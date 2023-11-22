We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Ingredientes
PORÇÕES: 1~2
Salgadinhos
(2~6 cada, toalha de papel)
Cozinhar automático
Brasil: Use o menu popular n.º 7
1. Coloque os Salgadinhos na toalha de papel.
2. Coloque os Salgadinhos no forno, escolha o menu e o peso, prima iniciar.
