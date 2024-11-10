We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
3D-Blu-ray 5.1 Heimkinosystem mit integriertem WLAN, LG Smart TV und edler Pianolackoptik
Alle Spezifikationen
ALLGEMEIN
-
Produkttyp
3D Heimkino
LEISTUNG
-
Channels
5.1
-
Power Output - Total
1100W
-
Power Output - Front
180W x2
-
Power Output - Center
180W
-
Power Output - Surround
180W x2
-
Power Output - Subwoofer
200W
ANSCHLÜSSE
-
USB 2.0
Ja
-
Audio In - Portable In
Ja
-
Video Out - Composite
Ja
-
Audio Input - Optical
1
-
Audio Input
3,5 mm Klinke
-
HDMI - Out
1
-
HDMI - Input
2
-
Ethernet - RJ45
Ja
-
iPhone / iPod über USB Kabel anschließbar
Ja
KOMPATIBILITÄT
-
SIMPLINK
Ja
-
DLNA
Ja
-
Wireless LAN - Built-in Type
Ja
-
External HDD Playback
Ja
-
Quick Booting / Quick Loading
Ja / Ja
-
Firmware Update
Ja
-
LAN
Ja
-
Class-D Verstärker
Ja
SURROUNDPROGRAMME
-
Dolby Digital
Ja
-
Dolby Digital+
Ja
-
Dolby Tru HD
Ja
-
DTS
Ja
-
DTS High Resolution
Ja
-
DTS Master Audio Essential
Ja
-
LG Sound Gallery
Ja
ABSPIELFORMATE DISC
-
BD-ROM
Ja
-
BD-R
Ja
-
BD-RE
Ja
-
DVD(NTSC)
Ja
-
DVD(PAL)
Ja
-
DVD-R
Ja
-
DVD-RW(Video/VR Model)
Ja
-
DVD+R
Ja
-
DVD+RW(Video mode)
Ja
-
DTS-CD
Ja
-
CD-R/CD-RW
Ja
AUDIO VIDEO FORMAT
-
Video - DivX
Ja
-
Video - DivX HD
Ja
-
Video - AVC HD
Ja
-
1080p Upscaling
Ja
-
MP3
Ja
RADIO
-
Band
FM
-
Preset Memory
50
-
RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)
Ja
ABMESSUNGEN(L X H X T)MM
-
Main
440 x 65 x 297
-
FrontSpeaker
280 x 1200 x 250
-
CenterSpeaker
330 x 93 x 74
-
Surroundlautsprecher
88 x 126 x 87
-
Subwoofer
251 x 336 x 347
Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden
