We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG XBOOM CM9750
Alle Spezifikationen
VERSTÄRKERLEISTUNG
-
Anzahl Kanäle
2.1
-
Gesamtleistung
3000 Watt
LAUTSPRECHERTYP
-
Lautsprechertyp
2 Wege System
CD WIEDERGABE
-
Audio CD / MP3 CD / CD-R / CD-RW
Ja / Ja / Ja / Ja
RADIOEMPFANGSTEIL
-
Tuner FM
Ja
-
RDS Anzeige
Ja
-
Automatischer / manueller Sendersuchlauf
Ja
-
Senderspeicher
50
SONSTIGE FUNKTIONEN
-
Uhr / Wecker
Ja
-
Sleeptimer
Ja
USB FUNKTIONEN
-
USB Recording
Ja
SOUNDEINSTELLUNGEN
-
Bass Blaster
Ja
-
MP3 optimieren
Ja
-
Vorprogrammierte Equalizereinstellungen
10
ANSCHLÜSSE HINTEN
-
Portable In (3.5mm Klinke)
1
-
Aux In (Cinch)
1
-
Radio Antennenanschluss
1
ABMESSUNGEN L X B X H(MM)
-
Anlage
450 x 160 x 355
-
Lautsprecher
414 x 562 x 376
Compliance-Informationen
-
Erweiterung
Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden
Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren
-
Handbücher und Software
Laden sie benutzerhandbücher und die neueste software für ihre produkte herunter.
-
Fehlerbeheb
ung
Finden sie hilfreiche anleitungsvideos für ihr produkt.
-
Garantie
Prüfen sie hier die informationen zu ihrer produktgarantie.
-
Teile und Zubehör
Entdecken sie zubehör für ihr produkt.
-
Produkt-Registrierung
Hier geht’s zur Produktregistrierung für den schnellst-möglichen Support
-
Produkte-Support
Hier geht’s zur Betriebsanleitung, Produktegarantie & Massnahmen zur Fehlerbehebung
-
Meine Bestellung
Hier geht’s zu deiner Bestellung & dem Lieferstatus
-
Meine Reparatur
Bitte beachten sie die informationen zur reparatur