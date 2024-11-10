Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Mikrowelle mit Smart Inverter Technologie, Quarz Grill und 25 Liter Kapazität und I-Wave Technologie

Mikrowelle mit Smart Inverter Technologie, Quarz Grill und 25 Liter Kapazität und I-Wave Technologie

MH6565CPS

Mikrowelle mit Smart Inverter Technologie, Quarz Grill und 25 Liter Kapazität und I-Wave Technologie

(0)
Smart Inverter

Smart Inverter

Die LG Smart Inverter Technologie sorgt für eine präzise Leistung zum Aufwärmen und Auftauen einer noch breiteren Palette von Lebensmitteln. Dank der genauen Temperaturregelung können mehr Gerichte mit einer Mikrowelle zubereitet werden als bisher.

Gleichmäßiges Erhitzen

Gleichmäßiges Erhitzen

Dank der feinstufigen Temperaturregelung kann jedes Gericht gleichmäßig erhitzt werden und sorgt so für ein angenehmes Geschmackserlebnis.
Gleichmäßiges Auftauen

Gleichmäßiges Auftauen

Durch Einstellen der geeigneten Temperatur kann Fleisch besonders gleichmäßig und vollständig aufgetaut werden.


*Getestetes Gerät: Mittelgrosses LG-Einzelgerät (NeoChef™: MS32XX vs. Konventionelles Gerät MS4042).
**Getestet durch Intertek.

Schnellkochfunktion

Schnellkochfunktion

Reduziert die Garzeit für alle Gerichte mit einer Leistung von bis zu 1.200 W*.
Diverse Kochvorgänge

Diverse Kochvorgänge

Mit nur einem Gerät können Sie Speisen zubereiten oder einfach aufwärmen. NeoChef™ kann sogar als Joghurtzubereiter eingesetzt werden.
Köstliches Grillgut

Köstliches Grillgut

Scharf angebraten, schön knusprig – Grill-Perfektion, ganz ohne glühend heiße Ofenplatte.

Gesundes Kochen

Gesundes Kochen

Dank der Gesundes-Braten- und Gesundes-Frittieren-Funktionen* können Sie gesunde, köstliche Mahlzeiten zubereiten. Die Gesundes-Frittieren-Funktion ermöglicht bis zu 72% Fettreduktion, die Gesundes-Braten-Funktion erfordert im Vergleich zum herkömmlichen Bratvorgang 72g weniger Fett.

EasyClean™ entfernt 99,99% der Bakterien

EasyClean™ entfernt 99,99% der Bakterien

Die antibakterielle EasyClean™-Innenbeschichtung sorgt für eine einfache und bequeme Reinigung. Mit einem Wisch lässt sich der Mikrowellen-Garraum mühelos reinigen.Die Beschichtung verhindert das Anhaften von 99,99% der schädlichen Bakterien auf der Oberfläche.

LED-Leuchte

LED-Leuchte

Die im Garraum verwendeten weißen LEDs sind dreimal heller und energieeffizienter als die Leuchtmittel in herkömmlichen Modellen. Der Garzustand kann leicht überprüft werden, ohne dass ein Öffnen der Mikrowelle nötig ist.

Stabiler Drehring

Stabiler Drehring

Der innovative hexagonale Rollenkranz stabilisiert den Drehteller an sechs Punkten und schützt auch nicht zentral aufgelegte Elemente so gegen Kippen und Verrutschen.

Kompakte Größe, mehr Kapazität

Kompakte Größe, mehr Kapazität

Die neue Generation des NeoChef™-Mikrowelle ist kompakter als die Vorgänger-Modelle, bietet aber dennoch einen viel größeren Garraum . Dank der kompakten Größe passt die Mikrowelle auch in die kleinste Küche und ermöglicht die Zubereitung von größeren Gerichten.

Zusammenfassung

Drucken

ABMESSUNGEN

MH6565CPS

Alle Spezifikationen

BASISAUSSTATTUNG

  • Türdesign

    Schwarz

  • EasyClean

    Ja

  • Installationstyp

    Standgerät

  • Gehäusefarbe

    Silber

  • Ofenkapazität (L)

    25

  • Produkttyp

    Mikrowelle mit Grill

KOMFORTFUNKTIONEN

  • Kindersicherung

    Ja

  • Piepton bei Fertigstellung

    Ja

  • EasyClean

    Ja

  • Timer

    Ja

  • Zeiteinstellung

    Ja

FUNKTIONEN DES MIKROWELLENOFENS

  • Stromverbrauch Mikrowelle (W)

    1.000

  • Leistungsstufen der Mikrowelle

    5

  • Leistung der Mikrowelle (W)

    1.150

  • Ofenkapazität (L)

    25

  • Smart Inverter Magnetron®

    Ja

  • Größe des Drehtellers (mm)

    292

STEUERUNGSFUNKTIONEN

  • Steuerungsanzeige

    digital

  • Steuerungsposition

    rechts

  • Steuerungstyp

    Touch; Drehknopf

KOCHMODI

  • Heißluftfrittieren

    Ja

  • Backen

    Nein

  • Konvektionsbacken

    Nein

  • Auftauen

    Ja

  • Grillen

    Ja

  • Inverter Auftauen

    Ja

  • Schmelzen

    Ja

  • Rösten

    Ja

  • Slow Cooking

    Nein

  • Weichmachen

    Ja

  • Schnellgrillen

    Ja

  • Dampfgaren

    Nein

  • Wärmen

    Ja

DESIGN / AUSFÜHRUNG

  • Gehäusefarbe

    Edelstahl

ABMESSUNGEN / GEWICHT

  • Abmessung Garraum (B x H x T)(mm)

    231 x 322 x 335

  • Verpackungsabmessungen (B x H x T)(mm)

    296 x 540 x 417

  • Produktabmessungen (B x H x T)(mm)

    272 x 476 x 388

  • Produktgewicht (kg)

    10

LEISTUNG

  • Strombedarf (V; in Hz)

    230 / 50

INTELLIGENTE TECHNOLOGIE

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Nein

ZUBEHÖR

  • Crispy Tray (St.)

    1

  • Glaseinschub (St.)

    Rost, Glasdrehteller, Crispy Tablett

  • Dampftopf (St.)

    Nein

  • Professionelles Dämpfen (St.)

    Nein

  • Benutzerhandbuch (St.)

    1

EAN CODE

  • EAN CODE

    8801031522682

