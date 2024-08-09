Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Frigorífico Combinado | 387l | Eficiência Energética C | NatureFRESH™ | DoorCooling+™ | LinearCooling™ | FRESH Converter™ | Metal Fresh™
GBV7280CPY+C+Grade+174+kWh+35+dB.pdf
Classificação energética : UE
Folha de produto

Funcionalidades

Galeria

Especificações

Avaliações

Suporte

Frigorífico Combinado | 387l | Eficiência Energética C | NatureFRESH™ | DoorCooling+™ | LinearCooling™ | FRESH Converter™ | Metal Fresh™

GBV7280CPY+C+Grade+174+kWh+35+dB.pdf
Classificação energética : UE
Folha de produto
GBV7280CPY

Frigorífico Combinado | 387l | Eficiência Energética C | NatureFRESH™ | DoorCooling+™ | LinearCooling™ | FRESH Converter™ | Metal Fresh™

front view

Uma solução organizada para atualizar a sua cozinha

Design premium, formato que se ajusta bem

Frescura duradoura com NatureFRESH™

No Frost total com Multi Air Flow

Melhor eficiência energética 

Design ininterrupto, formato que se ajusta bem

Complementar a sua cozinha de forma elegante e moderna

Equipe a sua cozinha minimalista com um frigorífico de porta plana de ajuste à face que pode ser instalado diretamente na perece para se integrar na perfeição.

Cozinha moderna com um frigorífico perfeitamente integrado nos armários, assemelhando-se a um modelo encastrado.

Também disponível em cores diferentes

Amostra de cor para prime silver.

       Prime Silver

Amostra de cor para essence matte black.

        Essence Matte Black

Amostra de cor para super white.

        Super White

Imagem superior de frigorífico instalado junto a parece com folga zero da dobradiça da porta.

Folga zero

Grande plano da iluminação LED suave, distribuindo eficazmente a luz por todo o frigorífico, sem perturbar a visão.

Iluminação LED suave

Grande plano da pega embutida retangular com um design esguio e minimalista.

Pega Embutida Retangular

NatureFRESH™

Conserva a frescura dos alimentos durante mais tempo

Aprecie alimentos frescos com o controlo de temperatura e tecnologia de refrigeração da LG que mantêm os seus alimentos mais frescos, durante mais tempo.

Saladeira de vegetais frescos tal como acabados de colher numa quinta com a ajuda da tecnologia de refrigeração de um frigorífico.

Gráfico linear de refrigeração com vegetais frescos nas proximidades, mostrando as flutuações de temperatura mantidas a ±0,5 ℃, permitindo a frescura dos alimentos.

Mantém os alimentos frescos durante pelo menos 7 dias

O LinearCooling™ reduz as flutuações de temperatura até ±0,5 ℃, conservando a frescura durante até 7 dias.

* A imagem do produto serve apenas para fins ilustrativos e pode diferir do produto real.

* Com base em resultados de teste da UL utilizando o método de teste interno da LG de medição do tempo necessário para atingir a taxa de 5% de redução de peso da couve pak choi na prateleira do compartimento de alimentos frescos do modelo Linear Cooling da LGE. Apenas modelos aplicáveis. O resultado pode variar consoante o uso real.

Grande plano das saídas de ar localizadas na parte dianteira do frigorífico, garantindo uma refrigeração eficiente e uniforme.

Proporciona frescura de forma uniforme e mais rápida

O DoorCooling+™ proporciona uma refrigeração mais rápida que é distribuída uniformemente às partes laterais da porta. Isso não só mantém as bebidas mais frescas mas, com saídas de ar especiais, permite a frescura independentemente do local onde os alimentos são colocados no frigorífico.

* A imagem do produto serve apenas para fins ilustrativos e pode diferir do produto real.

* Com base nos resultados do teste UL utilizando o método de teste interno da LG, comparando o tempo necessário para que a temperatura do cesto da porta superior desça de 24,8 ℃ para 8 ℃ entre o modelo sem DoorCooling+ (GBB60NSZHE) e o modelo DoorCooling+ (GBB72NSDFN) da LGE.

* O DoorCooling +™ deve parar de funcionar quando a porta é aberta.

Temperaturas reguláveis

O FRESHConverter™ mantém a temperatura certa para cada item ou grupo alimentar, como carne, peixe e vegetais.

Grande plano do Fresh Converter cheio de carne, regulado com a temperatura adequada para carne, entre as opções de carne, peixe e vegetais.

Uma rajada de ar frio num instante

O Express Cool refresca e mantém a frescura com uma rajada rápida e poderosa de ar frio.

Grande plano do botão Express Cool localizado na parte superior do frigorífico.

Congelador no frost com refrigeração uniforme e ar frio circulado para manter os alimentos frescos em todos os cantos.

Mais fresco e mais fácil com o Multi Air Flow

O Total No Frost mantém a frescura com o Multi Air Flow em todos os cantos. Isso evita que tenha de remover o gelo manualmente.

*A imagem do produto serve apenas para fins ilustrativos e pode diferir do produto real.

Conveniência

Máxima conveniência para a sua cozinha

A solução prática para armazenar itens que precisam de se encaixar de certas maneiras, quer seja em termos de inclinação, forma ou posicionamento.

Frigorífico cheio de alimentos frescos com porta aberta a demonstrar a garrafeira e a prateleira rebatível.

Utilize o espaço com sabedoria, armazene 5 garrafas de vinho

A garrafeira completa armazena até 5 garrafas de vinho, permitindo uma utilização eficiente do espaço.

Armazene itens grandes de forma conveniente

A Grande Zona de Congelação consegue armazenar itens grandes, como carne e peixe congelados, ou alimentos a granel.

Melhor eficiência energética

Refrigeração e consumo de energia eficientes

O Smart Inverter Compressor™ regula a velocidade do motor para refrigerar com eficiência, reduzindo ao mesmo tempo o consumo de energia e garantindo um desempenho duradouro com a sua garantia de 10 anos.

Frigorífico com sistema de refrigeração eficiente por Smart Inverter Compressor e etiqueta de garantia de 10 anos do compressor.

* O teste é baseado na Norma "KS C ISO 15502" (Modelo: R-B601GM, R-B602GCWP)

*A imagem do produto serve apenas para fins ilustrativos e pode diferir do produto real.

Perguntas frequentes

Q.

Qual é o tamanho de frigorífico de que preciso?

A.

Apesar de depender do seu estilo de vida, como uma boa regra base: o frigorífico com congelador Combinado da LG (capacidade: 340-384 L) é suficiente para um pequeno agregado familiar de 1-2 pessoas; modelos Multiportas Esguios (506-508 L) são adequados para uma família de 3-4; para uma família mais numerosa, recomendamos os modelos Multiportas ou Estilo Americano de grande capacidade da LG (capacidade de 625-705 L). Os modelos multiportas proporcionam largura adicional para armazenar tabuleiros, travessas, etc. Uma vez que, na LG, queremos que todos os clientes encontrem o Frigorífico com Congelador que melhor lhes convier, oferecemos uma seleção de tamanhos por gama. 

Q.

Um frigorífico de duas portas é útil?

A.

Também conhecidos como frigoríficos com congelador Combinados, os frigoríficos de duas portas oferecem a conveniência de ter uma secção de congelador separada para todos os seus alimentos congelados. Os frigoríficos com congelador Combinados da LG têm 70% de espaço no frigorífico e 30% de espaço no congelador, facilitando o acesso às secções mais utilizadas. 

Q.

Como posso alterar a definição de temperatura do meu Frigorífico com Congelador da LG? 

A.

Utilize o Painel de Controlo na porta ou no interior do frigorífico para definir ou a temperatura para o seu frigorífico ou congelador. Em modelos suportados, você ambém pode utilizar a aplicação LG ThinQ™ no seu smartphone para alterar a definição de temperatura remotamente. 

Q.

O que significa um frigorífico com congelador não produzir gelo?

A.

O gelo forma-se quando o vapor de água atinge as bobinas de refrigeração geladas e, em seguida, condensa-se para formar água, que congela de imediato. Um frigorífico que não produz gelo utiliza um temporizador para ligar regularmente uma bobina de aquecimento à volta da bobina de refrigeração para derreter o gelo, evitando automaticamente a acumulação de gelo.

SUMÁRIO

Imprimir

DIMENSÕES

GBV7280CPY

Key Spec

  • Capacidade total (ℓ)

    387

  • Dimensões do produto (LxAxP, em mm)

    595 x 2030 x 675

  • Consumo de energia (kWh/ano)

    174

  • CLASSIFICAÇÃO ENERGÉTICA

    C

  • Tipo de Compressor

    Compressor Smart Inverter™ (BLDC)

Todas as especificações

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

  • Código de barras

    8806084256348

ESPECIFICAÇÕES BÁSICAS

  • CLASSIFICAÇÃO ENERGÉTICA

    C

  • Tipo de produto

    Combinado

  • Profundidade padrão/bancada

    Profundidade de bancada

CAPACIDADE

  • Capacidade do chiller (ℓ)

    44

  • Capacidade do congelador (ℓ)

    110

  • Capacidade do frigorífico (ℓ)

    233

  • Capacidade total (ℓ)

    387

CONTROLO & ECRÃ

  • Express Freeze

    Sim

  • Ecrã LED interno

    Sim (ecrã matriz LED)

DIMENSÕES E PESO

  • Profundidade sem porta (mm)

    608

  • Peso da embalagem (kg)

    82

  • Altura até Topo da Caixa (mm)

    2030

  • Altura até Topo da Dobradiça ou Tampo Deco da Porta (mm)

    2030

  • Dimensões do produto (LxAxP, em mm)

    595 x 2030 x 675

  • Peso do produto (kg)

    78

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • Door Cooling+™

    Sim

  • LINEAR Cooling™

    Sim

COMPARTIMENTO DO CONGELADOR

  • Gaveta de congelação

    3, transparentes

SISTEMA DE GELO E ÁGUA

  • Sistema de fabrico de gelo automático

    Não

  • Ice Maker (manual)

    Cuvete de gelo normal

  • Dispensador de água

    Não

MATERIAL E ACABAMENTO

  • Material da porta

    VCM

  • Acabamento da porta

    Prime Silver

  • Duto metálico plano (Metal Fresh)

    R Metal

  • Tipo de pega

    Pega integrada, na cor da porta

DESEMPENHO

  • Classe climática

    T

  • Tipo de Compressor

    Compressor Smart Inverter™ (BLDC)

  • Consumo de energia (kWh/ano)

    174

  • Potência de som (dB)

    35

  • Potência de som (classe)

    B

COMPARTIMENTO DO FRIGORÍFICO

  • Multi-Air Flow™

    Sim

  • Suporte para garrafas

    Completa

  • Prateleira da porta, transparente

    4

  • Fresh 0 Zone™

    Sim

  • Pure N Fresh™

    Não

  • Iluminação do frigorífico

    LED superior

  • Prateleira Dobrável

    Dobrável num toque

  • Prateleira em vidro temperado

    2

  • Compartimento para vegetais

    Sim (2)

RECURSOS INTELIGENTES

  • Smart Diagnosis™

    Sim

  • ThinQ™ (Wi-Fi)

    Não

INFORMAÇÃO SOBRE CONFORMIDADE

MAIS INFORMAÇÃO SOBRE CONFORMIDADE

O que dizem sobre nós

As nossas escolhas para si