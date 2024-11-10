We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
2.1 Speakerbar mit drahtlosem aktivem Subwoofer, Bluetooth und 300 Watt
2.1 Speakerbar mit drahtlosem aktivem Subwoofer, Bluetooth und 300 Watt
Alle Spezifikationen
LEISTUNG
-
Kanäle
2.1 Ch
-
Gesamtleistung
300W
-
Hauptlautsprecher / Effektlautsprecher
80 Watt x 2 / nicht vorhanden
-
Kabelloser Subwoofer
140 Watt
LAUTSPRECHER IN DER SOUNDBAR/SPEAKERBAR
-
Anzahl der Lautsprecher
2.1
-
Soundbar/Speakerbar wandmontagefähig
Ja
KLANGEINSTELLUNGEN
-
LGTV Auto Sound Mode (Bluetooth/Optical)
Nein / Ja
-
Bass & Sound Enhancement
Ja
-
Natural EQ
Ja
-
By Pass
Ja
-
3D Surround Processor
Ja
-
Bass Blast (BASS)
Ja
-
Clear Voice
Ja
-
Game EQ
Ja
-
MP3 Up-Scaling (Music Retouch)
Ja
-
Night Mode
Ja
-
Loudness
Ja
ANSCHLÜSSE HINTEN
-
Audio In (Cinch)
1
-
Optischer Digitaleingang
2
ABMESSUNGEN(L X H X T)MM
-
Subwoofer
196 x 390 x 297
-
Soundbar/Speakerbar
950 x 71 x 47
Compliance-Informationen
-
Erweiterung
Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden
Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren
-
Handbücher und Software
Laden sie benutzerhandbücher und die neueste software für ihre produkte herunter.
-
Fehlerbeheb
ung
Finden sie hilfreiche anleitungsvideos für ihr produkt.
-
Garantie
Prüfen sie hier die informationen zu ihrer produktgarantie.
-
Teile und Zubehör
Entdecken sie zubehör für ihr produkt.
-
Produkt-Registrierung
Hier geht’s zur Produktregistrierung für den schnellst-möglichen Support
-
Produkte-Support
Hier geht’s zur Betriebsanleitung, Produktegarantie & Massnahmen zur Fehlerbehebung
-
Meine Bestellung
Hier geht’s zu deiner Bestellung & dem Lieferstatus
-
Meine Reparatur
Bitte beachten sie die informationen zur reparatur