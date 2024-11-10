Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
3.1.3 Dolby Atmos® soundbar mit 400 Watt | kabelloser Subwoofer

Eigenschaften

Gallerie

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Verkaufsstellen

Support

3.1.3 Dolby Atmos® soundbar mit 400 Watt | kabelloser Subwoofer

DSC9S

3.1.3 Dolby Atmos® soundbar mit 400 Watt | kabelloser Subwoofer

(0)
Vorderansicht von Soundbar und Woofer

Diagonalansicht des LG OLED C Series TV und dem SC9S Soundbar. Die WOW-Halterung des SC9S-Soundbars ist am Soundbar zur Ansicht hervorgehoben. Unten links ist eine vergrösserte Darstellung der WOW-Halterung.

Die WOW Bracket passt perfekt mit Ihrer LG OLED evo C-Serie und der Soundbar

Geniessen Sie Ihre LG OLED evo-Serie an der Wand oder an einem Stand mit der WOW Bracket.

Synergie, die ein ganz neuartiges Erlebnis vervollständigt

Das LG-Soundbar eignet sich hervorragend für LG TVs. Die ausgezeichnete Synergie von TV und soundbar hebt Ihr Unterhaltungserlebnis auf ein ganz neues Niveau. Geniessen Sie es!

A video clip for exclusive bracket. Play the video.

*Die Bilder dienen nur zur Veranschaulichung.
**Mit einer exklusiven Halterung, die kompatibel ist mit der LG OLED evo C2/C3/C4C Serie 195 cm/77 Zoll, 164 cm/65 Zoll, 139 cm/55 Zoll.

WOW-Halterung

Passt genau auf die LG OLED evo C-Serie

Dank einer exklusiven Halterung kann die soundbar unter dem TV in die richtige Position gebracht werden, damit der beste Sound entsteht. Egal ob freistehend oder wandmontiert, diese soundbar steht für starken Klang und elegantes Design.

Ein Videoclip ist oben verfügbar. Darunter werden 3 grau gefilterte Bildern angezeigt, eine Halterung, ein freistehender und ein an der Wand montiertes Fernsehgerät links.

*Halterung kompatibel mit der LG OLED evo C2/C3/C4C-Serie 195cm/77”, 164cm/65”, 139cm/55”

WOW-Orchester

Ein soundbar, das in Harmonie mit dem Klang Ihres LG TV funktioniert

Das LG-Soundbar liefert einen perfekt harmonischen Klang mit dem LG TV. Es nutzt sowohl den LG-TV-Klang und das LG-Soundbar gleichzeitig für das ultimative Hörerlebnis. Spüren Sie jedes Detail im Klang.

Verschieden dargestellte blaue Klangwellen gehen von Sound Bar und Fernsehgerät aus.

*Bildschirmbilder simuliert.
**Mit WOW Orchestra kompatible Fernseher: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80. Kompatible Fernseher hängen vom Veröffentlichungsjahr ab. Unterstützung für QNED 80 ist auf die Modelle 2022 und 2023 beschränkt.
***Bitte beachten Sie, dass zum Zeitpunkt des Kaufs eventuell kein Service vorhanden ist. Für das Update wird eine Netzwerkverbindung benötigt.
****WOW Orchestra kann abhängig vom Soundbar-Modell variieren.

WOW-Schnittstelle

Steuern Sie das soundbar von der LG TV-Schnittstelle aus

Steuern Sie das soundbar über den LG TV mit einer einzigen Fernbedienung. Mit einem Druck auf die Fernbedienung können Sie das Menü und die Einstellungen für das soundbar am Bildschirm sehen. Beispielsweise die Lautstärkeregelung, Überprüfung des Verbindungsstatus und sogar die Auswahl eines Klangmodus.

*Bildschirmbilder simuliert.
**Mit WOW Orchestra kompatible Fernseher: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80. Kompatible Fernseher hängen vom Veröffentlichungsjahr ab. Unterstützung für QNED 80 ist auf die Modelle 2022 und 2023 beschränkt.
***Bitte beachten Sie, dass zum Zeitpunkt des Kaufs eventuell kein Service vorhanden ist. Für das Update wird eine Netzwerkverbindung benötigt.
****WOW Orchestra kann abhängig vom Soundbar-Modell variieren.

WOWCAST

Kabellos mit Ihrem LG TV verbinden

Geniessen Sie Inhalte, ohne Kabeln oder Klangverzerrungen. LG WOWCAST verbindet kabellos das LG-Soundbar* mit dem LG TV, um einen qualitativ hochwertigen Klang auf eine einfachere Art zu liefern. Erleben Sie die Leistung von Dolby Atmos® für ein fesselndes Klangerlebnis.

*Bildschirmbilder simuliert.
**Mit WOWCAST kompatible Fernseher: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3, QNED 99/95/90/85. Kompatible Fernseher hängen vom Veröffentlichungsjahr ab.
***Bitte beachten Sie, dass zum Zeitpunkt des Kaufs eventuell kein Service vorhanden ist. Für das Update wird eine Netzwerkverbindung benötigt.
****WOWCAST Ready kann abhängig vom Soundbar-Modell variieren.

Erleben Sie einen Sound wie im Opernsaal

Die LG Soundbar vereint Dolby Atmos, DTS:X und IMAX Enhanced und schafft so einen theaterähnlichen Klang in Ihrem Wohnzimmer. Sie werden von einem klaren und realistischen Klang von allen Seiten umgeben – ganz so, als befänden Sie sich im Zentrum Ihrer Lieblingsfilme oder auf einem Live-Konzert.

Verschiedene geformte blaue Klangwellen gehen von der Soundbar und dem Fernsehgerät aus in das Wohnzimmer.

*Dolby und Dolby Vision sind eingetragene Marken der Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
**Das Doppel-D-Symbol ist ein Marken der Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

Dolby Atmos soundbar
mit drei Upfiring-Kanälen

Wahrlich innovativ sind die drei Upfiring-Kanäle in der soundbar. Sie sorgen dafür, dass die LG Soundbar DSC9S ein breiteres und reichhaltigeres Klangbild liefert. So geniessen Sie das beeindruckendste Sounderlebnis zu Hause.

Eine Soundbar wird auf dem Schrank platziert und blaue kreisförmige Klangwellen treten aus der Soundbar direkt vor dem Fernsehgerät heraus.

Triple Level-Raumklang –
eine virtuelle Sound-Kathedrale

Die LG Soundbar DSC9S setzt neue Massstäbe in puncto Entertainment. Triple Level-Raumklang sorgt für ein immersives und präzises Klangerlebnis. Mithilfe einer einer 3D-Engine mit HRTF (Head Related Transfer Function) schafft Ihre soundbar eine virtuelle mittlere Schicht. Die Klangschichten kreieren einen räumlichen Umgebungsklang, wie Sie ihn ansonsten nur in der Oper oder im Theater erleben würden.

Blaue kuppelförmige dreilagige Klangwellen decken Soundbar und Fernsehgerät ab, die im Wohnzimmer an der Wand hängen.

*‘Triple-Level-Raumklang‘ ist im CINEMA-/ AI Sound Pro Modus der soundbar verfügbar.
**Die mittlere Schicht wird mithilfe des Lautsprecherkanals der soundbar kreiert. Der Klang der Vorder- und Top-Lautsprecher wird synthetisiert, um ein Klangfeld zu schaffen.
***Ohne Rücklautsprecher kann das hintere Feld nicht kreiert werden.

Spüren Sie mitreissenden Bass

Erleben Sie Ihre Lieblingssongs und -filme mit kräftigeren, tieferen Bässen. Der kabellose Subwoofer trifft mit Leichtigkeit tiefe Töne. Bei erhöhter Lautstärke wird die Bassqualität auch über grössere Entfernungen übertragen.

Eine Soundbar ist auf dem Schrank positioniert. Daneben steht ein kabelloser Subwoofer auf dem Boden. Blaue Klanggrafiken kommen aus dem Subwoofer.

Sämtliche Inhalte neu erleben

Verbinden Sie Ihre LG Soundbar DSC9S mit einer Konsole oder einem Blu-ray-Player, um in Games, TV-Shows und Filme einzutauchen. Die soundbar bietet ein verzögerungsfreies Betrachtungserlebnis mit bestem Bild und Sound.

Soundbar und Fernsehgerät stehen auf dem weißen Tisch und 7 weiße Pferde sind auf dem Fernsehbildschirm zu sehen.

4K Pass Through
für verlustfreie Auflösung

Die LG Soundbar DSC9S gibt 4K-Inhalte nahezu ohne Qualitäts- oder Leistungseinbussen wieder – für ein vollständig integriertes TV- und Audioerlebnis.

Die Soundbar steht auf dem Schrank und eine Rennspielszene wird auf dem Fernsehbildschirm angezeigt, der mit der Soundbar verbunden ist. Eine Spielekonsole ist unten rechts im Bild abgebildet, sie wird von zwei Händen gehalten.

