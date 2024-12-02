LG Soundbar SC9S

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
(0)
Soundbar och bashögtalare sedda snett framifrån

Diagonell vy av LG OLED TV från C-serien och SC9S-soundbaren. Markeringarna på soundbaren visar var SC9S-soundbarens WOW-fäste sitter. Längst ned till vänster är bilderna av WOW-fästet förstorade.

WOW Bracket matchar din LG OLED  evo från C-Serien och din soundbar perfekt

Njut av din LG OLED evo TV från C-Serien på väggen eller på ett stativ med WOW Bracket.

Samverkan som skapar en helt ny upplevelse

LG Soundbar är perfekt för LG TV-modeller. Med den bästa kombinationen av TV och soundbar kan du ta din underhållningsupplevelse till en helt ny nivå. Njut av upplevelsen helt utan bekymmer.

*Alla bilder som visas är endast avsedda för illustrationsändamål.

**Den har ett exklusivt fäste kompatibelt med LG OLED evo C2/C3/C4-serien 195 cm/77",164 cm/65",139 cm/55".

WOW-fäste

Passar LG OLED evo C Serien perfekt 

Ett exklusiv fäste gör att du kan placera soundbaren i rätt läge för att få det bästa ljudet. Både som stativ och väggmonterad ger din soundbar optimalt ljud med en elegant design.

En video finns tillgänglig för ovanstående. Nedan visas tre gråfiltrerade bilder: ett fäste, ett stativ och en väggmonterad TV från vänster.

*Fäste kompatibelt med LG OLED evo C2/C3/C4 Serien 195cm/77”, 164cm/65”, 139cm/55”

WOW Orchestra

En soundbar som fungerar i samverkan med ljudet från din LG TV

LG Soundbar producerar ljud i perfekt harmoni med LG TV. Den använder ljudet från både LG TV och LG Soundbar samtidigt för den ultimata lyssningsupplevelsen. Hör varenda liten detalj.

Blå ljudvågor i olika former sänds ut från soundbar och TV.

*Skärmbilderna är simulerade. 

*WOW Orchestra-kompatibla TV-apparater: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80. Kompatibla TV-apparater kan variera beroende på årsmodell. QNED 80-stöd är begränsat till 2022- och 2023-års modeller.

*Observera att tjänster kanske inte är tillgängliga vid köptillfället. En nätverksanslutning krävs för uppdateringar.

*WOW Orchestra kan variera beroende på Soundbar-modell.

WOW-gränssnitt

Styr soundbaren från gränssnittet på din LG TV

Styr din soundbar via LG TV med en fjärrkontroll. Med bara ett tryck på fjärrkontrollen kan du se soundbarens meny och inställningar på TV-skärmen. Detta omfattar volymkontroll, att kontrollera anslutningsstatusen och till och med att välja ett ljudläge.

*Skärmbilderna är simulerade. 

*WOW Orchestra-kompatibla TV-apparater: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80. Kompatibla TV-apparater kan variera beroende på årsmodell. QNED 80-stöd är begränsat till 2022- och 2023-års modeller.

*Observera att tjänster kanske inte är tillgängliga vid köptillfället. En nätverksanslutning krävs för uppdateringar.

*WOW Orchestra kan variera beroende på Soundbar-modell.

WOWCAST

Trådlös anslutning till din LG TV

Lyssna och njut utan kablar eller störande ljud. LG WOWCAST ansluter trådlöst till LG Soundbar* och LG TV för att leverera högkvalitativt ljud på ett bekvämt sätt. Upplev effekten hos Dolby Atmos för en mer uppslukande ljudupplevelse.

*Skärmbilderna är simulerade. 

*WOWCAST-kompatibla TV-apparater: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3, QNED 99/95/90/85. Kompatibla TV-apparater kan variera beroende på årsmodell.

*Observera att tjänster kanske inte är tillgängliga vid köptillfället. En nätverksanslutning krävs för uppdateringar.

*WOWCAST Ready kan variera beroende på Soundbar-modell.

Upplev ljud med biokvalitet

LG Soundbar kan kombineras med Dolby Atmos, DTS:X och IMAX Enhanced för att ge ditt vardagsrum bioliknande ljud. Den omsluter dig med tydligt och realistiskt ljud från alla håll, och placerar dig mitt i dina favoritfilmer, med kraftfullt, verklighetstroget ljud i varje scen.

Blå ljudvågor i olika former sänds ut i hela vardagsrummet från soundbar och TV.

*Dolby and Dolby Vision är registrerade varumärken som tillhör Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation. Dubbel-D-symbolen är ett varumärke som tillhör Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

Världens första Dolby Atmos-soundbar
med tre uppåtriktade kanaler

Först i världen med tre uppåtriktade kanaler. Det innebär att LG Soundbar SC9S ger en bredare och rikare ljudbild. Njut av den bästa och mest omslutande ljudupplevelsen hemma.

En soundbar står på ett skåp och runda blå ljudvågor stiger upp från soundbaren framför TV:n.

Med Triple Level Spatial Sound skapas
en virtuell ljudkupol

LG Soundbar SC9S tänjer på gränsen för underhållningsupplevelsen. Din soundbar presenterar Triple Level Spatial Sound – en mer inlevelsefull och exakt ljudupplevelse. Genom att använda en 3D-motor med HRTF (Head Related Transfer Function) skapar din soundbar ett virtuellt mellanlager. Det innebär att ljudlagren förverkligar avancerat surroundljud som du bara skulle uppleva på bio.

Blå kupolformade ljudvågor i tre lager täcker soundbaren och TV:n som sitter på väggen i vardagsrummet.

*'Triple Level Spatial Sound' är tillgängligt i CINEMA / AI Sound Pro-läge i soundbaren.
** Det mellersta lagret skapas med soundbarens högtalarkanal. Ljudet från de främre och främre-topp-högtalarna syntetiseras för att skapa ett ljudfält.
*** Om det inte finns någon bakre högtalare kan det bakre fältet inte skapas.

Känn dånet från basen

Upplev starkare och djupare bas i dina favoritlåtar och favoritfilmer. Den trådlösa subwoofern klarar enkelt låga toner och har högre volym och bättre kvalitet i basen, som når över längre avstånd.

En soundbar står på ett skåp. Bredvid står en trådlös subwoofer på golvet. Blå ljudgrafik kommer ut från subwoofern.

Enastående innehållsupplevelse

Anslut din LG Soundbar SC9S till en konsol eller Blu-ray-spelare för att uppslukas av dina favoritspel, TV-program och filmer. Din soundbar ger en fördröjningsfri tittarupplevelse med den bästa bilden och det bästa ljudet.

Soundbar och TV står på ett vitt bord, och sju vita hästar visas på TV:n.

Med 4K-passthrough bibehålls
hög kvalitet

LG Soundbar har 4K-passthrough. Den skickar data utan att tappa kvalitet. Du kan därför njuta av utmärkt ljud och bild med minimalt med anslutningar.

Soundbaren står på ett skåp, och en scen från ett racingspel visas på TV:n som är ansluten till soundbaren. En spelkontroll som hålls av två händer visas längst ner till höger i bild.

VRR/ALLM förbättrar spelupplevelsen

LG Soundbar är gjord för att erbjuda den bästa spelupplevelsen med VRR/ALLM. Variabel uppdateringsfrekvens (VRR) upp till 120 Hz. Den närapå omedelbara svarstiden ger dig en fördel vid spel, och skapar en verklighetstrogen tittarupplevelse. Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) ger mjuk, fördröjningsfri visning och interaktivitet.

* Både TV och soundbar måste ha stöd för VRR/ALLM.
** Konsolen måste stödja VRR. VRR-passthrough begränsat till 60Hz-innehåll.

LG OLED C sitter på väggen. Undertill sitter LG Sound Bar SC9S i ett exklusivt fäste. Subwoofern står under dem. TV:n visar en konsertscen.

Ta del av streamingtjänster för HD-musik

Spela musik på din soundbar. Den är kompatibel med Spotify och Tidal Connect. LG Soundbar stöder MQA (Master Quality Authenticated) som levererar högkvalitativt ljud över en Wi-Fi-anslutning.

*Officiell MQA-inspelning krävs.

Soundbaren hänger på väggen med TV:n precis ovanför. Ljudvågor korsas mellan dem och ändrar färg från rött till blått.

Anslut till plattformen du använder

LG:s soundbars har bredare kompatibilitet och fungerar med Google, Alexa och Apple Airplay 2. Du kan styra LG Soundbar med valfri plattform.

*Vissa funktioner kräver tjänsteabonnemang eller konto hos tredje part.
** Google är ett varumärke från Google LLC.
***Google Assistent är inte tillgänglig på vissa språk och i vissa länder.

En upplevelse med flerkanalsljud som överträffar förväntningar

Ditt innehåll låter bättre än tidigare med LG Soundbar SC9S. Den delar in tvåkanalsljud till flerkanalsljud och optimerar vad du hör.
*Tillgängligt i lägena AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Sports och Game.

Uppgraderad AI Room Calibration Pro
Leverera det mest optimala ljudet

LG Soundbar tar hänsyn till ljudet på platsen i rummet. Med en uppgraderad AI Room Calibration levererar din soundbar det optimala ljudet. Genom att matcha referensfrekvenser inom ett utökat område på 400 Hz kan den analysera rummet exakt och korrigera ljudets förvrängning.
*AI Room Calibration Pro är en automatisk ljudjusteringsteknik som kompenserar för miljön där soundbaren finns, genom algoritmer som förbättrar soundbarens ljudprestanda.

LG AI Sound Pro optimerar ljudet
för olika innehåll

Njut av innehåll med specialiserade ljudlägen – AI Sound Pro. Den analyserar på ett intelligent sätt ditt innehåll och ger dig optimalt ljud oavsett om du tittar på film, kollar nyheterna eller lyssnar på musik.

Det finns tre livsstilsbilder. Uppifrån och ned: tre män som tittar på en konsertvideo i vardagsrummet. Det finns en TV från LG på väggen som visar en scen i en musikvideo och TV-apparaten från LG på väggen visar en breakdancescen i en diagonal vy.

Den här videon visar hur man installerar SC9S Stand med LG OLED C2/C3. Klicka för att se.

Läs mer

Ett flygfoto av grön skog

Blicka framåt mot en bättre morgondag

Vår process är certifierad från produktion till frakt. Förpackningarna är gjorda av återvinningsbar kartong och har minskats till precis vad som behövs för att produkterna ska levereras säkert.

Grå kuber med olika höjd står slumpmässigt placerade.

Tillverkat av återvunnen plast

UL har validerat LG Soundbar som ECV-produkter (Environmental Claims Validation) eftersom vissa delar av soundbar-enheten består av återvunnen plast – Vi tar större hänsyn vid produktion av portabla soundbars.

*Bilden ovan är i representativt syfte.

Soundbar-lådan visas till höger i bild, öppnad för att visa dess EPS-skumfyllnadsmaterial.

Förpackning med återvunnen pappersmassa

LG Soundbar har certifierats av SGS eftersom den inre förpackningen har ändrats från EPS-skum (frigolit) och plastpåsar till återvunnen formad pappersmassa.

*SGS är ett schweiziskt multinationellt företag som erbjuder tjänster inom besiktning, verifiering, testning och certifiering.
**Bilden ovan är i representativt syfte. Den faktiska produktbilden kan vara en annan.

Skriv ut

Alla specifikationer

FÖRSÄLJNINGSREGION/SUB-REGION

  • Försäljningsregion

    EU

  • Sub-region

    SW

MODELLINFORMATION

  • Varumärkesinformation

    LG Sound Bar

  • Modellnamn

    SC9S

  • Bakre högtalare modellnamn

    Nej

  • Subwoofer modellnamn

    SPS8-W

  • System (huvudchip)

    MT8532

  • Huvudanläggningen/subwooferfärg

    Svart / Svart

STORLEK(B X H X D, MM)

  • Huvuddel (m/fot)

    975 x 63 x 125

  • Matchande TV-storlek

    55 ~ 65 tum

  • Extra fot (h) mm

    Nej

  • Trådlös box

    Nej

  • Bakre högtalare (2EA)

    Nej

  • Subwoofer

    221 x 390 x 313

MATERIAL

  • Huvuddel - Framsida / Topp / Underdel

    Metall / Form / Form

  • Trådlös box - Framsida / Huvuddel

    Nej / Nej

  • Trådlös högtalare - Framsida / Huvuddel

    Nej / Nej

  • Subwoofer - Framsida / Huvuddel

    Jersey / Trä

VIKT(KG)

  • Huvuddel

    4,1 kg

  • Trådlös box

    Nej

  • Bakre högtalare (2EA)

    Nej

  • Subwoofer

    7,8 kg

  • Bruttovikt

    22,7 kg

KARTONGBOX

  • Storlek (B x H x D) mm

    1221 x 477 x 284

  • Typ

    Flexo

  • Färg

    Gul

CONTAINER-KVANTITET

  • 20 fot

    128

  • 40 fot

    288

  • 40 fot (HC)

    340

ANTAL KANALER

  • Antal kanaler

    3.1.3 kan

UTSTRÖM(THD 10%)

  • Totalt

    400 W

  • Framsida

    30W*2

  • Mitten

    30 W

  • Surround (Sida)

    Nej

  • Topp

    30 W * 2

  • Topp Center

    30 W

  • Baksida

    Nej

  • Bakre surround (Sida)

    Nej

  • Baksida topp

    Nej

  • Subwoofer

    220 W (trådlös)

HÖGTALARENHET_FRAM(V/H)

  • SPL

    83 dB

  • System

    Stängd

  • Tweeter-enhet

    20 mm (ny)

  • Woofer-enhet

    52 x 93 mm

  • Impedans

    6 ohm

HÖGTALARENHET_CENTER

  • SPL

    83 dB

  • System

    Stängd

  • Tweeter-enhet

    Nej

  • Woofer-enhet

    2 tum

  • Impedans

    6 ohm

HÖGTALARENHET_SURROUND(SIDA)(V/H)

  • SPL

    Nej

  • System

    Nej

  • Woofer-enhet

    Nej

  • Impedans

    Nej

HÖGTALARENHET_TOPP(V/H)

  • SPL

    83 dB

  • System

    Stängd

  • Woofer-enhet

    2,3 tum

  • Impedans

    6 ohm

HÖGTALARENHET_TOPP CENTER

  • SPL

    85 dB

  • System

    Stängd

  • Tweeter-enhet

    20 mm (ny)

  • Impedans

    4 ohm

HÖGTALARENHET_BAK(V/H)

  • SPL

    Nej

  • System

    Nej

  • Woofer-enhet

    Nej

  • Impedans

    Nej

HÖGTALARENHET_BAK SURROUND(SIDA)(V/H)

  • SPL

    Nej

  • System

    Nej

  • Woofer-enhet

    Nej

  • Impedans

    Nej

HÖGTALARENHET_BAK TOPP(V/H)

  • SPL

    Nej

  • System

    Nej

  • Woofer-enhet

    Nej

  • Impedans

    Nej

HÖGTALARENHET_SUBWOOFER

  • SPL

    85 dB

  • System

    Basreflex

  • Woofer-enhet

    7 tum

  • Impedans

    3 ohm

PASSIV KOMPONENT

  • Passiv radiator (Storlek, antal)

    127 x 47 mm, 2 st

ANTAL HÖGTALARENHETER

  • Antal högtalare

    9EA

ANSLUTNING_ALLMÄNT

  • Ljudingång (3.5Ø)

    Nej

  • Optisk

    Ja (1)

  • HDMI in / ut

    Ja (1) /Ja (1)

  • USB

    Ja

  • FM-radio

    Nej

ANSLUTNING_TRÅDLÖST

  • Bluetooth-version

    5.0

  • Bluetooth Codec - SBC / AAC

    Ja / Ja

  • Wi-Fi (2.4G / 5G)

    Ja

  • Redo för trådlös bakre

    Ja (1:2)

DISPLAYINFORMATION

  • Skärmtyp

    Dot LED (3 st)

  • LED-indikatorfärg

    Flerfärgad

  • AI-indikator

    Nej

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

  • Sampling - 24 bit/192 kHz/ "24bit/96kHz"

    Nej / Ja

  • Upbit/upsampling - "24bit/192kHz" / "24bit/96kHz"

    Nej / Ja

LJUDEFFEKT

  • AI Sound Pro

    Ja

  • Standard

    Ja

  • Musik

    Ja (w/ Meridian)

  • Bio

    Ja

  • Clear Voice

    Ja

  • Sport

    Ja

  • Spel

    Ja

  • Game_FPS (Endast app)

    Nej

  • Game_RTS (Endast app)

    Nej

  • Baspump / Baspump+

    Ja

  • DTS Virtual:X

    Nej

  • Dolby Atmos (Kodek)

    Ja

  • DTS:X (Kodek)

    Ja

  • IMAX Enhanced (Kodek)

    Ja

LJUDKONTROLL

  • Användar-EQ (DIS/BAS, -5 ~ 5 dB, 1dB/steg) - RCU / App

    Ja / Ja

  • Nattid På/Av - RCU / App

    Ja / Ja

  • Dynamiskt omfång På/Av - RCU / App

    Nej/Ja

  • Autovolymnivellerare På/Av - RCU / App

    Nej/Ja

  • Surround På/Av - RCU / App

    Ja / Ja

  • Auto Sound Engine (standard)

    Nej

  • SFX (standard))

    Nej

  • AI Kalibrering av rum (2 MIC In) - App

    Ja

  • Styrning av soundbarläge (genom användargränssnitt på TV)

    Ja

  • Delning av TV-ljudläge

    Ja

  • Wow Orchestra (TV)

    Ja

HDMI STÖDS

  • Pass-through

    Ja

  • Pass-through (4K)

    Ja

  • VRR / ALLM

    Ja

  • 120 Hz (4:2:0)

    Ja

  • HDR10 / HDR 10+

    Ja / Nej

  • Dolby Vision

    Ja

  • Ljudreturkanal (ARC)

    Ja

  • HDMI ljudreturkanal (e-ARC)

    Ja

  • CEC (Simplink)

    Ja

ALEXA STÖDS

  • Inbyggd Alexa (Styrning)

    Nej

  • Fungerar med Alexa (Styrning)

    Ja

SPOTIFY STÖDS

  • Spotify-anslutning

    Ja

TIDAL STÖDS

  • Tidal-anslutning

    Ja

APPLE STÖDS

  • AirPlay 2

    Ja

GOOGLE STÖDS

  • Google Assistant inbyggt (Controller, 2 MIC In)

    Nej

  • Fungerar med Google Assistent (Controllee)

    Ja

  • Chromecast

    Ja

  • Google Multi Zone (En källa → Flera högtalare)

    Ja

  • Google snabbparning

    Nej

BEKVÄMLIGHET

  • Fjärrkontrollsapp - iOS / Android OS

    Ja / Ja

  • Uppspelning av filer från smarttelefoner (Bluetooth)

    Ja

  • EZ Setup (BLE)

    Ja

  • NSU / FOTA

    Ja / Nej

  • Styr med TV:ns fjärrkontroll (Vol+/-, Tyst)

    Ja / Ja

  • Sound Sync - Bluetooth(LG TV) / Optisk

    Nej / Ja

  • Automatisk på och av ström - Bluetooth (LG TV) / Optisk

    Nej / Ja

  • Automatisk på och av ström - RCU / APP

    Ja / Ja

  • A/V Sync (0~300 ms) - RCU / APP

    Nej/Ja

  • Woofer-nivå (-15 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Steg)

    Ja

  • Kanalnivå (-6 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Steg)_Soundbar Huvuddel - Övre / Mitten (övre ingår) / Surround

    Ja / Ja / Nej

  • Kanalnivå (-6 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Steg)_Soundbar Baksida - Baksida_Framsida / Baksida Surround / Baksida Topp

    Ja / Nej / Nej

  • Tysta

    Ja

  • Auto-dimmer / Av - RCU /App

    Nej/Ja

  • Vilolägestimer - RCU /App

    Nej / Nej

  • USB-värd / laddning

    Nej / Nej

  • Inbyggd musik

    Ja (2)

  • Bluetooth standby

    Nej

  • Automatisk upptäckt (Bluetooth)

    Nej

LJUDFORMAT(BITSTREAM)

  • LPCM

    Ja

  • Dolby Atmos

    Ja

  • Dolby TrueHD

    Ja

  • Dolby Digital Plus

    Ja

  • Dolby Digital

    Ja

  • DTS:X

    Ja

  • DTS-HD Master Audio

    Ja

  • DTS-HD Hög upplösning

    Ja

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Ja

  • AAC / AAC+

    Ja / Ja

  • MQA (m/ Tidal)

    Ja

FILFORMAT

  • FLAC - C4A / USB

    Ja/Nej

  • OGG - C4A / USB

    Ja/Nej

  • WAV - C4A / USB

    Ja/Nej

  • MP3 - C4A / USB

    Ja/Nej

  • WMA - C4A / USB

    Nej / Nej

  • AAC - C4A / USB

    Ja/Nej

STRÖM_HUVUD

  • Typ

    Adapter (23 V/2,61 A)

  • Ström av-förbrukning

    0,5 W ↓

  • Strömförbrukning

    37 W

BAKRE_HÖGTALARE/TRÅDLÖS BOX

  • Typ

    Nej

  • S95QRA - 2 trådlösa bakre högtalare - Ström av-förbrukning

    Nej

  • S80QYA - trådlös box + 2 högtalare - Strömförbrukning

    Nej

  • Trådlös frekvens

    Nej

STRÖM_SUBWOOFER

  • Typ

    SMPS

  • Ström av-förbrukning

    0,5 W ↓

  • Strömförbrukning

    38 W

  • Trådlös frekvens

    5GHz

TILLBEHÖR_MANUAL

  • Webbmanual (fil)

    Ja (Full)

  • Inbyggd manual (bok) (översiktlig eller fullständig)

    Ja (Enkel)

  • Väggmonteringsguide

    Ja

  • Open Source - Ja (Fullständig eller enkel) / Nej

    Ja (Full)

  • Garantisedel

    Nej

TILLBEHÖR_FJÄRRKONTROLL

  • Modellnamn

    RAV21

  • Batteri (storlek)

    AA x 2

  • Inbyggt batteri

    Ja

TILLBEHÖR_ANNAT

  • Bakre högtalarkabel

    Nej

  • Optisk kabel

    Nej

  • Väggfäste

    Nej

  • TV Synergy-fäste (Väggfäste & Stativ)

    Ja

  • Kabelband

    Nej

  • Extra fot

    Nej

  • FM-antenn

    Nej

  • HDMI-kabel

    Ja

  • Wi-Fi Tx-dongel (WTP3)

    Nej

EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION

MER EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Säkerhetsinformationen för tillbehör ingår i säkerhetsinformationen för produkten och tillhandahålls inte separat.

