Monitor LG IPS UHD 4K de 27" com Radeon Freesync™

27UL500P-W

Monitor LG IPS UHD 4K de 27" com Radeon Freesync™

Conheça o monitor UHD 4K HDR

HDR 10

Este monitor é compatível com HDR 10 para representar detalhes em zonas claras e escuras de conteúdos de grande alcance dinâmico.

Cores Reais e Vista Mais Ampla
IPS com sRGB 98% (Típ.)

Calibração de Cor

É calibrado por cores para ajudar a manter as cores precisas no ecrã e prevenir alterações graduais, preservando assim a cor original pretendida.
É calibrado por cores para ajudar a manter as cores precisas no ecrã e prevenir alterações graduais, preservando assim a cor original pretendida.

Compatível com HDCP 2.2

Conecte-se com confiança: Este monitor LG 4K é compatível com a mais recente proteção contra cópia HDCP 2.2, pelo que irá exibir vídeos de serviços de streaming 4K, consolas de jogos e leitores de disco Blu-ray Ultra HD.

Imagem mais Nítida e Suave

O Radeon FreeSync™ reduz falhas e paragens que ocorrem entre a taxa de fotogramas da placa gráfica e a taxa de atualização do monitor, permitindo um movimento mais suave e menos paragens em jogos.

Modos personalizados para qualquer Jogo

Os utilizadores podem escolher entre o Modo FPS ou RTS, e personalizar. As configurações podem ser ajustadas e otimizadas para qualquer tipo de jogo.

Dynamic Action Sync

Reduz o atraso de entrada com Dynamic Action Sync para ajudar os

jogadores a capturar os momentos críticos em tempo real.

Estabilizador de Pretos

O Estabilizador de Pretos da LG ajuda a tornar as cenas escuras mais claras, para que seja mais fácil encontrar a concorrência.
Interface de Utilizador mais Simples
OnScreen Control

O OnScreen Control é simples e intuitivo. Pode personalizar as opções de exibição com apenas alguns cliques.

*Para fazer download da versão mais recente do OnScreen Control, visite LG.COM. A imagem é apenas para fins ilustrativos. A visualização 5:9 não está disponível.

Dimensão (polegadas)

27

Resolução

3.840 x 2.160

Tipo de Painel

IPS

Relação de Proporção

16:9

Gama de Cor (Típ.)

sRGB 98% (CIE1931)

Brilho (Típ.) [cd/m²]

300

Taxa de Atualização (Máx.) [Hz]

60

Tempo de Resposta

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Posição do Ecrã

Inclinação

Nome do Produto

UHD

Ano

2019

CARACTERÍSTICAS MECÂNICAS

Posição do Ecrã

Inclinação

Suporte VESA [mm]

100 x 100

ENERGIA

Entrada CA

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Consumo de Energia (DC Desligada)

Menos de 0,3W

Consumo Energético (Máx.)

41W

Consumo Energético (Suspensão)

Menos de 0,5W

Consumo Energético (Méd.)

36W

Tipo

Transformador Externo (Adaptador)

Consumo de Energia (Energy Star)

26W

PADRÃO

RoHS

Sim

SOFTWARE

OnScreen Control

Sim

Dual Controller

Sim

ECRÃ

Relação de Proporção

16:9

Brilho (Mín.) [cd/m²]

240

Brilho (Típ.) [cd/m²]

300

Color Depth (Número de Cores)

1,07B

Gama de Cor (Mín.)

sRGB 95% (CIE1931)

Gama de Cor (Típ.)

sRGB 98% (CIE1931)

Nível de Contraste (Mín.)

700:1

Nível de Contraste (Típ.)

1.000:1

Tipo de Painel

IPS

Dimensão do Pixel (mm)

0,1554 x 0,1554

Taxa de Atualização (Máx.) [Hz]

60

Resolução

3.840 x 2.160

Tempo de Resposta

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Dimensão (cm)

68,4

Dimensão (polegadas)

27

Ângulo de Visualização (CR≥10)

178º (D/E), 178º (C/B)

DIMENSÕES / PESO

Dimensão da embalagem (L x A x P) [mm]

700 x 446 x 146

Dimensões sem base (L x A x P) [mm]

622.6 x 371.0 x 74.1

Dimensões com base (L x A x P) [mm]

622.6 x 460.0 x 209.4

Peso com embalagem (kg)

7.1

Peso sem base (kg)

4,6

Peso com base (kg)

5,1

CARACTERÍSTICAS

Black Stabilizer

Sim

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync

Cores Calibradas em Fábrica

Sim

Color Weakness

Sim

Dynamic Action Sync

Sim

Flicker Safe

Sim

HDR 10

Sim

Efeito HDR

Sim

Modo de Leitura

Sim

Smart Energy Saving

Sim

Super Resolution+

Sim

ACESSÓRIO

HDMI

Sim

DisplayPort

Sim

CONECTIVIDADE

DisplayPort

Sim (1ea)

Versão DisplayPort

1.4

HDMI

Sim (2ea)

Saída de Auriculares

3-pólos (apenas som)

INFORMAÇÃO SOBRE CONFORMIDADE

extensão:pdf
Dismantling information(27UL500P-W)
extensão:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(27UL500P-W)
extensão:pdf
Product Environmental Report(27UL500P-W)
extensão:pdf
Product information sheet (27UL500P-W)
