About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
27'' UltraGear™ OLED Gaming Monitor QHD, 240Hz Taxa Atualização, 0,03ms (GtG) Tempo de Resposta
45GR95QE_EU.pdf
Classificação energética : UE
Folha de produto

Funcionalidades

Galeria

Especificações

Avaliações

Suporte

Onde comprar

27'' UltraGear™ OLED Gaming Monitor QHD, 240Hz Taxa Atualização, 0,03ms (GtG) Tempo de Resposta

45GR95QE_EU.pdf
Classificação energética : UE
Folha de produto
45GR95QE-B

27'' UltraGear™ OLED Gaming Monitor QHD, 240Hz Taxa Atualização, 0,03ms (GtG) Tempo de Resposta

เพื่อประสบการณ์เล่นเกม

Criado para Jogar

Primeiro Monitor Gaming OLED Curvo (800R) com 0,03ms (GtG) Tempo de Resposta.

Ecrã

45" QHD (3440 x 1440) Curvo (800R) OLED
HDR10 / DCI-P3 98.5%**
Anti-Glare / Low Reflection

Velocidade

240Hz Refresh Rate
0.03ms (GtG) Response Time
QHD@240Hz from HDMI 2.1

Tecnologia

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™ Premium

*Imagens simuladas para melhorar a compreensão da funcionalidade. Poderá divergir da utilização real.

**DCI-P3 típico 98.5%, mínimo 90%.

Assista aos vídeos de
LG UltraGear™ OLED

Assista aos comentários de influenciadores acerca dos monitores UltraGear™ OLED.

Ecrã OLED Deslumbrante

Velocidade Inacreditável

Curvatura Imersiva de 800R

*As funcionalidades mencionadas nos vídeos acima, referem-se aos modelos 45GR95QE e 27GR95QE, que são monitores de gaming OLED de 2023.

Ecrã OLED 21:9 WQHD 45 Polegadas

Ecrã OLED 21:9 WQHD 45 Polegadas

Vista de Jogo Panorâmica

Graças ao ecrã OLED 21:9 WQHD com suporte HDR10 e DCI-P3 98,5% (Typ.) gama alargada de cores, para ajudar os jogadores a sentirem-se como se estivessem no centro da ação num ecrã de 45 polegadas.

*Imagens simuladas para melhorar a compreensão da funcionalidade. Poderá divergir da utilização real.

Píxeis OLED Auto-Iluminados

SELF-LIT OLED

Os píxeis auto-iluminados OLED garantem uma experiência de jogo mais imersiva com cores ricas e um nível de contraste elevado, e um tempo de resposta rápido.

*Imagens simuladas para melhorar a compreensão da funcionalidade. Poderá divergir da utilização real.

Nível de contraste OLED.

Pormenores Vívidos
em Imagens Escuras

Com um nível de contraste 1.500.000:1 e 1000 nits de brilho, o 45GR95QE vai captar os detalhes mesmo em imagens escuras, enquanto ajusta o brilho para realçar o detalhe nas texturas, permitindo aos gamers uma experiência rica e vívida em cenas mais escuras.

*Imagens simuladas para melhorar a compreensão da funcionalidade. Poderá divergir da utilização real.

*1.500.000:1 é o nível de contraste com 25% APL.

*A intensidade de brilho vai até 1000 nits no modo de imagem Vívido, com HDR e 3% APL.

*O valor APL (Average picture level) é dado em percentagem e refere-se ao valor entre o nível de preto e o nível branco de referência.

[Dica] Como desfrutar de jogos com mais brilho OLED?

Para desfrutar de uma experiência de jogo com OLED desligue o modo de Poupança de Energia.

*Imagens simuladas para melhorar a compreensão da funcionalidade. Poderá divergir da utilização real.

*O modo de Poupança de Energia está definido por defeito para otimizar o consumo de energia, pode desligar para melhorar o brilho enquanto joga.

*O consumo de energia pode aumentar quando o modo de Poupança de Energia está desligado.

Tecnologia Antirreflexo

Tecnologia Antirreflexo

Veja Apenas o seu Jogo

Aplicar uma tecnologia antirreflexo melhora a experiência de visualização ao reduzir os reflexos que a iluminação envolvente cria.

*Imagens simuladas para melhorar a compreensão da funcionalidade. Poderá divergir da utilização real.

Este produto foi certificado pela UL. Amostras deste produto foram avaliadas pela UL e cumprem os requisitos para a certificação Verified para [Low Blue Light Hardware Solution Platinum].

*Os painéis LG OLED têm certificação anti-cintilação e redução de desconforto ocular pela UL.

*Certificado número (Low Blue Light Hardware Solution Platinum): V745051.

*Condições do Certificado: nível de emissão LBL (40% ou menos).

OLED Display com 240Hz e 0,03ms (GtG)

OLED Display com 240Hz e 0,03ms (GtG)

Velocidade de relâmpago, OLED mais rápido em UltraGear™

Os novos monitores UltraGear™ alcançam velocidades ultra-rápidas nos 240Hz de taxa de atualização e 0,03ms (GtG) de tempo de resposta num ecrã OLED.

*Imagens simuladas para melhorar a compreensão da funcionalidade. Poderá divergir da utilização real.

Velocidade Íncrivel, Taxa de Atualização 240Hz OLED

A velocidade rápida de 240 Hz permite que os jogadores vejam rapidamente o fotograma seguinte e faz com que a imagem apareça suavemente. Os jogadores podem reagir rapidamente aos adversários e mirar facilmente o alvo.

*Imagens simuladas para melhorar a compreensão da funcionalidade. Poderá divergir da utilização real.

Tempo de Resposta 0,03ms(GtG)
Extremamente Rápido

O tempo de resposta de 0,03 ms (GtG), que reduz o efeito de ghosting e ajuda a tornar os objetos mais nítidos, permite-lhe desfrutar do jogo com movimentos mais suaves e uma fluidez visual surreal.

*Imagens simuladas para melhorar a compreensão da funcionalidade. Poderá divergir da utilização real.

Ecrã OLED 21:9 WQHD 45 Polegadas

Desenvolvido para "entrar" no jogo

Proporciona uma excelente uniformidade com menos brilho e desvio de cor, bem como o mesmo ângulo de visualização com pouca distância entre o centro e a extremidade exterior do ecrã, aplicando uma curvatura de 800R.

Ecrã OLED 21:9 WQHD 45 Polegadas

WQHD OLED a 240Hz com HDMI 2.1

WQHD OLED a 240Hz com HDMI 2.1

Melhore o seu Desempenho nos Jogos com o ecrã OLED

O 45GR95QE tem capacidade para uma taxa de atualização de até 240Hz a partir de HDMI 2.1. Isto significa que os jogadores podem desfrutar plenamente da resolução WQHD e de 240 Hz através de DisplayPort ou HDMI.

*Suporta uma taxa de atualização rápida até 240Hz. Para funcionar corretamente, é necessária uma placa gráfica compatível com HDMI 2.1 e o cabo HDMI 2.1 (incluído na embalagem).

*Placa gráfica vendida separadamente.

Tecnologia focada numa experiência de jogo fluida

Tecnologia focada numa experiência de jogo fluida

NVIDIA® G-SYNC®

O 27GR95QE é um monitor compatível com G-SYNC® testado e validado oficialmente pela NVIDIA, que lhe pode proporcionar uma boa experiência de jogo com uma redução significativa do efeito de "tearing" ou "stuttering".

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

Com a tecnologia FreeSync™ Premium, os jogadores podem experimentar movimentos fluidos e sem falhas em jogos de alta resolução e de ritmo acelerado. Reduz significativamente o "screen tear" e "stuttering".
Design Centrado no Jogador

Design Centrado no Jogador

Melhore a sua experiência de jogo com uma nova iluminação hexagonal e um design de 4 lados praticamente sem modlura. A base ajustável suporta rotação, inclinação, altura e pivot, ajudando-o a jogar mais confortavelmente.

Monitor giratório e ajustável.

Oscilação

Monitor com inclinação ajustável.

Inclinação

Monitor com altura ajustável.

Altura

Monitor com design sem moldura.

Monitor com design sem moldura.

Controlo Remoto UltraGear™

Controlo Remoto UltraGear™

Definir e controlar
ao mesmo tempo

Com o controlo remoto UltraGear™, pode definir e controlar convenientemente o seu monitor, ligar ou desligar, ajustar o som, alterar o modo de imagem, etc.

*Controlo Remoto incluído na caixa.

Auscultador de 4 pólos.

Auscultador de 4 pólos.

Plugin para Efeito
Sonoro Imersivo

Desfrute dos seus jogos enquanto conversa por voz, ligando-se facilmente à saída de auscultadores de 4 pólos. Além disso, pode sentir-se ainda mais envolvido com o som 3D virtual com o DTS Headphone :X.

*Auricular vendido separadamente.

PBP & PIP

Para Jogar e Muito Mais

O 45GR95QE suporta até 2 PBP e PIP, permitindo-lhe ver o conteúdo proveniente de 2 entradas num único ecrã. Isto significa que pode executar tarefas enquanto joga num monitor ao mesmo tempo.

PBP & PIP

*Imagens simuladas para melhorar a compreensão da funcionalidade. Poderá divergir da utilização real.

*PBP: Imagem por imagem / PIP: Imagem em imagem.

*O desempenho real varia consoante o PC e os programas em execução.

Modos de Jogo Customizado.

Interface de Utilizador de Jogos

Interface de Utilizador de Jogos Premiada

Os jogadores podem usar o On-Screen Display e o OnScreen Control para personalizar facilmente a configuração desde o ajuste das opções básicas do monitor ao registo da ‘Chave Definida pelo Utilizador’ que o utilizador pode definir para atalho.

*Para transferir o OnScreen Control mais recente, visite LG.COM.

*Imagens simuladas para melhorar a compreensão da funcionalidade. Poderá divergir da utilização real.

