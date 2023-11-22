About Cookies on This Site

Combinado LG GBB72BM9CQ1, 387 litros, eficiência energética C, 2,03 m, Door Cooling+™, Wi-Fi, Black Glass
GBB72BM9CQ1.pdf
Classificação energética : UE
Combinado LG GBB72BM9CQ1, 387 litros, eficiência energética C, 2,03 m, Door Cooling+™, Wi-Fi, Black Glass

Combinado LG GBB72BM9CQ1, 387 litros, eficiência energética C, 2,03 m, Door Cooling+™, Wi-Fi, Black Glass

Apure os Seus Sentidos com NatureFRESH™

NatureFRESH™

Apure os Seus Sentidos com NatureFRESH™

Desfrute de alimentos e produtos hortícolas mais frescos. Uma delícia para os seus sentidos e uma animada experiência gourmet.

24 horas de temperatura uniforme com ±0.5℃
LINEAR Cooling™

24 horas de temperatura uniforme com ±0.5℃

O Compressor Inverter Linear™ da LG ajuda a manter o aspeto e sabor dos alimentos por mais tempo, reduzindo as flutuações de temperatura e mantendo 82% mais de frescura.

LinearCooling

LinearCooling

LinearCooling

Refrigeração uniforme dia após dia

Refrigeração uniforme dia após dia

Controlo preciso da temperatura.

*Com base nos resultados do teste UL, através do método de testes internos da LG, que mede a flutuação de temperatura média entre picos de temperatura no compartimento de alimentos frescos, entre os modelos LGE de Congelador Inferior GBB72NSDFN(±0,5 ℃), Combinado de 3 Portas GF-L570PL (±0,5 ℃), Side by Side J811NS35(±0,5 ℃), Congelador Superior B607S(±0,5 ℃) e Congelador Superior B606S(±1,0 ℃).
*Vazio e com definição de temperatura normal. O resultado poderá variar consoante o uso real.

Refrigeração até 32%* mais rápida e uniforme
DoorCooling ™

Refrigeração até 32%* mais rápida e uniforme

As saídas de ar situadas na frente do frigorífico ajudam a manter a temperatura para preservar a frescura dos alimentos.

*Com base nos resultados do teste UL, através do método de testes internos da LG, comparando o tempo necessário para a queda de temperatura de 24,8 ℃ a 8 ℃, entre o modelo de refrigeração LGB Non-door GBB60NSZHE e o modelo de resfriamento de porta GBB72NSDFN.
*A imagem do produto apresentada poderá ser diferente do produto real.

Eficiência e durabilidade, com garantia de 10 anos
Compressor Smart Inverter™

Eficiência e durabilidade, com garantia de 10 anos

O compressor Smart Inverter™ da LG eleva a eficiência energética até um novo nível, fazendo-o poupar dinheiro e proteger o ambiente. Além disso, vem com 10 anos de garantia para a maior tranquilidade.

*Teste baseado no standard KS C ISO 15502 (modelo: R-B601GM, R-B602GCWP).

Máxima comodidade para a sua cozinha
Arrumação prática

Máxima comodidade para a sua cozinha

A prateleira para vinhos e a prateleira desdobrável em 2 passos facilitam o agrupamento dos alimentos por tipo, para uma organização mais prática da cozinha.
Guarde itens mais altos e volumosos
Prateleira Dobrável em 2 Passos

Guarde itens mais altos e volumosos

A prateleira desdobrável em 2 passos permite-lhe arrumar alimentos de qualquer tamanho e criar espaço para os artigos altos e volumosos.
Permite guardar 5 garrafas de vinho
Prateleira para Vinhos

Permite guardar 5 garrafas de vinho

A prateleira para garrafas de vinho é prioritária para os consumidores. A prateleira topo de gama para garrafas de vinho permite guardar até 5 garrafas.
Ajuste as Definições
SmartThinQ™

Ajuste as Definições

Com um smartphone compatível e a aplicação LG SmartThinQ™, poderá ajustar remotamente as definições de temperatura para que o seu frigorífico esteja preparado para receber uma quantidade grande de produtos.*

*Smartphone compatível com Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) ou posterior, ou iOS 8 ou posterior necessário para a app LG SmartThinQ™. Necessária ligação de dados móveis e doméstica por wi-fi.
*A imagem do produto apresentada poderá ser diferente do produto real.

Elegante, Premium e Moderno
Design Prático & Minimalista

Elegante, Premium e Moderno

O novo congelador inferior é o epítome da elegância, tanto em termos de funcionalismo como de estilo. Desenho minimalista que maximiza a elegância e a comodidade. Agora, já pode desfrutar da comodidade e do luxo na sua própria cozinha.

SUMÁRIO

DIMENSÕES

GBB72BM9CQ1
CAPACIDADE LÍQUIDA TOTAL
387 litros
EFICIÊNCIA ENERGÉTICA
C
DIMENSÕES (L*A*P)
595 x 2030 x 676 mm
CARACTERÍSTICAS PRINCIPAIS
Smart Inverter™, Door Cooling+™, FRESHConverter™, FRESHBalancer™, Wi-Fi

Todas as especificações

MODELO E EAN

Modelo

GBB72BM9CQ1

Código EAN

8806091828057

DESIGN

Cor

Black Glass

Display

LED, interior

Porta reversível

Sim

CARACTERÍSTICAS PRINCIPAIS

Capacidade líquida total

387 litros

Sistema de refrigeração

No Frost

Compressor Smart Inverter™

Sim

Door Cooling+™

Sim

Multi-Air Flow™

Sim

EFICIÊNCIA ENERGÉTICA

Classe de eficiência energética

C

Consumo energético anual

174 kWh

Nível de emissão de ruído

35

Classe de emissão de ruído

B

CONECTIVIDADE

Wi-Fi

Sim

Smart Diagnosis™

Sim

OUTRAS CARACTERÍSTICAS

Autonomia sem corrente

9 horas

Capacidade de congelação em 24 horas

10 kg

Express Cool™

Sim

Express Freeze™

Sim

Alarme da porta

Sim

Modo Eco

Sim

FRIGORÍFICO

Capacidade líquida do frigorífico

277 litros

Iluminação

LED (1)

Prateleiras em vidro temperado

Sim (2)

Prateleira dobrável

Sim

Gavetas de refrigeração

Sim (2)

Suporte para garrafas

Sim

Prateleiras na porta

Sim (4)

Espaço para garrafas de 2 litros

Sim

Gaveta de frescos FRESHConverter™

Sim

Gaveta de frescos FRESHBalancer™

Sim

Acabamento Metal Fresh™

Sim

CONGELADOR

Capacidade líquida do congelador

110 litros

Prateleiras em vidro temperado

Sim (1)

Gavetas de congelação

Sim (3)

DIMENSÕES

Dimensões exteriores sem portas (L x A x P)

595 x 2030 x 610 mm

Dimensões exteriores com portas (L X A X P)

595 x 2030 x 676 mm

Dimensões na embalagem (L X A X P)

651 x 2135 x 764 mm

Peso líquido

93 kg

Peso na embalagem

101 kg

GARANTIA

Garantia do equipamento

3 anos

Garantia do compressor Inverter Linear™

10 anos

INFORMAÇÃO SOBRE CONFORMIDADE

extensão:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(GBB72BM9CQ1)
extensão:pdf
Product information sheet (GBB72BM9CQ1)
MAIS INFORMAÇÃO SOBRE CONFORMIDADE

Combinado LG GBB72BM9CQ1, 387 litros, eficiência energética C, 2,03 m, Door Cooling+™, Wi-Fi, Black Glass

