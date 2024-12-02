Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Music Flow SMART Hi-Fi AUDIO Wireless Multi-room

Specifikationer

Recensioner

Support

NP8740

Alla specifikationer

EQUALIZER

  • Standard

    Ja

  • Bass

    Ja

  • Flat

    Ja

  • Boost

    Ja

  • Treble / Bass

    Ja

NÄTVERK

  • Inbyggd Wi-Fi

    Ja

  • Bluetooth

    Ja

AUDIO SOUND MODE

  • 24bit/192KHz Sampling

    Ja

  • Dynamic Loudness Algorithm

    Ja

  • LR control

    Ja

  • L/R Balance

    Ja

IN/UT

  • Portable In

    Ja

  • Ethernet

    Ja

STRÖM

  • Strömförbrukning (under drift)

    12W

  • Strömförbrukning i standbyläget

    0.5 W

  • Batterier

    NA

  • Batteritid Blåtand

    NA

  • Batteritid Wifi

    NA

MUSIKTJÄNSTER

  • Spotify

    Ja

  • Internet Radio

    Ja

  • Google Cast

    Ja

LJUDFORMAT

  • MP3

    Ja

  • WMA

    Ja

  • Ogg Vorbis

    Ja

  • AIFF

    Ja

  • AAC(MPEG4)

    Ja

  • AAC+

    Ja

  • Apple Lossless (m4a)

    Ja

  • Flac Lossless

    Ja

  • WAV

    Ja

BEKVÄMLIGHETER

  • Appen LG Remote

    Ja

  • Mesh Network

    Ja

  • NFC

    Ja

MÅTT OCH VIKT

  • Storlek (B x H x D) mm

    370 X 232 X 110

  • Kartongens storlek (B x H x D) mm

    451 X 274 X 155

  • Bruttovikt (kg)

    4,39

  • Vikt (kg)

    4,1

FÖRSTÄRKARE

  • Kanal

    2CH

  • Effekt

    70W

EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION

MER EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Säkerhetsinformationen för tillbehör ingår i säkerhetsinformationen för produkten och tillhandahålls inte separat.

Det säger andra

