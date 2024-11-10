LG G7 ThinQ Smartphone

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Alle Spezifikationen
PRODUKTTYP
-
Produkttyp
Smartphone mit kapazitivem Touchscreen
-
Software
Android 8 Oreo
DESIGN
-
Design-Elemente
Extra helles FullVision Display im 19,5:9 Format mit einstellbarem Notch, extra-starke Metallrahmen, nahtloser & extra schmaler Körper, stoßsicher gemäß MIL-STD-810G1 & wasser- und staubdicht gemäß IP68
-
Farbvarianten
New Aurora Black, New Platinum Gray
-
Formfaktor
153,2 x 71,9 x 7,9 mm
-
Gewicht
162 g
DISPLAY
-
Technologie
LCD, QHD+ Panel mit bis zu 1000 nit Helligkeit
-
Typ
In-Cell Touch Display
-
Diagonale in Zoll
15,47 cm
-
Diagonale in Zoll2
6,1”
-
Screen-to-Body Ratio
81.9%
-
Auflösung
3120 x 1440 Pixel (QHD+)
KAMERA
-
Hauptkamera
Dual-Kamera (Weitwinkelkamera & Standardwinkelkamera)
-
Weitwinkelkamera - Megapixel
16 Megapixel
-
Weitwinkelkamera - Weitwinkel-Radius
107°
-
Weitwinkelkamera - Linse
f/1,9
-
Standardwinkelkamera - Megapixel
16 Megapixel
-
Standardwinkelkamera - Standardperspektiven-Radius
71°
-
Standardwinkelkamera - Blende
f/1,6
-
Standardwinkelkamera - Video-Auflösung
UHD
-
Selfie-Kamera
8 Megapixel
-
Standardperspektiven-Radius
80°
-
Blende
f/1,9
-
Feature & UX
Google Lens, extra helle Kamera, AI-Cam, Porträt-Modus, QTags, Glaslinse, verbesserte Weitwinkelkamera, LG Log, Kino-Effekte, Punktzoom, Quick Video Editor, Graphy, PDAF, Signature UX, Live Streaming, Quick-Share, Pop-out Picture, Time lapse, Selfie Flash, GIF Mode
AUDIO
-
Anzahl der Mikrofone
2
-
Besonderheiten
DTS:X Unterstützung, 32bit Hi-Fi Quad-DAC, Boombox Lautsprecher
PROZESSOR
-
Modell
Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
-
Taktrate
2,8 GHz
-
Anzahl Kerne
8 (Octa-Core)
NETZE & VERBINDUNGEN
-
Mobilfunk
LTE (4G), UMTS (3G), EDGE, GSM (2G)
-
Wi-Fi
802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
-
Wi-Fi Direct
Ja
-
Wi-Fi Concurrency
Ja
-
Miracast
Ja
-
Bluetooth Version
5.0 BLE
-
Bluetooth Features
LG Profile
-
A-GPS
Ja
-
Anschlüsse
USB-C- und 3.5 mm Klinkenanschluss, microSD Speicher-Slot, Nano SIM-Slot, USB OTG
-
NFC (Near Field Communication)
Ja
-
Ja
SENSOREN
-
Fingerabdrucksensor
Ja
-
Beschleunigungssensor
Ja
-
Näherungssensor
Ja
-
Umgebungslichtsensor
Ja
-
Gyrosensor
Ja
-
Digitaler Kompass
Ja
-
Barometer
Ja
AKKU
-
Art
Li-Ion Polymer
-
Kapazität
3000 mAh
-
Schnelladefunktion
Ja, QC 3.0, PD 21W
-
Wireless Charging
Ja
-
Stand-by-Zeit
100 hrs (mit AoD)
-
Sprechzeit
930 min (3G)
SPEICHER
-
Interner Speicher
64 GB
-
Speicher erweiterbar
microSD Speicher-Slot für bis zu 2 TB
-
RAM
4 GB
SONSTIGES
-
Sonstige Features
Spracherkennung bei weiter Entfernung, Google Assistant
-
Produkt-Code
Aurora Black: LMG710EM.ADECBK
New Platinum Gray: LMG710EM.ADECPL
-
EAN
Aurora Black: 8806087030976
New Platinum Gray: 8806087030983
Compliance-Informationen
-
Erweiterung