Proteja o seu ecrã com OLED Care

OLED Care ajudar a prevenir retenção de imagem, que ocorre quando uma imagem estática com elevado contraste permanece no ecrã durante um período de tempo prolongado.

*Esta função apenas está disponível com o controlo remoto incluído na caixa.

Dynamic Action Sync

Com a Dynamic Action Sync, os jogadores podem capturar momentos cruciais em tempo real, reduzir atrasos de entrada e responder rapidamente aos adversários.

Estabilizador de tons escuros

O Estabilizador de tons escuros ajuda os jogadores a evitar os snipers escondidos nos locais mais escuros e escapar rapidamente de situações em que a granada flash rebenta.

Crosshair

O ponto alvo é fixado no centro para melhorar a precisão dos tiros.

Contador FPS

Sem precisar de instalar software separado, pode ver os seus Frames Por Segundo (FPS) nos jogos exibindo-os no canto do ecrã.

*Imagens simuladas para melhorar a compreensão da funcionalidade. Poderá divergir da utilização real.

*A funcionalidade de Mira não está disponível com o FPS Counter ativo.

*O contador FPS pode apresentar o valor que excede a taxa de atualização máxima do monitor.

LG Calibration Studio
LG Calibration Studio

Cores precisas atualizadas

Otimização do desempenho de cores com a Calibragem de Hardware através do LG Calibration Studio, aproveitando ao máximo o espetro amplo e a consistência de cores do ecrã LG OLED QHD.

*Imagens simuladas para melhorar a compreensão da funcionalidade. Poderá divergir da utilização real.

*O software e um Sensor de Calibração nÃo estão incluídos na caixa. Para transferir o mais recente software LG Calibration Studio, visite LG.COM.

Imprimir

Todas as especificações

INFORMAÇÕES

Nome do Produto

45GR95QE-B

Ano

2023

CARACTERÍSTICAS MECÂNICAS

Posição do Ecrã

Inclinação/Altura/Deslocação axial

Suporte VESA [mm]

100x100

ENERGIA

Entrada CA

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Consumo Energético (Suspensão)

Menos de 0,5W

Consumo Energético (Méd.)

129

SOFTWARE

OnScreen Control

Sim

Dual Controller

Sim

LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

Sim

ECRÃ

Relação de Proporção

21:9

Brilho (Mín.) [cd/m²]

160

Brilho (Típ.) [cd/m²]

200

Color Bit

10

Color Depth (Número de Cores)

1,07 mil milhões

Gama de Cor (Mín.)

DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

Gama de Cor (Típ.)

DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

Nível de Contraste (Típ.)

1.500.00:1

Curvatura

800R

Tipo de Painel

OLED

Dimensão do Pixel (mm)

0,303x0,303

Taxa de Atualização (Máx.) [Hz]

240

Resolução

3440x1440

Tempo de Resposta

0,03 ms

Dimensão (cm)

113

Dimensão (polegadas)

44,5

Ângulo de Visualização (CR≥10)

178º (D/E), 178º (C/B)

DIMENSÕES / PESO

Dimensão da embalagem (L x A x P) [mm]

1100x550x317

Dimensões sem base (L x A x P) [mm]

992,7x457x218

Dimensões com base (L x A x P) [mm]

992,7x647,7x362,5

Peso com embalagem (kg)

16

Peso sem base (kg)

8,6

Peso com base (kg)

10,9

CARACTERÍSTICAS

Black Stabilizer

Sim

AMD FreeSync™

Sim (Premium)

Auto Input Switch

Sim

Cores Calibradas em Fábrica

Sim

Color Weakness

Sim

Crosshair

Sim

Dynamic Action Sync

Sim

Contador FPS

Sim

Efeito HDR

Sim

Calibração HW

Sim

NVIDIA G-Sync™

Sim

PIP

Sim

Modo de Leitura

Sim

RGB LED Lighting

Hexagonal

Smart Energy Saving

Sim

Chave Definida por Utilizador

Sim

VRR (Taxa de Atualização Variável)

Sim

SOM

DTS HP:X

Sim

ACESSÓRIO

DisplayPort

Sim

HDMI

Sim (2.1)

Controlo Remoto

Sim

CONECTIVIDADE

DisplayPort

Sim (1ea)

Versão DisplayPort

1.4

HDMI

Sim (2ea)

Saída de Auriculares

4 pólos

SPDIF out (Saída Áudio Ótica Digital)

Sim

Entrada USB Downstream

Sim (2ea)

Entrada USB Upstream

Sim (1ea)

INFORMAÇÃO SOBRE CONFORMIDADE

extensão:pdf
Dismantling information(45GR95QE-B)
extensão:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(45GR95QE-B)
extensão:pdf
Product information sheet (45GR95QE-B)
MAIS INFORMAÇÃO SOBRE CONFORMIDADE

O que dizem sobre nós

Comprar diretamente

45GR95QE-B

27'' UltraGear™ OLED Gaming Monitor QHD, 240Hz Taxa Atualização, 0,03ms (GtG) Tempo de Resposta

45GR95QE_EU.pdf
Classificação energética : UE
Folha de produto