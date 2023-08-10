About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
7KG 6 Motion DD Washing Machine

Specs

Reviews

Support

7KG 6 Motion DD Washing Machine

F14B9QDA

7KG 6 Motion DD Washing Machine

Print

All Spec

FINISH

Colour/Finish

White

CAPACITY

Weight (Kg)

7

Drum Volume (Litres)

58

FEATURES

Intelligent Washing System

Yes

Auto Balance

Yes

Foam Sensing & Removal

Yes

Variable Spin Speed

1400/800/400/No spin

Variable Temperature

Cold/20/40/60/95ºc

Standby Power Zero

Yes

Direct Drive Motor

Yes

Display

LED

Door Size (mm)

300mm

Door Opening Angle

180º

Door Switch Type

Manual Door

Door Rim

White

Load Detect

Yes

Inner Drum

Embossing

Drum Lifter

Wave Lifter

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

PERFORMANCE

Energy Efficiency Class

A+++-10%

Water Consumption (Litre)

10,000 (L/Annual)

Energy Consumption (kWh)

156(kWh/Anual)

Spin Drying Class

A

Noise Level (dBA)

Wash:54, Spin:75

Standard Programme

Cotton Eco 40/60ºc+Intensive+Max rpm

Maximum Spin Speed (RPM)

1400

Spin Drying Performance (RMC)

44%

Off-mode, Left-on Mode Power Consumption (W)

0.33

PROGRAMMES

Baby Care

Yes

Cotton

Yes

Cotton-Eco

Yes

Delicate

Yes

Quick30

Yes

Rinse+ Spin

Yes

Easy Care / Synthetic

Yes

Bulky

Yes

Wool

Yes

SPECIAL OPTIONS

Child-Lock

Yes

Crease Care

Yes

Intensive

Yes

No Spin

Yes

Prewash

Yes

Rinse+ Hold

Yes

Medic Rinse

Yes

Time Delay

Yes

Beeper On/Off

Yes

DISPLAY

Time Delay (hour)

3–9hrs

Running Time Indicator

Yes

Start/Pause Indication

Yes

Door Lock Indication

Yes

Error Message Indication/Alarm

Yes/Yes

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 