G Pad 8.3 Premium-Tablet mit 1,7-GHz-Quad-Core-Prozessor, Full HD IPS-Display und smarten Multitasking-Features
Alle Spezifikationen
ALLGEMEINE DATEN
-
Eigenname
G Pad 8.3
-
Formfaktor
Tablet mit kapazitivem Touchsreen
-
Batterie
SiO+ Li-Ion Akku 4.600 mAh
-
Stand By Zeit
707,6 h
-
Betriebssystem
Android 4.2.2 Jelly Bean
-
Prozessor (CPU)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 600 1,7 GHz Quadcore
-
Arbeitsspeicher RAM
2 GB RAM/ 16 GB eMMc
-
HD Voice
Ja
-
Farbe
Weiß
GRÖSSE
-
Dimensionen (mm)
216,8 x 126,5 x 8,3
-
Gewicht (g)
337,9
DISPLAY
-
Typ
LCD Full HD IPS Farbdisplay
-
Größe (Zoll)
8,3
-
Auflösung (Pixel)
1920 x 1200 (WUXGA)
KAMERA
-
Auflösung
5 MP + 1,3 MP Front
-
Zoom
4-fach digital
-
Blitz
Ja (LED)
-
Funktionen
Panorama-Aufnahmen, TimeCatch-Shot, Serienaufnahme, Live-Effekt, Beauty Shot, Sprachauslöser, HDR, Nacht Aufnahme, Farbeffekt, Timer, Geotagging, Sport Aufnahme
SPEICHER
-
Interner Speicher
2 GB RAM - 16 GB EmmC
-
Externer Speicher
Ja, microSD-Slot für bis zu 64 GB
WEITERE ANWENDUNGEN
-
Audio
MP3, AMR-NB, AMR-WB, WAV, AAC, 3GP, 3GP2, WMA, AAC+, e-AAC+, MDI, XMF, I-Melody, flac
-
Video
H.263, H.264, MPEG4, WMV, AVI, DIVX
-
Aufnahme
Full HD (1920 x 1080 Pixel)
-
Sonstiges
Optimus 4.0 UI, Dual Stereo Speaker, Qremote with EPG, SmartShare, One-Touch Wireless Tethering, Polaris Office 5, Qtranslator, DioDict Wörterbuch, LG Smartworld, QuickRemote, Video Editor, Life Square, Voice Mate, QPair
