Solo-Mikrowelle mit Smart Inverter Technologie, 23 Litern Kapazität und I-Wave Technologie

  Kaufe 2 Produkte mit 10% Rabatt / Kaufe 3 Produkte mit 15% Rabatt

Solo-Mikrowelle mit Smart Inverter Technologie, 23 Litern Kapazität und I-Wave Technologie

MS23NECBW

Solo-Mikrowelle mit Smart Inverter Technologie, 23 Litern Kapazität und I-Wave Technologie

Smart Inverter

Smart Inverter

Die LG Smart Inverter Technologie sorgt für eine präzise Leistung zum Aufwärmen und Auftauen einer noch breiteren Palette von Lebensmitteln. Dank der genauen Temperaturregelung können mehr Gerichte mit einer Mikrowelle zubereitet werden als bisher.

Gleichmäßiges Erhitzen

Gleichmässiges Erhitzen

Dank der feinstufigen Temperaturregelung kann jedes Gericht gleichmässig erhitzt werden und sorgt so für ein angenehmes Geschmackserlebnis.

*Getestetes Gerät: Mittelgrosses LG-Einzelgerät (NeoChef™: MS32XX vs. Konventionelles Gerät MS4042).
**Getestet durch Intertek.

Gleichmäßiges Auftauen

Gleichmässiges Auftauen

Durch Einstellen der geeigneten Temperatur kann Fleisch besonders gleichmäßig und vollständig aufgetaut werden.

*Getestetes Gerät: Mittelgrosses LG-Einzelgerät (NeoChef™: MS32XX vs. Konventionelles Gerät MS4042).
**Getestet durch Intertek.

Schnellkochfunktion

Schnellkochfunktion

Reduziert die Garzeit für alle Gerichte mit einer Leistung von bis zu 1.200 W*.

*Nur mittlere Grösse.
**Milsch - getestetes Gerät: Mittelgrosses LG-Einzelgerät (NeoChef™: MS32XX vs. Konventionelles Gerät MS4042).
**Popcorn - getestetes Gerät: Mittelgrosses LG-Einzelgerät (NeoChef™: MS32XX vs. Konventionelles Gerät MS4042).
**Huhn - getestetes Gerät: Mittelgrosses LG-Einzelgerät (NeoChef™: MS32XX vs. Konventionelles Gerät MS4042).

Diverse Kochvorgänge

Diverse Kochvorgänge

Mit nur einem Gerät können Sie Speisen zubereiten oder einfach aufwärmen. NeoChef™ kann sogar als Joghurtzubereiter eingesetzt werden.

*Getestetes Gerät: Kleines LG Einzelgerät (MS25XX).
**Testverfahren: LG-internes Testverfahren.

Köstliches Grillgut

Köstliches Grillgut

Scharf angebraten, schön knusprig – Grill-Perfektion, ganz ohne glühend heisse Ofenplatte.

*Getestetes Gerät: Kleiner LG Grill (MS65XX) vs. Konventionelles Gerät (ML2881).
**Testverfahren: LG-internes Testverfahren.

Gesundes Kochen

Gesundes Kochen

Dank der Gesundes-Braten- und Gesundes-Frittieren-Funktionen* können Sie gesunde, köstliche Mahlzeiten zubereiten. Die Gesundes-Frittieren-Funktion ermöglicht bis zu 72% Fettreduktion, die Gesundes-Braten-Funktion erfordert im Vergleich zum herkömmlichen Bratvorgang 72g weniger Fett.

*Die Gesundes-Frittieren-Funktion ist bei Modellen mit Crispy tray verfügbar getestetes Gerät: Mittelgrosses LG-Gerät (MJ39XX)/ Testverfahren: LG-internes Testverfahren.

EasyClean™ entfernt 99,99% der Bakterien

EasyClean™ entfernt 99,99% der Bakterien

Die antibakterielle EasyClean™-Innenbeschichtung sorgt für eine einfache und bequeme Reinigung. Mit einem Wisch lässt sich der Mikrowellen-Garraum mühelos reinigen.Die Beschichtung verhindert das Anhaften von 99,99% der schädlichen Bakterien auf der Oberfläche.

*Getestet durch SGS.

LED-Leuchte

LED-Leuchte

Die im Garraum verwendeten weissen LEDs sind dreimal heller und energieeffizienter als die Leuchtmittel in herkömmlichen Modellen. Der Garzustand kann leicht überprüft werden, ohne dass ein Öffnen der Mikrowelle nötig ist.

Stabiler Drehring

Stabiler Drehring

Der innovative hexagonale Rollenkranz stabilisiert den Drehteller an sechs Punkten und schützt auch nicht zentral aufgelegte Elemente so gegen Kippen und Verrutschen.

*Getestetes Gerät: Kleiner LG-Grill (MS25XX).

Kompakte Größe, mehr Kapazität

Kompakte Grösse, mehr Kapazität

Die neue Generation des NeoChef™-Mikrowelle ist kompakter als die Vorgänger-Modelle, bietet aber dennoch einen viel grösseren Garraum. Dank der kompakten Grösse passt die Mikrowelle auch in die kleinste Küche und ermöglicht die Zubereitung von grösseren Gerichten.

Alle Spezifikationen

BASISAUSSTATTUNG

  • Türdesign

    Schwarz

  • EasyClean

    Ja

  • Installationstyp

    Standgerät

  • Gehäusefarbe

    Weiß

  • Ofenkapazität (L)

    23

  • Produkttyp

    Solo - Mikrowelle

KOMFORTFUNKTIONEN

  • Kindersicherung

    Ja

  • Piepton bei Fertigstellung

    Ja

  • EasyClean

    Ja

  • Timer

    Ja

  • Zeiteinstellung

    Ja

FUNKTIONEN DES MIKROWELLENOFENS

  • Stromverbrauch Mikrowelle (W)

    1.000

  • Leistungsstufen der Mikrowelle

    5

  • Leistung der Mikrowelle (W)

    1.150

  • Ofenkapazität (L)

    23

  • Smart Inverter Magnetron®

    Ja

  • Größe des Drehtellers (mm)

    292

STEUERUNGSFUNKTIONEN

  • Steuerungsanzeige

    digital

  • Steuerungsposition

    rechts

  • Steuerungstyp

    Touch

KOCHMODI

  • Heißluftfrittieren

    Nein

  • Backen

    Nein

  • Konvektionsbacken

    Nein

  • Auftauen

    Ja

  • Grillen

    Nein

  • Inverter Auftauen

    Nein

  • Schmelzen

    Ja

  • Rösten

    Nein

  • Slow Cooking

    Nein

  • Weichmachen

    Ja

  • Schnellgrillen

    Ja

  • Dampfgaren

    Nein

  • Wärmen

    Ja

DESIGN / AUSFÜHRUNG

  • Türfarbe

    Weiss mit schwarzem Fenster

  • Gehäusefarbe

    Weiss mit schwarzem Fenster

ABMESSUNGEN / GEWICHT

  • Abmessung Garraum (B x H x T)(mm)

    322 x 228 x 335

  • Verpackungsabmessungen (B x H x T)(mm)

    540 x 294 x 417

  • Produktabmessungen (B x H x T)(mm)

    476 x 272 x 346

  • Produktgewicht (kg)

    8,6

LEISTUNG

  • Strombedarf (V; in Hz)

    230 / 50

INTELLIGENTE TECHNOLOGIE

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Nein

ZUBEHÖR

  • Dampftopf (St.)

    Nein

  • Professionelles Dämpfen (St.)

    Nein

  • Benutzerhandbuch (St.)

    1

EAN CODE

  • EAN CODE

    8806098251988

