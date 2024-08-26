Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
UNSERE STORIES

Die nachhaltige Zukunft von LG: Klimaneutralität

Was genau ist Klimaneutralität, und was unternimmt LG, um dieses und weitere Ziele für eine nachhaltigere Zukunft zu erreichen?

  • Bei der Klimaneutralität geht es um den Ausgleich von CO2-Emissionen. 
  • Die Internationale Organisation für Normung (ISO) arbeitet derzeit aktiv an einer Definition des Begriffs „Netto-Null“.
  • Zahlreiche Produktlinien von LG haben Nachhaltigkeitszertifikate von internationalen und lokalen Einrichtungen erhalten.
  • Wir bemühen uns auch, auf dem Gelände von LG zu 100 % erneuerbare Energien  zu nutzen und setzen zudem weitere umweltfreundliche Massnahmen um.

    Wir bei LG wissen, wie wichtig es ist, unseren Planeten zu schützen, solange wir es noch können. In der Praxis bedeutet das, dass wir auf die Menge an CO2 achten müssen, die bei der Produktion (und später bei der Entsorgung) der LG-Elektronik, die du kennst und schätzt, anfällt.

     

    Mit der Initiative „Better Life Plan 2030“ verfolgt LG eine Reihe von ESG-spezifischen Zielen um bis 2030 klimaneutral zu werden. Aber bevor wir uns damit beschäftigen, wie wir dieses ehrgeizige Ziel erreichen können, wollen wir zunächst einmal die Details aufschlüsseln.

      Schlagwort Klimaneutralität

       

        Schlagwort Klimaneutralität

        Im Zusammenhang mit Nachhaltigkeit

        und den globalen Auswirkungen von

        Treibhausgasen gibt es eine Vielzahl von

        Schlagwörtern. Klimaneutralität ist einer

        der gängigsten Begriffe. Aber was

        bedeutet er eigentlich?

        Was ist Klimaneutralität?

        Wir haben uns vorgenommen, bis 2030 „klimaneutral“ zu werden. Das bedeutet, dass die Menge an CO2, die durch unsere Aktivitäten in die Atmosphäre gelangt (und zwar über die gesamte Lieferkette hinweg), durch dieselbe Menge an CO2 ausgeglichen wird, die der Atmosphäre entzogen wird. Für Unternehmen wie uns bedeutet das, dass wir entweder unsere CO2-Emissionen reduzieren oder in Massnahmen zur Klimakompensation investieren, zum Beispiel in erneuerbare Energien.

         

        Wir wollen Klimaneutralität durch verschiedene Massnahmen erreichen, darunter die Einführung von energieeffizienten Anlagen und Systemen zur Verringerung der CO2-Emissionen in unserem gesamten Produktionsprozess. Darüber hinaus sichern wir uns kontinuierlich Emissionsgutschriften im Rahmen des ProjektsMechanismus für umweltverträgliche Entwicklung“ und tragen mit unseren Geschäftslösungen, wie z. B. hocheffizienten Kühlschränken und Energie-Management-Systemen, die den Einsatz erneuerbarer Energien erweitern, zur Verringerung der Treibhausgasemissionen bei.

          Was bedeutet Netto-Null?

          Was bedeutet
          Netto-Null?

          Während Klimaneutralität den

          Ausgleich zwischen dem Ausstoss und

          der Beseitigung von CO2 bezeichnet,

          arbeitet die Internationale

          Organisation für Normung (ISO)

          gerade an einer vollständigen

          Definition des Netto-Null-Status.

          Dies wird einen grossen Einfluss

          darauf haben, wie Unternehmen und

          Einzelpersonen auf der ganzen Welt

          die Auswirkungen ihrer eigenen

          Treibhausgasemissionen definieren.

          Warum sind diese Ziele so wichtig?

           

            Warum sind diese Ziele so wichtig?

            Die Ziele, die wir uns gesetzt haben,

            tragen zu dem im Pariser

            Abkommen von 2015 festgelegten

            Ziel bei, die globale Erwärmung auf

            höchstens 1,5 Grad Celsius über

            dem vorindustriellen Niveau zu

            begrenzen.

            Wenn dieser Schwellenwert überschritten wird, werden extreme Wetterereignisse wie Dürren, Hitzewellen und starke Regenfälle häufiger auftreten, was das Risiko von Seuchen erhöht, die Nahrungsmittelproduktion beeinträchtigt und sich negativ auf die Wasserversorgung von grossen Teilen der Weltbevölkerung auswirkt. Deshalb ist es so wichtig, dass wir alles in unserer Macht Stehende tun, um die Umweltbelastung durch LG und unsere Produkte zu verringern.

             

            Jede/r Einzelne kann kleine Änderungen vornehmen, z. B. die tägliche TV-Nutzung mit einer intelligenten mobilen App wie LG ThinQ® überwachen. Letztendlich müssen die Unternehmen aber die Verantwortung für ihre Emissionen selbst übernehmen und ganze Branchen müssen ihre Arbeitsweise ändern, um dieses Ziel zu erreichen. Lies weiter, um mehr darüber zu erfahren, wie LG dieses wichtige Thema angeht.

              Die Zukunft der Nachhaltigkeit in der Unterhaltungselektronik

               

                L'avenir du développement durable dans l'électronique grand public

                Wir machen bereits Fortschritte auf dem

                Weg zu unserem Ziel der

                Klimaneutralität bis 2030, indem wir

                die zertifizierter

                Emissionsstandards absichen und

                energieeffiziente Produkte herstellen,

                die die Treibhausgasemissionen

                nachweislich effektiv verringern.

                Schauen wir uns einige der Massnahmen

                an, die wir jetzt schon umsetzen, um

                dieses Ziel zu erreichen.

                Investitionen in Projekte zur Verringerung der Umweltverschmutzung

                Vom Pflanzen von Bäumen in Spanien bis zur Förderung der Reduzierung von Elektroschrott in Südkorea ergreifen wir umfassende Massnahmen zur Verringerung der Emissionen in all unseren Geschäftsbereichen.1 Wir sind stolz darauf, dass wir uns RE100 angeschlossen haben, einer globalen Initiative, die sich dafür einsetzt, dass Unternehmen ihren gesamten Strombedarf zu 100 % mit erneuerbaren Energien decken. Wir wollen dieses Ziel erreichen, indem wir schrittweise auf erneuerbare Energien wie Solar- und Windenergie setzen und bis zum Jahr 2050 zu 100 % auf erneuerbare Energien umsteigen.

                  Minimierung unseres negativen Einflusses auf die Umwelt mit dem Ziel der Klimaneutralität

                  Natürlich belasten wir die Umwelt nicht nur durch CO2-Emissionen. Es gibt noch viele andere umweltfreundliche Massnahmen, die ebenfalls zu unserem Ziel der Klimaneutralität beitragen, von der Entwicklung von global und lokal zertifizierten Kühlschränken bis hin zum Energiesparmodus  bei intelligenten LG-Fernsehgeräten. Alles fängt damit an, dass wir Produkte entwerfen, die besser für die Umwelt sind, sowohl in Bezug auf ihre innovativen Technologien als auch auf die Materialien, aus denen sie hergestellt werden.

                    Zertifizierbar nachhaltige Produktreihen

                     

                      Zertifizierbar nachhaltige Produktreihen

                      Die Betriebsabläufe vor Ort und die Verpackung sind wichtige Bestandteile des Nachhaltigkeitskonzepts von LG. Ebenso entscheidend ist unser Produktentwicklungsprozess. LG hat mehrere Energieeffizienz- und Umweltzertifikate für qualifizierte Modelle erhalten, wie z. B. unsere TÜV-zertifizierten Trockner und der vom Carbon Trust ausgezeichnete SIGNATURE-Waschtrockner.

                        Zertifizierungen in Bezug auf die Energieeffizienz

                        Viele Haushaltsgeräte von LG entsprechen einer Reihe von lokalen und internationalen Zertifizierungen hinsichtlich ihrer Effizienz. So sind zum Beispiel eine Reihe von LG-Trocknern in Deutschland vom TÜV Rheinland mit dem Umweltzeichen Green Product zertifiziert.2 Dieses Zeichen steht für verschiedene Nachhaltigkeitsmassnahmen in Bezug auf den Chemikaliengehalt, das Recycling, die Beurteilung der Umweltauswirkungen und mehr.

                          Zertifizierungen in Bezug auf die Luftqualität

                          Das Erreichen von Klimaneutralität beginnt an der Quelle – und endet bei der Luft, die wir einatmen. Bewusster Konsum und bewusste Produktion wirken sich auf die Umwelt als Ganzes aus, einschliesslich der Luft, die wir zum Atmen brauchen. In Grossbritannien wurden mehrere Staubsauger- und Waschmaschinenmodelle von der British Allergy Foundation auf ihre Fähigkeit geprüft, allergene Chemikalien in Innenräumen zu reduzieren.3

                          Kurz gesagt, können Kundinnen und Kunden in ganz Europa nach diesen Symbolen Ausschau halten, um schnell die effizientesten und umweltfreundlichsten Produkte zu erkennen, die LG im Angebot hat.

                            Nachhaltigere Fertigungsmaterialien

                            Unser Ziel ist es, jedes Jahr insgesamt 300 Tonnen Kunststoff zu recyceln. So hat beispielsweise ein 65-Zoll-OLED-Panel von LG die prestigeträchtige Product Carbon Footprint Certification des Carbon Trust erhalten.4

                             

                            Ausserdem haben wir bei zehn Kunststoffarten den Einsatz von recycelten Materialien um 6 % erhöht und wollen beim Recycling von Elektroschrott zum Branchenführer aufsteigen, indem wir das Design unserer bestehenden Produkte im Hinblick auf die Umweltfreundlichkeit verbessern. Wir haben auch eine globale Rücknahme- und Recycling-Richtlinie für Elektroschrott, die dazu beitragen soll, natürliche Ressourcen zu schonen, indem wir Elektrogeräte am Ende ihrer Nutzungsdauer recyceln.

                              Umstellung auf umweltfreundliche Verpackungen

                              Umstellung auf
                              umweltfreundliche
                              Verpackungen

                              Nicht nur die Produkte selbst müssen

                              umweltfreundlicher sein, sondern auch

                              die Verpackungen, in denen sie geliefert

                              werden. Durch unsere nachhaltigen

                              Verpackungen haben wir den

                              Papierverbrauch um 85 Tonnen pro

                              Jahr und den Styroporverbrauch

                              um 19 Tonnen pro Jahr reduziert.4

                              Ausserdem spenden wir jedes Jahr etwa

                              400 Kartons an Zoos damit die Tiere

                              damit spielen können. Bemühungen wie

                              diese haben LG die Intertek-

                              Zertifizierung Verified Recycled

                              Content für mehrere TV-Produktreihen

                              eingebracht.

                              Nutzung von 100 % erneuerbaren Energien

                              Zu guter Letzt wollen wir die Klimaneutralität auch erreichen, indem wir bis 2050 vollständig auf erneuerbare Energien umsteigen. Für unsere Produktions- und Logistikprozesse und unsere Büros in Nordamerika nutzen wir bereits zu 100 % erneuerbare Energien.

                               

                              Unser Stromabnahmevertrag mit GS EPS, einem koreanischen Stromerzeuger, sieht die Installation eines Solarkraftwerks auf unserem integrierten Produktionsgebäude im LG Smart Park in Changwon, Südkorea, vor.5 Das Kraftwerk wird eine Fläche einnehmen, die drei Fussballfeldern entspricht! Darüber hinaus installieren wir an unserem Produktionsstandort in Noida, Indien, Solarmodule mit einer Leistung von 3,2 MW, die auch unser Verwaltungsbüro mit Strom versorgen werden.

                               

                              Durch diese Bemühungen wollen wir erreichen, dass 100 % der LG-Arbeitsplätze auf der ganzen Welt bis 2050 ausschliesslich erneuerbare Energien nutzen.4

                                Nutzung von 100 % erneuerbaren Energien

                                LG unternimmt grosse Anstrengungen,

                                um ein einfaches, aber wirkungsvolles

                                Ziel zu erreichen: die Verringerung

                                der in die Atmosphäre

                                ausgestossenen Emissionen. Mit

                                diesen und weiteren Schritten

                                verstärken wir unsere Bemühungen

                                auf globaler Ebene.

                                Möchtest du mehr darüber erfahren?

                                Hier findest du mehr zu den Nachhaltigkeitsbemühungen von LG.

                                Globaler Nachhaltigkeitsbericht 2021 von LG
                                TÜV Rheinland: Angebotszertifizierung durch Beurteilung der Umweltauswirkungen wie Energieeffizienz, CO2-Fussabdruck, Chemikaliengehalt, Recyclingmöglichkeiten.
                                Allergy UK: Das Gütesiegel ist eine Bestätigung für Produkte, die unabhängigen wissenschaftlichen Tests unterzogen wurden und nachweislich Allergene in Innenräumen reduzieren oder entfernen.
                                Globaler Nachhaltigkeitsbericht 2022 von LG
                                LG Newsroom

                                 

                                  Learn More