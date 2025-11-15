About Cookies on This Site

32-Zoll LG HD LR60 Smart TV 2024
20250326101137_32LR60006LA_ERP.pdf
Energieklasse : CH
Produktinformationsblatt

32-Zoll LG HD LR60 Smart TV 2024

20250326101137_32LR60006LA_ERP.pdf
Energieklasse : CH
Produktinformationsblatt

32-Zoll LG HD LR60 Smart TV 2024

32LR60006LA
Frontansicht des LG HD TV, LR60 mit Text LG SMART TV und 2024 auf dem Bildschirm sowie 2-poligem Standfuß
Vorderansicht des LG HD TV, LR60
Leicht abgewinkelte Seitenansicht des LG HD TV, LR60
Seitenansicht des LG HD TV, LR60
Hinteransicht des LG HD TV, LR60
Nahaufnahme der oberen Kante des LG HD TV, LR60
Lifestyle Image
Lifestyle Image
Lifestyle Image
Lifestyle Image
Lifestyle Image
Dimension image
front view of remote
Hauptmerkmale

  • Natürliche und lebendige Farben auf einem HD-Bildschirm
  • Satte, naturgetreue Bilder mit dem alpha 5 AI-Prozessor Gen6
  • Beeindruckendes Kinoerlebnis zu Hause mit HDR10 Pro
  • Optimieren Sie das Spielerlebnis mit Game Dashboard und Optimizer
Mehr
Ein Kunstwerk aus orangefarbenen, gelben, rosa und blauen Kieselsteinen auf einem LG HD TV.

Tauchen Sie ein in leuchtende Farben und klare Bilder

LG HD TVs bieten lebendige Klarheit und satte Farben für all Ihre Lieblingsinhalte.

*Bildschirmaufnahme wird simuliert.

HDR10 Pro

Fokus auf die feinsten Details

Betreten Sie eine Welt, in der jede Farbe hervorsticht und die Helligkeit optimal abgestimmt ist – alles dank dem brillanten HDR10 Pro.

In einem lila getönten, schattigen Raum sehen wir die Nahaufnahme des Gesichts eines Mannes auf einem geteilten Bildschirm. Links steht „SDR“ und das Bild ist unscharf. Auf der rechten Seite wird „HDR10 Pro“ angezeigt und das Bild ist klar und scharf definiert.

*HDR10 Pro ist eine von LG Electronics entwickelte Technologie, die auf dem Bildqualitätsstandard „HDR10“ basiert.

alpha 5 AI-Prozessor Gen6

Erleben Sie jeden Moment noch lebensechter

Der alpha 5 AI-Prozessor Gen6 von LG mit rot- und grünfarbenem Licht an der Unterseite sowie bunten Leiterbahnen, die vom AI-Prozessor abzweigen.

Der alpha 5 AI-Prozessor Gen6 optimiert Bild und Klang für ein noch intensiveres Erlebnis.

*Bildschirmaufnahme wird simuliert.

Virtual 5.1

Tauchen Sie ein in eine räumliche Symphonie

Spüren Sie den fesselnden Nervenkitzel eines hinreißenden virtuellen 5.1-Surround-Soundsystems und hören Sie jedes Echo in satten Audiodetails.

LG TV mit Klangblasen und Wellen, die vom Bildschirm ausgehen und den Raum füllen.

*Bildschirmaufnahmen simuliert.

**Muss über das Klangmodus-Menü aktiviert werden.

***Der Klang kann je nach Hörumgebung variieren. 

webOS 23

Passen Sie Ihr TV individuell an

Erleben Sie mit „Mein Profil“, „Quick Card“ und „AI Concierge“ Fernsehen, das exakt auf Sie zugeschnitten ist. 

*Unterstützte Menüs und Apps können je nach Land variieren und bei Veröffentlichung unterschiedlich sein.

**Schlagwort-Empfehlungen variieren je nach App und Tageszeit und sind nur in Ländern verfügbar, die NLP in ihrer Muttersprache unterstützen. 

***Gilt für OLED-/QNED-/NanoCell-/UHD/HD-Modelle, die ab 2023 hergestellt wurden.

****Bildschirmaufnahmen sind simuliert.

*Es kann eine unbegrenzte Anzahl von Profilen erstellt werden, allerdings werden auf dem Startbildschirm nur bis zu 10 Profile angezeigt.

**Unterstützte Menüs und Apps können je nach Land variieren und bei Veröffentlichung unterschiedlich sein. 

***Die Service-Verfügbarkeit kann je nach Region und Serie variieren.

****Das Schlüsselwort für „For you“ in AI Concierge kann nur in Ländern bereitgestellt werden, die NLP in ihrer Muttersprache unterstützen. 

*****Die empfohlenen Schlüsselwörter variieren je nach Vordergrund-App und Zeit. 

******Bildschirmaufnahmen simuliert.

LG Magic Remote mit runder, neonlila beleuchteter Taste in der Mitte. Ein sanftes violettes Licht umgibt die Fernbedienung auf schwarzem Hintergrund.

LG Magic Remote mit runder, neonlila beleuchteter Taste in der Mitte. Ein sanftes violettes Licht umgibt die Fernbedienung auf schwarzem Hintergrund.

Magic-Remote-Fernbedienung

Die Magie liegt
in Ihren Händen

Befreien Sie sich von den Zwängen altmodischer Tasten. Mit der LG Magic Remote können Sie alle intelligenten Funktionen Ihres LG TVs per Klick, Bildlauf oder Stimme aktivieren.

*Die Funktionen und Eigenschaften der Magic Remote können je nach Region und Sprache variieren.

Eine Fülle von Inhalten zur Wiedergabe

Es werden sechs Miniaturbilder von Filmen und Fernsehsendungen angezeigt und darunter die Logos von LG Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ und Apple TV+.

OTT Services

Entdecken Sie ganz einfach Ihre bevorzugten Streaming-Dienste

Tauchen Sie mit integriertem Schnellzugriff auf Ihre bevorzugten Streaming-Dienste und Apps problemlos in eine neue Serie ein.

*Bildschirmaufnahmen simuliert.

**Verfügbare Inhalte und Apps können je nach Land, Produkt und Region variieren.

***Für Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime und Apple TV+ sind ein separates Abonnement und die dazugehörigen Einheiten erforderlich.

****Apple, das Apple-Logo und Apple TV sind Markenzeichen von Apple, Inc., eingetragen in den USA und anderen Ländern.

*****Amazon, Prime Video und alle zugehörigen Logos sind Markenzeichen von Amazon.com, Inc. oder seinen Tochtergesellschaften.

Eine Fernbedienung ist auf einen LG TV gerichtet und auf der rechten Seite des Bildschirms sehen wir die Einstellungen.

WOW Interface

Einfachheit immer greifbar

Zugriff auf die WOW-Schnittstelle Ihres LG TVs für einfache Steuerung der Soundbar, z. B. Modi, Profile und praktische Eigenschaften.

*Soundbar kann separat gekauft werden und die Steuerung des Soundbar-Modus kann je nach Modell variieren.

**Die Verwendung der LG-TV-Fernbedienung ist nur auf bestimmte Eigenschaften beschränkt. 

***Bitte beachten Sie, dass der Service zum Zeitpunkt des Kaufs möglicherweise nicht verfügbar ist. Für Updates benötigen Sie eine Netzwerkverbindung.

****HD ist mit WOW Interface kompatibel.

Tauchen Sie ein in die ultimative Film- und Gaming-Zone

Echtes Kinoerlebnis zu Hause

Filmmagie in Ihren eigenen vier Wänden

Holen Sie sich die Kinoatmosphäre nach Hause. HDR10 Pro sorgt dafür, dass jeder Film in seiner ganzen Pracht herüberkommt, mit außergewöhnlich präzisen Farben und Kontrasten für noch intensivere Kinoerlebnisse.

Eine Familie sitzt auf dem Boden eines schwach beleuchteten Wohnzimmers an einem kleinen Tisch und blickt zu einem LG-TV an der Wand, der die Erde aus dem Weltraum zeigt.

*HDR10 Pro ist eine von LG Electronics entwickelte Technologie, die auf dem Bildqualitätsstandard „HDR10“ basiert.

Starkes Gameplay

Optimieren Sie Ihr Gaming-Erlebnis mit Funktionen auf höchstem Niveau

Während des Spiels sorgt immersives HGiG für hervorragende Bildqualität, eARC für fantastischen Klang.

Ein Autorennspiel auf der Ziellinie, mit der Aufschrift „WIN!“, während der Spieler den Controller umklammert. Unten links sehen wir das eARC- und HGiG-Logo.

*HGiG ist eine Gruppe freiwilliger Unternehmen aus der Spiele- und TV-Display-Branche, die zusammenarbeiten, um Richtlinien zur Verbesserung des Gaming-Erlebnisses für Verbraucher in HDR festzulegen und der Öffentlichkeit zugänglich zu machen.

**Die Unterstützung für HGiG kann je nach Land variieren.

Steuerungen, wo Sie sie brauchen

Das Spiel muss nicht pausiert werden, um Game Optimizer und Game Dashboard zu verwenden.

Eine FPS-Gaming-Szene, in der während des Spiels das Game Dashboard über dem Bildschirm erscheint. Wir sehen eine dunkle Winterszene mit dem Game Optimizer-Menü, das über dem Spiel erscheint.

*Game Dashboard ist nur aktiviert, wenn sowohl „Game Optimizer“ als auch „Game Dashboard“ aktiviert sind. 

**Bildschirmaufnahmen simuliert.

Drucken

Wesentliche Angaben

  • DISPLAY - Display-Typ

    Full HD

  • DISPLAY - Bildwiederholfrequenz

    50/60 Hz (nativ)

  • BILDBVERARBEITUNG - Bildprozessor

    α5 Gen6 AI-Prozessor

  • BILDBVERARBEITUNG - HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • ABMESSUNGEN UND GEWICHTE - Abmessungen TV ohne Standfuß (BxHxT)

    720 x 435 x 90,0

  • ABMESSUNGEN UND GEWICHTE - Gewicht TV ohne Standfuß

    4,2

Alle Spezifikationen

DISPLAY

  • Display-Typ

    Full HD

  • Bildschirmauflösung

    Full HD (1.920 x 1.080 Pixel)

  • Hintergrundbeleuchtung (BLU)

    Direct LED

  • Bildwiederholfrequenz

    50/60 Hz (nativ)

BILDBVERARBEITUNG

  • Bildprozessor

    α5 Gen6 AI-Prozessor

  • AI-gestütztes Hochskalieren (AI Upscaling)

    Upscaling

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Ja

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

GAMING

  • HGIG-Modus

    Ja

  • Game Optimizer

    Ja (Game Dashboard)

BARRIEREFREIHEIT

  • Hoher Kontrast

    Ja

  • Graustufen

    Ja

  • Invertierte Farben

    Ja

ABMESSUNGEN UND GEWICHTE

  • Abmessungen TV ohne Standfuß (BxHxT)

    720 x 435 x 90,0

  • Abmessungen TV mit Standfuß (BxHxT)

    720 x 478 x 178

  • Abmessungen der Verpackung (BxHxT)

    798 x 516 x 133

  • Abmessungen Standfuß (BxT)

    597 x 178

  • Gewicht TV ohne Standfuß

    4,2

  • Gewicht TV mit Standfuß

    4,3

  • Gesamtgewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg)

    5,6

  • Unterstützter VESA-Standard (BxH)

    100 x 100

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806096143322

AUDIO

  • AI Sound

    AI Sound (Virtueller 5.1 Up-Mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro (Bessere Sprachverständlichkeit)

    Ja (Automatische Lautstärkenanpassung)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Ja

  • Sound Mode Share

    Ja

  • Simultane Audioausgabe

    Ja

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready-Funktion

    Ja (2-Wege-Playback)

  • Leistung

    20W

  • AI Acoustic Tuning (AI-Akustikabstimmung)

    kompatibel (erfordert Magic Remote-Fernbedienung)

  • Audio Codec

    AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (weitere Informationen im Handbuch)

  • Abstrahlrichtung der Lautsprecher

    Nach unten abstrahlend

  • Lautsprechersystem (Kanäle)

    2.0

ANSCHLÜSSE

  • HDMI ARC (Audio Return Channel)

    eARC (auf HDMI 2)

  • Bluetooth-Unterstützung

    Ja (v5.0)

  • LAN (Ethernet)

    1

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Ja

  • Optisch digitaler Audioanschluss (S/PDIF, Toslink)

    1

  • CI-Slot

    1

  • HDMI-Eingänge

    2 (unterstützt eARC, ALLM)

  • Antennenanschlüsse (Tuner)

    2

  • USB-Anschlüsse

    1 (USB 2.0)

  • WLAN

    Ja (Wi-Fi 5 / 802.11ac)

SMART TV

  • Unterstützt Apple Airplay2

    Ja

  • Betriebssystem (OS)

    webOS 23

  • Familien-Einstellungen

    Ja

  • ThinQ

    Ja

  • Kompatibel zu USB-Webcams

    Ja

  • Amazon Alexa

    kompatibel (erfordert Magic Remote-Fernbedienung)

  • Internet Browser

    Ja

  • Intelligente Spracherkennung

    Ja (mit LG ThinQ App.)

  • LG Channels

    Ja

  • Magic Remote-Fernbedienung

    kompatibel (erfordert Magic Remote-Fernbedienung)

  • Smartphone Fernbedienungs-App

    Ja (LG ThinQ)

NETZTEIL

  • Stromversorgung (Spannung, Frequenz)

    Wechselstrom, 100-240 Volt, 50-60 Hz

  • Leistungsaufnahme (Standby)

    Unter 0,5 Watt

ZUBEHÖR IM LIEFERUMFANG

  • Fernbedienung

    Standard-Fernbedienung

  • Stromkabel

    Ja (fest am TV angebracht)

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