VRR/ALLM verbessert Ihr Game

Die soundbar bietet das beste Gaming-Erlebnis dank VRR (Variable Refresh Rate/Variable Wiederholrate) und ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode/automatischer Niedriglatenz-Modus). Durch die nahezu sofortige Reaktionszeit haben Sie einen klaren Vorteil beim Gaming. Profitieren Sie von einer reibungslosen, verzögerungsfreien Wiedergabe ohne Aussetzer.

*Sowohl der TV als auch die soundbar müssen VRR/ALLM unterstützen.
***Die Konsole muss VRR unterstützen. VRR Pass Through ist auf 60 Hz Inhalt beschränkt.

Kompatibel mit Musik-Streaming-Diensten1

Kompatibel mit Musik-Streaming-Diensten

Spielen Sie Musik auf Ihrer soundbar ab. Kompatibel mit Spotify und Tidal Connect. Die LG Soundbar unterstützt MQA (Master Quality Authenticated) mit hochwertigem Audio über eine WLAN-Verbindung.

*Offizielle MQA-Aufzeichnung erforderlich.

Kompatibel mit Ihren smarten Assistenten1

Kompatibel mit Ihren smarten Assistenten

LG Soundbars sind kompatibel mit Google, Alexa und Apple Airplay 2. Steuern Sie sie über die Plattform Ihrer Wahl.

*Einige Funktionen erfordern ein Abonnement oder Konto bei einem externen Anbieter.
**Google ist ein Markenzeichen von Google LLC.
***Google Assistant ist in bestimmten Sprachen und Ländern nicht verfügbar.
****Amazon, Alexa und alle zugehörigen Logos sind Markenzeichen von Amazon.com, Inc., oder seinen verbundenen Unternehmen.

Klangerlebnis über mehrere Kanäle, das Erwartungen übertrifft

Mit der soundbar SC9S von LG hört sich Ihr Inhalt noch besser an. Sie verwandelt einen Zweikanal-Klang in einen Mehrkanal-Klang und optimiert das Hörerlebnis.

*Verfügbar auf AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Sports, Game-Modi.

Verbesserte AI Room Calibration

Die LG Soundbar passt den Sound an Ihren Standort und Umgebung an. Mit einer verbesserten
AI Room Calibration liefert sie überall den optimalen Sound. Mit Referenzfrequenzen in einem erweiterten Bereich von 400 Hz kann der Raum präzise analysiert und Verzerrungen korrigiert werden.

*AI Room Calibration Pro ist eine Technologie, die den Sound automatisch an den Raum, in dem sich die soundbar befindet, anpasst und entsprechend kalibriert. Bestimmte Algorithmen sorgen dabei für die verbesserte Klangleistung der soundbar.

LG AI Sound Pro
optimiert Sound genre-gerecht

Geniessen Sie Ihre Inhalte mit speziellen Klangmodi – dank AI Sound Pro. Der intelligente Algorithmus der LG Soundbar analysiert Ihre Inhalte, um optimalen Sound zu generieren, egal ob Sie Filme oder Nachrichtensendungen ansehen oder Musik hören.

There are three lifestyle images. From top to bottom: three men are enjoying a concert video in the living room. There's an LG TV on the wall displaying a music recording scene, and the LG TV on the wall showing a breaking dance scene in a diagonal view.

This video shows how to install the SC9S Stand with LG OLED C2/C3. Click to watch.

Mehr erfahren

Eine Luftaufnahme eines grünen Waldes

Ein freudiger Blick auf ein besseres Morgen

Von der Produktion bis zum Versand ist der gesamte Herstellungsprozess zertifiziert. Die Verpackungen bestehen aus recycelbaren Kartons. Sie wurden auf das Minimum reduziert, das nötig ist, damit das Gerät sicher bei Ihnen ankommt.
Graue Würfel verschiedener Höhen sind zufällig angeordnet.

Hergestellt aus recyceltem Kunststoff

UL hat die LG Soundbar als ECV-Produkt (Environmental Claims Validation) ausgewiesen, da einige Teile der soundbar aus recyceltem Kunststoff bestehen. Wir verfolgen einen umweltfreundlicheren Ansatz bei der Produktion von tragbaren soundbars.

*Das Bild oben dient nur Darstellungszwecken.

Die Sound Bar-Box steht rechts im Bild, sie ist offen und zeigt das Füllmaterial aus EPS-Schaumstoff.

Verpackung aus recyceltem Zellstoff

Die LG Soundbar wurde von SGS zertifiziert, da die Innenverpackung von EPS-Schaumstoff (Styropor) und Plastiktüten auf recycelten Zellstoff umgestellt wurde.

*SGS ist ein multinationales Schweizer Unternehmen, das Inspektions-, Prüf-, Test- und Zertifizierungsdienstleistungen anbietet.
**Die obige Darstellung dient nur zur Veranschaulichung, das tatsächliche Produktaussehen kann abweichen.

Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

ALLGEMEINE PRODUKTINFORMATIONEN

  • EAN

    880 6091 9409 26

  • Modellcode

    DSC9S.DDEULLK

  • Modellcode: Subwoofer

    SPS8-W

  • Farbe Soundbar/Subwoofer

    Schwarz / Schwarz

  • UVP

    1.099 €

KERNMERKMALE & LEISTUNGSDATEN

  • Soundbar-Typ

    3.1.3 - Soundsystem inkl. kabellosem Subwoofer

  • Leistung

    400W

  • Unterstützt kabellose Rücklautsprecher

    Ja (Optional erhältlich)

  • High Resolution Audio: Sampling

    24bit/96kHz

  • High Resolution Audio: Up-Bit/Up-Sampling

    24bit/96kHz

  • Unterstützte Audio-Formate (Bitstream)

    LPCM, Dolby Atmos, Dolby TrueHD, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby Digital, DTS:X, DTS-HD Master Audio, DTS-HD High Resolution, DTS Digital Surround , AAC / AAC+, MQA (w/ Tidal)

  • Unterstützte Soundeffekte

    AI Sound Pro, Standard, Music, Cinema, Clear Voice, Sports, Game, Bass Blast / Bass Blast +, Dolby Atmos (Codec), DTS:X (Codec), IMAX Enhanced (Codec)

  • 4K-Pass-Through mit HDR-Unterstützung

    Ja (HDR10, Dolby Vision, 120Hz)

  • Unterstützte Dateiformate (USB)

    FLAC , OGG , WAV, MP3, AAC

BEDIENUNG

  • AI-Raumkalibrierung (zwei Mikrofone)

    Ja

  • App zur Fernbedienung

    Ja (iOS / Android)

  • Mit TV-Fernbedienung bedienbar

    Ja

  • Unterstützt Soundbar Mode Control

    Ja

  • Unterstützt TV Sound Share

    Ja

  • Unterstützt WOW Orchestra

    Ja

  • Unterstützt WOW Interface

    Ja

  • Automatische Lautstärkeanpassung (Auto Volume Leveler)

    Ja (App)

  • Nachtmodus An/Aus

    Ja

  • Surround-Modus An/Aus

    Ja

SCHNITTSTELLEN

  • HDMI

    1x In / 1x Out

  • ARC-Unterstützung (Audio Return Channel)

    Ja

  • Sonstige Anschlüsse

    Optisch, USB

  • Kabellose Verbindungen (Wireless)

    Wi-Fi (2.4G / 5G), Bluetooth v5.0

  • WOW Cast (WTP3) kompatibel

    Ja

KONNEKTIVITÄT

  • Amazon Alexa (Controllee)

    Ja

  • Google Assistant (Controllee)

    Ja

  • Apple AirPlay2

    Ja

  • Spotify Connect

    Ja

  • Tidal Connect

    Ja

  • LG SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)

    Ja

  • LG Sound Sync

    optisch

  • Smartphone-Playback

    Ja

  • Automatische An-/Abschaltung

    Ja (App)

ENERGIEAUFNAHME UND STROMVERSORGUNG

  • Stromversorgung Soundbar

    200-240V~ 50/60Hz

  • Energieaufnahme Soundbar

    37W

  • Energieaufnahme Soundbar (Standby)

    0.5W ↓

  • Stromversorgung Subwoofer

    200-240V~ 50/60Hz

  • Energieaufnahme Subwoofer

    38W

  • Energieaufnahme Subwoofer (Standby)

    0.5W ↓

  • Funkfrequenz Subwoofer

    5GHz

ABMESSUNGEN UND GEWICHTE

  • Abmessungen der Soundbar (BxHxT)

    975 x 63 x 125

  • Abmessungen des Subwoofers (BxHxT)

    221 x 390 x 313

  • Abmessungen der Verpackung (BxHxT)

    1221 x 477 x 284

  • Gewicht der Soundbar

    4.1Kg

  • Gewicht des Subwoofers

    7.8Kg

  • Gesamtgewicht inkl. Verpackung

    22.7Kg

ZUBEHÖR

  • Lieferumfang (zusätzlich zur Soundbar selbst)

    Fernbedienung inkl. Batterien (2xAA), Bedienungsanleitung, WandmontageAnleitung, Optisches Kabel, TV Synergy Halterung (Wandmontage & Stand), HDMI Kabel, Garantiekarte

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden

Vor Ort finden

Find a retailer.

Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren