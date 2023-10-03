About Cookies on This Site

Une façon plus fraîche de s’habiller

 

Enveloppez-vous dans des tissus aseptisés, des draps plus doux et des tenues plus fraîches.

Laveuse

Des tissus aseptisés à chaque lavage

 

SteamMC réduit les allergènes dans vos brassées de 99,9 % et laisse les tissus plus propres, plus doux et plus confortables.

Des tissus aseptisés à chaque lavage En Savoir Plus

* Certifié par la BAF : Le cycle Anti-allergies réduit de 99,9 % l’allergène des acariens de la poussière domestique, des poils de chat ou des acariens vivants de la poussière domestique.

Sécheuse

Une literie douce à chaque séchage

 

Les soins contre les allergies et le double filtre à peluches réduisent de 99,9 % les acariens vivants et la poussière de vos draps pour vous aider à passer de bonnes nuits de sommeil.

Une literie douce à chaque séchage En Savoir Plus

* Certifié par la BAF : Le cycle Anti-allergies réduit 99,9 % des acariens domestiques vivants.

Styler

Des vêtements frais à chaque jour

 

TrueSteamMC réduit les bactéries sur vos vêtements de 99,9 % afin que toutes vos tenues quotidiennes restent propres et fraîches.

Des vêtements frais à chaque jour En Savoir Plus

* Certifié par VDE : Modèle à 3 cintres, réduction de 99,9 % de Staphylococcus aureus et Escherichia