i.am em roupa branca e boné branco está a segurar o xboom Stage 301 com os dois braços, junto ao rosto.

Calibração de IA

Som cheio e abundante para qualquer palco

Não é necessário ajustar o seu altifalante ou o palco. A IA calibra o áudio de acordo com o tamanho e a forma do espaço. Ouça um som claro e vibrante da frente para trás, independentemente do tamanho do lugar.

*O vídeo destina-se a fins de demonstração

Iluminação IA sincroniza-se com a música

Iluminação concebida para se sincronizar com a sua música. A IA analisa diferentes géneros e ajusta a iluminação para corresponder à sua lista de reprodução. A iluminação de duas barras adiciona cores vibrantes à sua festa.

*O vídeo destina-se a fins de demonstração

Conjuntos de mistura de karaoke e DJ para uma mais emoção

Suba ao palco com funcionalidades versáteis de karaoke e conjuntos de mistura de DJ eletrizantes na aplicação xboom. Utilize os botões para controlar facilmente o volume do microfone e do instrumento.

À esquerda, vista superior do xboom Stage 301 com os botões assinalados. À direita, estão colocados dois telemóveis apresentando os ecrãs da aplicação xboom.

Bateria substituível para uma festa sem fim

Divirta-se todo o dia com 12 horas de diversão e uma bateria sobressalente. Basta trocar a bateria substituível sempre que necessário para manter a diversão durante 24 horas.

*As baterias sobresselentes são vendidas separadamente.

*Detalhes do teste da bateria

- Fonte de áudio: 12 faixas de teste para música norte-americana e europeia em repetição

- Modo: Reprodução Bluetooth

- Dispositivo de origem: Samsung Galaxy A24, com 20% de volume, Clear Voice EQ ativado e sem iluminação

- Tipo de Teste: Teste interno

Resistente à água IPX4

Classificação IPX4 para resistir a água e poeira. É seguro levá-lo para qualquer evento que envolva salpicos.

É mostrada uma beira de piscina exterior e um bando de pessoas está de pé atrás. O xboom Stage 301 está colocado de frente para a piscina com alguns salpicos de água sobre si.

*O IPX4 protege contra salpicos de água provenientes de qualquer direção durante um mínimo de 10 minutos.

Num círculo com as cores do arco-íris, o xboom Grab, Bounce e Stage 301 estão colocados no sentido dos ponteiros do relógio. Junto ao xboom Stage 301, a imagem do seu botão Auracast está colocada num círculo.

Interligue vários altifalantes e amplifique a vibração com o Auracast™

 Crie uma ligação de grupo para emparelhar dispositivos e partilha-o através do Auracast™. Aceda instantaneamente com a simples pressão de um botão específico. Mergulhe num som envolvente, amplificado através da interligação de diferentes altifalantes.

*Apenas os modelo Stage301, Bounce e Grab lançados em 2025 podem ser interligados entre si.

**A representação destina-se a fins ilustrativos. O tamanho real pode variar.

Imprimir

Todas as especificações

ACESSÓRIO

  • Adaptador CA

    Sim

  • Certificado de Garantia

    Sim

FORMATO ÁUDIO

  • AAC

    Sim

  • MP3

    SIM(USB)

  • SBC

    Sim

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS (CÓDIGO EAN)

  • Código de barras (Código EAN)

    8806096327487

BATERIA

  • Tempo de carregamento (Hrs)

    3

  • Autonomia (Hrs)

    12

CONECTIVIDADE

  • Aux in (3.5mm)

    Sim

  • Versão Bluetooth

    5.3

  • USB

    1

CONVENIÊNCIA

  • Indicador de Bateria

    Sim

  • App Bluetooth (Android/iOS)

    Sim

  • Iluminação

    Sim

  • Multipoint

    Sim

  • Party Link (Modo Duplo)

    Sim

  • Party Link (Modo Múltiplo)

    Sim

  • Upgrade Manager (FOTA)

    Sim

  • À prova de água/salpicos

    IPX4

DIMENSÕES (LXAXP)

  • Caixa de Cartão

    385 x 415 x 352 mm

  • Coluna

    312 x 311 x 282 mm

EQ

  • Som AI

    Sim

  • Bass Boost

    Sim

  • Customizável (App)

    Sim

  • Padrão

    Sim

GERAL

  • Número de Canais

    2.1ch (2Way)

  • Potência

    120 W

CONSUMO DE ENERGIA

  • Modo Ligado

    50 W

  • Modo Stand-by

    0.3 W

FONTE DE ALIMENTAÇÃO

  • Jack Adaptador CA

    Sim

COLUNA

  • Unidade de médio alcance

    2.5" x 2

  • Woofer Unit

    6.5" x 1

PESO

  • Peso Bruto

    8,2 kg

  • Peso Líquido

    6,5 kg

INFORMAÇÃO SOBRE CONFORMIDADE

MAIS INFORMAÇÃO SOBRE CONFORMIDADE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
As informações de segurança dos acessórios estão incluídas nas informações de segurança do produto e não são fornecidas em separado.

O que dizem sobre nós

Encontrar localmente

Experimente este produto perto de si.

As nossas escolhas para si