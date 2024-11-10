Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Englischsprachiges Logo zur 5-Jahres-Garantie auf den Z3 Englischsprachiges Logo zur 5-Jahres-Garantie auf den G3.

Vertrauen in unser Können

Wir sind von der Qualität unserer Premium OLEDs so überzeugt, dass wir Ihnen 5 Jahre Panel-Garantie geben3 geben.

*2 Jahre Garantie + 3 weitere Jahre Garantie auf das OLED-Panel. Diese 5-Jahres-Garantie deckt nur das OLED-Panel (Ersatzteil) ab. Andere Aufwände werden berechnet.
**5 Jahre Garantie auf das Display der Modelle 88Z3, 77Z3, 83G3, 77G3, 65G3 und 55G3, 88Z2, 77Z2, 83G2, 77G2, 65G2 und 55G2

Linke Bildhälfte: Seitenansicht des LG OLED Z3 mit Bodenständer Rechte Bildhälfte: Nahaufnahme des LG OLED G3 zur Demonstration seines Gallery-Designs

Abdeckung für unsere besten TVs

5 Jahre Garantie: Abgedeckt sind alle Größen des SIGNATURE OLED 8K und OLED evo G3 (Erscheinungsjahr 2023). Die Garantie deckt nicht die kommerzielle oder eine übermäßige Nutzung ab und gilt nur für den ursprünglichen Käufer und nur bei rechtmäßigem Erwerb und Nutzung im Land des Kaufs. Und keine Sorge, wenn Sie bereits eines der in Frage kommenden TV-Modelle erworben haben – Sie sind immer noch abgesichert; erfreuen Sie sich einfach an Ihrem Fernseher.

Exzellenz, die sich stetig weiterentwickelt

LG OLED TVs verfügen über Millionen von selbstleuchtenden Pixeln anstelle von Hintergrundbeleuchtung. Selbstleuchtende Pixel strahlen ihr eigenes Licht aus und schalten sich ein und aus, um perfektes Schwarz, unendlichen Kontrast und fantastische Farben zu erzeugen. Sie sorgen für ein unvergleichliches Seherlebnis mit atemberaubender Bildqualität und Detailtreue - bei jedem Bild.

Ein Bild des LG OLED G3 auf einem schwarzen Hintergrund zeigt ein abstraktes Kunstwerk in leuchtendem Pink und Violett.

Vorderansicht des LG OLED Z3

LG SIGNATURE 8K OLED evo TV Z3

Vorderansicht des LG OLED G3

LG 4K OLED evo TV G3

