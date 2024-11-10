Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
38" UltraWide™ QHD+ (3840 x 1600) Curved Monitor
38WR85QC_EU new Erp label .pdf
Energieklasse : CH
  • LG Bundle-Angebot – Bis zu 50 % zusätzlicher Rabatt auf die Online-Preise für Ohrhörer beim Kauf von Monitoren

38WR85QC-W

38" UltraWide™ QHD+ (3840 x 1600) Curved Monitor

Vorderansicht

Mehr sehen, mehr Funktionen

Moniteur LG UltraWide incurvé

LG UltraWide™ Curved-Monitor

*Bilder werden zum besseren Verständnis der Eigenschaften simuliert. Bei der tatsächlichen Verwendung kann es zu Abweichungen kommen.

38

Die Arbeit ausweiten

38" WQHD+ Bildschirm mit 144 Hz

One-Click-Standfuß für einfaches Aufstellen des Monitors ohne weitere Hilfsmittel.

Mit
allem verbunden

USB-Typ-C, RJ45 und verschiedene Anschlüsse

PBP und PIP / Integriertes KVM.

Alle Aufgaben
abhaken

PBP und PIP / Integriertes KVM

HDR600 mit DCI-P3 98 % (Typ.).

Echte
Farben sehen

HDR600 mit DCI-P3 98 % (Typ.)

LG Switch-App.

Schnell
umschalten

LG Switch-App

*Bilder werden zum besseren Verständnis der Eigenschaften simuliert. Bei der tatsächlichen Verwendung kann es zu Abweichungen kommen.

WQHD+ (3840 x 1600) Curved (2300R)

Ultrageräumige
Produktivität

Der UltraWide™ QHD+-Bildschirm (3840 x 1600) mit 2300R-Krümmung und dreiseitig randlosem Design ist ideal für Multitasking, da er mehrere Programme gleichzeitig anzeigen kann.

*Bilder werden zum besseren Verständnis der Eigenschaften simuliert. Bei der tatsächlichen Verwendung kann es zu Abweichungen kommen.

Nano IPS mit DCI-P3 98 % (Typ.)

Lebendig bis ins kleinste Detail

Mit Nano IPS und Unterstützung für DCI-P3 98 % (Typ.) Mit der Farbskala auf dem hochauflösenden WQHD+ (3840 x 1600) Bildschirm können Sie ein breites Farbspektrum mit detaillierten Farben und Kontrasten erleben.

Nano IPS mit DCI-P3 98 % (Typ.).

*Bilder werden zum besseren Verständnis der Eigenschaften simuliert. Bei der tatsächlichen Verwendung kann es zu Abweichungen kommen.

VESA DisplayHDR™ 600

Klares und helles HDR

Ausgestattet mit VESA DisplayHDR™ 600 bietet dieser Monitor einen großen Helligkeits- und Kontrastbereich für ein beeindruckendes Erlebnis beim Spielen der neuesten HDR-Spiele, beim Ansehen von Filmen und beim Betrachten von Bildern.

*Bilder werden zum besseren Verständnis der Eigenschaften simuliert. Bei der tatsächlichen Verwendung kann es zu Abweichungen kommen.
*Diese Eigenschaft kann je nach PC-Einstellung oder Umgebung des Benutzers variieren.

Dual Controller (integriertes KVM)

Mehrere Geräte, ein Monitor

Mit dem Dual Controller können Sie über einen einzigen Monitor mit zwei Computern arbeiten und Dateien auf einen der Computer übertragen. Dank der integrierten KVM-Eigenschaft können Sie außerdem beide Computer mit einer einzigen Tastatur und Maus steuern.

Dual Controller (integriertes KVM).

*Bilder werden zum besseren Verständnis der Eigenschaften simuliert. Bei der tatsächlichen Verwendung kann es zu Abweichungen kommen.
*Schließen Sie zwei Computer mit USB-C- und USB-A-B-Kabeln an den Monitor an, damit er ordnungsgemäß funktioniert. Im Lieferumfang sind beide Kabel enthalten.
*Für die Dual-Controller-Eigenschaften müssen sich beide Computer (Haupt-PC und SUB-PC) im selben Netzwerk befinden. Dieser Monitor muss an den Computer, der im Haupt-PC-Modus ausgeführt wird, angeschlossen sein.

PBP und PIP

Ein Bildschirm, mehrere Ansichten

Optimieren Sie Ihr Multitasking, indem Sie Picture-by-Picture und Picture-in-Picture nutzen, um mehrere Geräte zu verbinden, Ihren Bildschirm zu teilen oder ein kleineres Fenster über Ihr Hauptfenster zu legen.

*Bilder werden zum besseren Verständnis der Eigenschaften simuliert. Bei der tatsächlichen Verwendung kann es zu Abweichungen kommen.

LG Switch-App

Schnell umschalten

Mit der LG Switch-App können Sie den Monitor optimal an Ihre Arbeit und Ihr Leben anpassen. Sie können den gesamten Bildschirm bis zu 6 mal teilen, das Design des Themas ändern oder sogar eine Plattform für Videogespräche mit einem entsprechenden Tastaturkürzel starten.

*Bilder werden zum besseren Verständnis der Eigenschaften simuliert. Bei der tatsächlichen Verwendung kann es zu Abweichungen kommen.
*Um die neueste LG Switch-App herunterzuladen, suchen Sie im LG.com-Supportmenü nach 38WR85QC.

144Hz Bildwiederholrate, 1 ms (GtG) Reaktion

Ihr Spiel verbessern

Die schnelle IPS-Reaktionszeit von 1 ms (GtG) und die Bildwiederholrate von 144 Hz sorgen für eine flüssige Darstellung der Bilder. So können Gamer schnell das nächste Bild sehen und schnell auf Gegner reagieren, während sie gleichzeitig problemlos Ziele anvisieren.

144 Hz Bildwiederholrate, 1 ms (GtG) Reaktionszeit.

*Bilder werden zum besseren Verständnis der Eigenschaften simuliert. Bei der tatsächlichen Verwendung kann es zu Abweichungen kommen.
*Um die 144 Hz zu ermöglichen, benötigen Sie eine Grafikkarte, die DSC und DisplayPort 1.4 unterstützt.

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

Spielen Sie nahtlos mit der von NVIDIA getesteten und verifizierten G-SYNC®-Kompatibilität, mit weniger Tränen für noch mehr Siege.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

Genießen Sie ununterbrochenes Gameplay mit deutlich reduzierten Ablenkungen wie Tearing, Stottern oder Zittern.

Integrierte Lautsprecher mit MaxxAudio.

MaxxAudio® Integr. Lautspr.

In Klang eintauchen

Der integrierte 7 W x 2-Kanal-Lautsprecher liefert einen klaren Klang ohne zusätzliche Peripheriegeräte. Dadurch gewinnen Sie mehr Platz auf Ihrem Schreibtisch für Ihren Komfort und Ihre Bedürfnisse.

*Bilder werden zum besseren Verständnis der Eigenschaften simuliert. Bei der tatsächlichen Verwendung kann es zu Abweichungen kommen.

USB-Typ-C™, RJ45

Produktivitäts-Hub
mit einfacher Konnektivität

Nutzen Sie Ihre Produktivität optimal mit einem Monitor mit RJ45 (LAN-Anschluss) für kabelgebundenes Ethernet. Der USB-Typ-C™-Anschluss unterstützt die Verbindung mit verschiedenen Geräten, Datenübertragung und bis zu 90 W Stromversorgung über nur ein einziges Kabel.
Bildschirm – Symbol.

Bildschirm

Daten – Symbol.

Daten

Stromversorgung – Symbol.

Stromversorgung

Ethernet – Symbol.

Ethernet

USB-Typ-C™, RJ45-Anschluss.

*Bilder werden zum besseren Verständnis der Eigenschaften simuliert. Bei der tatsächlichen Verwendung kann es zu Abweichungen kommen.
*Um ordnungsgemäß zu funktionieren, muss das im Lieferumfang enthaltene USB-Typ C™-Kabel an den USB-Typ C™-Anschluss des Monitors angeschlossen werden.
*Bei den im Lieferumfang enthaltenen Kabeln handelt es sich um HDMI, USB-C, USB A-B, HDMI und DP.

Nahansicht Anschlüsse.

Unterstützte Anschlüsse

USB 3.0 vorgelagert – Symbol.

USB 3.0 upstream

USB 3.0 nachgelagert – Symbol.

4 x USB 3.0 downstream

USB-Typ-C – Symbol.

2 x USB-Typ-C

LAN – Symbol.

LAN

HDMI – Symbol.

2 x HDMI

DisplayPort – Symbol.

DisplayPort

Ergonomisches Design

Einfach und komfortabel

Mit dem ergonomischen Standfuß erzielen Sie den perfekten Betrachtungswinkel: Passen Sie die Höhe, die Neigung und die Drehung ganz einfach an, um die Position zu finden, die am besten für Sie passt.

Der Monitor ist auf drei Seiten nahezu randlos.

Randloses Design

Auf drei Seiten nahezu randlos

Der Monitor kann gedreht werden.

Drehen

-15~15˚

Neigungsverstellbarer Monitor.

Neigung

-5~25˚

Höhenverstellbarer Monitor.

Höhenverstellbar

483,9~593,9 mm

*Bilder werden zum besseren Verständnis der Eigenschaften simuliert. Bei der tatsächlichen Verwendung kann es zu Abweichungen kommen.

Inhalt der Box

1. Ständergehäuse
2. Ständerfuß
3. Kabelhalter
4. Leistungscode
5. HDMI-Kabel
6. DP-Kabel
7. USB-A-zu-B-Kabel
8. USB C-zu-C-Kabel

*Die Abbildung des Produkts dient nur zur Veranschaulichung und kann vom tatsächlichen Produkt abweichen.

Wesentliche Angaben

  • Grösse [Zoll]

    37.5

  • Auflösung

    3840 x 1600

  • Panel-Typ

    IPS

  • Bildseitenverhältnis

    21:9

  • Farbraum (typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Helligkeit (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    450

  • Krümmung

    2300R

  • Bildwiederholfrequenz (Max.) [Hz]

    144

  • Reaktionszeit

    1 ms (GtG bei schneller)

  • Einstellungen der Display-Position

    Kippen/Höhe/Schwenken

Alle Spezifikationen

ANZEIGE

  • Grösse [Zoll]

    37.5

  • Bildseitenverhältnis

    21:9

  • Panel-Typ

    IPS

  • Oberflächenbehandlung

    Blendfrei

  • Reaktionszeit

    1 ms (GtG bei schneller)

  • Auflösung

    3840 x 1600

  • Pixel-Abstand [mm]

    0.2291 x 0.2291

  • Farbtiefe (Anzahl der Farben)

    1.07B

  • Betrachtungswinkel (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Helligkeit (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    450

  • Kontrastverhältnis (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Farbraum (typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Krümmung

    2300R

  • Bildwiederholfrequenz (Max.) [Hz]

    144

  • Farbraum (Min.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Helligkeit (Min.) [cd/m²]

    360

  • Kontrastverhältnis (Min.)

    700:1

  • Grösse [cm]

    95.29

  • Farbe Bit

    10bit (8bit+FRC)

KONNEKTIVITÄT

  • Eingebauter KVM

    JA

  • HDMI

    JA (2x)

  • DisplayPort

    JA (1x)

  • DP-Version

    1.4

  • USB-C

    JA (1x)

  • Kopfhörer-Ausgang

    4-polig (Ton+Mikrofon)

  • LAN (RJ-45)

    JA

  • USB-Downstream-Anschluss

    JA (USB-C/1x/ver3.0/15W, USB-A/4x/ver3.0)

  • USB Upstream-Anschluss

    JA (1x/ver3.0)

  • USB-C (Datenübertragung)

    JA

  • USB-C (Max. Auflösung bei Hz)

    3840 x 1600 at 144Hz

  • USB-C (Stromzufuhr)

    90W

MERKMALE

  • HDR 10

    JA

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium Pro

  • Automatische Helligkeit

    JA

  • Farbe Schwäche

    JA

  • Intelligente Energieeinsparung

    JA

  • Farbe Werkseitig kalibriert

    JA

  • PIP

    JA

  • PBP

    2PBP

  • Flimmerfrei

    JA

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC-kompatibel

  • HW-Kalibrierung

    JA

  • Dynamische Aktionssynchronisation

    JA

  • Schwarz Stabilisator

    JA

  • Fadenkreuz

    JA

  • Andere (Funktionen)

    Schalter-App (KVM)

  • Leser-Modus

    JA

  • FPS-Zähler

    JA

  • VRR

    JA

  • Superauflösung+

    JA

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ 600

  • Nano IPS™-Technologie

    JA

  • Benutzerdefinierter Schlüssel

    JA

  • Automatischer Eingangsschalter

    JA

  • HDR-Effekt

    JA

MECHANISCH

  • Einstellungen der Display-Position

    Kippen/Höhe/Schwenken

  • Randloses Design

    3-seitiges, praktisch randloses Design

  • Wandmontage möglich [mm]

    100 x 100

  • OneClick-Ständer

    JA

TON

  • Maxx-Audio

    JA

  • Lautsprecher

    7W x 2

ABMESSUNGEN/GEWICHTE

  • Abmessungen im Versand (B x H x T) [mm]

    1058 x 539 x 235

  • Abmessungen mit Standfuss (B x H x T) [mm]

    896.4 x 593.9 x 306.8(OBEN) 896.4 x 483.9 x 306.8(UNTEN)

  • Abmessungen ohne Ständer (B x H x T) [mm]

    896.4 x 394.4 x 110.1

  • Gewicht bei Versand [kg]

    14.3

  • Gewicht mit Ständer [kg]

    10.5

  • Gewicht ohne Ständer [kg]

    8

INFOS

  • Produktname

    UltraWide

  • Jahr

    Y23

LEISTUNG

  • Leistungsaufnahme (Ruhemodus)

    Weniger als 0,5 W

  • Leistungsaufnahme (DC Aus)

    Weniger als 0,3 W

  • AC-Eingang

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Typ

    Eingebauter Strom

  • DC-Ausgang

    220W (20.5V / 11A)

ZUBEHÖR

  • Kalibrierungsbericht (Papier)

    JA

  • Display-Anschluss

    JA

  • HDMI

    JA (ver 2.1)

  • HDMI (Farbe/Länge)

    Weiss / 1,5m

  • Andere (Zubehör)

    Kabelhalterung

  • Netzkabel

    JA

  • USB A nach B

    JA

  • USB-C

    JA

SW-ANWENDUNG

  • Duale Steuerung

    JA

  • LG-Kalibrierungsstudio (True Color Pro)

    JA

  • OnScreen-Steuerung (LG Screen Manager)

    JA

STANDARD

  • UL (cUL)

    JA

  • CE

    JA

  • KC (für Rep. Korea)

    JA

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

