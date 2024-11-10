Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG G7 ThinQ Smartphone

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Support

LG G7 ThinQ Smartphone

LG G7

LG G7 ThinQ Smartphone

(2)
PRODUKTTYP

  • Produkttyp

    Smartphone mit kapazitivem Touchscreen

  • Software

    Android 8 Oreo

DESIGN

  • Design-Elemente

    Extra helles FullVision Display im 19,5:9 Format mit einstellbarem Notch, extra-starke Metallrahmen, nahtloser & extra schmaler Körper, stoßsicher gemäß MIL-STD-810G1 & wasser- und staubdicht gemäß IP68

  • Farbvarianten

    New Aurora Black, New Platinum Gray

  • Formfaktor

    153,2 x 71,9 x 7,9 mm

  • Gewicht

    162 g

DISPLAY

  • Technologie

    LCD, QHD+ Panel mit bis zu 1000 nit Helligkeit

  • Typ

    In-Cell Touch Display

  • Diagonale in Zoll

    15,47 cm

  • Diagonale in Zoll2

    6,1”

  • Screen-to-Body Ratio

    81.9%

  • Auflösung

    3120 x 1440 Pixel (QHD+)

KAMERA

  • Hauptkamera

    Dual-Kamera (Weitwinkelkamera & Standardwinkelkamera)

  • Weitwinkelkamera - Megapixel

    16 Megapixel

  • Weitwinkelkamera - Weitwinkel-Radius

    107°

  • Weitwinkelkamera - Linse

    f/1,9

  • Standardwinkelkamera - Megapixel

    16 Megapixel

  • Standardwinkelkamera - Standardperspektiven-Radius

    71°

  • Standardwinkelkamera - Blende

    f/1,6

  • Standardwinkelkamera - Video-Auflösung

    UHD

  • Selfie-Kamera

    8 Megapixel

  • Standardperspektiven-Radius

    80°

  • Blende

    f/1,9

  • Feature & UX

    Google Lens, extra helle Kamera, AI-Cam, Porträt-Modus, QTags, Glaslinse, verbesserte Weitwinkelkamera, LG Log, Kino-Effekte, Punktzoom, Quick Video Editor, Graphy, PDAF, Signature UX, Live Streaming, Quick-Share, Pop-out Picture, Time lapse, Selfie Flash, GIF Mode

AUDIO

  • Anzahl der Mikrofone

    2

  • Besonderheiten

    DTS:X Unterstützung, 32bit Hi-Fi Quad-DAC, Boombox Lautsprecher

PROZESSOR

  • Modell

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 845

  • Taktrate

    2,8 GHz

  • Anzahl Kerne

    8 (Octa-Core)

NETZE & VERBINDUNGEN

  • Mobilfunk

    LTE (4G), UMTS (3G), EDGE, GSM (2G)

  • Wi-Fi

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

  • Wi-Fi Direct

    Ja

  • Wi-Fi Concurrency

    Ja

  • Miracast

    Ja

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.0 BLE

  • Bluetooth Features

    LG Profile

  • A-GPS

    Ja

  • Anschlüsse

    USB-C- und 3.5 mm Klinkenanschluss, microSD Speicher-Slot, Nano SIM-Slot, USB OTG

  • NFC (Near Field Communication)

    Ja

  • E-Mail

    Ja

SENSOREN

  • Fingerabdrucksensor

    Ja

  • Beschleunigungssensor

    Ja

  • Näherungssensor

    Ja

  • Umgebungslichtsensor

    Ja

  • Gyrosensor

    Ja

  • Digitaler Kompass

    Ja

  • Barometer

    Ja

AKKU

  • Art

    Li-Ion Polymer

  • Kapazität

    3000 mAh

  • Schnelladefunktion

    Ja, QC 3.0, PD 21W

  • Wireless Charging

    Ja

  • Stand-by-Zeit

    100 hrs (mit AoD)

  • Sprechzeit

    930 min (3G)

SPEICHER

  • Interner Speicher

    64 GB

  • Speicher erweiterbar

    microSD Speicher-Slot für bis zu 2 TB

  • RAM

    4 GB

SONSTIGES

  • Sonstige Features

    Spracherkennung bei weiter Entfernung, Google Assistant

  • Produkt-Code

    Aurora Black: LMG710EM.ADECBK
    New Platinum Gray: LMG710EM.ADECPL

  • EAN

    Aurora Black: 8806087030976
    New Platinum Gray: 8806087030983

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden

