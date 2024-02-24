LG OLED evo G4 65" 4K Smart TV 2024

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Front view with LG OLED evo TV, OLED G4, 11 Years of world number 1 OLED Emblem, and 5-Year Panel Warranty logo on screen
LG OLED G4 orientado 45 grados a la derecha con una obra de arte abstracta violeta y naranja en la pantalla sobre un fondo naranja con esferas 3D, luego el televisor OLED gira para mirar hacia el frente. En la parte inferior derecha hay un logotipo del procesador LG alpha 11 AI.

Una obra maestra perfeccionada por la experiencia. 

Años de compromiso con la innovación no se pueden imitar de la noche a la mañana. El chipset alfa exclusivo del OLED líder en el mundo eleva la experiencia visual a nuevas alturas.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Un emblema dorado del televisor OLED número 1 del mundo durante 11 años sobre un fondo negro. Un foco brilla sobre el emblema y estrellas abstractas doradas llenan el cielo sobre él.

El número 1 del mundo

11 años después,
seguimos en la cima

Nuestro reinado como OLED favorito del mundo continúa.

*Omdía. 11 años del NO 1 en cuanto a unidades más vendidas 2013-2023. Este resultado no constituye un respaldo a LGE ni a sus productos. Visite https://www.omdia.com/ para obtener más detalles.

¿Qué distingue a LG OLED evo?

El procesador AI alpha 11 4K de LG encima de una placa base, emitiendo rayos de luz violeta y rosa. Diseño One Wall de LG OLED G4 y LG Soundbar montados contra la pared en un espacio habitable moderno. OLED TV con el menú OLED Care se selecciona en el menú de soporte que se encuentra en la pantalla. Brightness Booster Max con una imagen de una ballena saltando fuera del agua ante un cielo nocturno estrellado.

Procesador Alpha 11 AI

11 años de experiencia reunidos
en un solo chipset

El único chipset dedicado a OLED redefine la experiencia a través del aprendizaje profundo, los gráficos y la velocidad.

A video opens with the alpha 11 AI Processor 4K barely visible amidst darkness. The chip lights up purple and pink, and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it. More bolts appear across the motherboard, stretching further, and white dots like stars come into view, creating the impression of an intergalactic scene.

        6,7x

 veces mayor rendimiento de la IA

            7,7x

                      Gráficos mejorados

          2,8x

   Velocidades de procesamiento

*La comparación se basa en un televisor convencional con procesador AI alpha 5.

**Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Inteligencia que refina la experiencia OLED

LG OLED en un espacio moderno que muestra una actuación musical en la pantalla. Ondas circulares azules que representan personalización rodean el televisor y el espacio. Una mujer con penetrantes ojos azules y un top naranja quemado en un espacio oscuro. Las líneas rojas que representan los refinamientos de la IA cubren parte de su rostro, que es brillante y detallado, mientras que el resto de la imagen parece aburrido. LG OLED TV mientras burbujas y ondas sonoras se emiten desde la pantalla y llenan el espacio.

AI Customization

Se sincroniza con tu forma de mirar

A video opens with the alpha 11 AI Processor 4K barely visible amidst darkness. The chip lights up purple and pink, and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it. More bolts appear across the motherboard, stretching further, and white dots like stars come into view, creating the impression of an intergalactic scene.

Una imagen hecha a tu gusto.

Seleccione sus imágenes favoritas y AI Picture Wizard creará una imagen adaptada exactamente a su gusto único entre 85 millones de posibilidades y luego la guardará en su perfil.

TV LG OLED en un apartamento moderno de la ciudad. Aparece una cuadrícula superpuesta sobre la imagen como un escaneo del espacio, y luego se proyectan ondas sonoras azules desde la pantalla, llenando perfectamente la habitación con sonido.

AI Acoustic Tuning

El audio óptimo se adapta a tu espacio

El sistema de sonido detecta el diseño de su habitación y dónde está sentado para crear una cúpula de sonido a su alrededor, perfectamente sintonizada con la acústica única de su habitación.

LG OLED TV y LG Soundbar en un espacio moderno durante la noche. La imagen en pantalla de la aurora boreal se muestra con los niveles de brillo ideales.

noche

LG OLED TV y LG Soundbar en un espacio moderno durante el día. La imagen en pantalla de la aurora boreal se muestra con los niveles de brillo ideales.

día

Inteligencia que brilla con cualquier luz

Ya sea de día o de noche, el control de brillo detecta la luz en su espacio y equilibra la imagen en consecuencia para obtener imágenes nítidas y claras.

AI Picture Pro

Siente auténtico realismo
en cada fotograma

AI Super Upscaling

La IA afina la resolución

Después de clasificar el cuadro, AI Noise Reduction y AI Super Resolution elevan las escenas de manera realista.

AI Director Processing

Conserva los colores que crean el ambiente.

Aprecia las películas con una recreación más clara de la gradación de color y los matices emocionales previstos por el director.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

AI Sound Pro

Escucha cada detalle del
paisaje sonoro.

LG OLED TV mientras burbujas y ondas sonoras se emiten desde la pantalla y llenan el espacio.

Virtual 11.1.2ch Surround

El audio realista se eleva a través de tu espacio

Experimenta la increíble inmersión de un sistema de sonido envolvente virtual 11.1.2 que lo abarca todo.

Una mujer cantando con el micrófono en la mano mientras hayunGráficos de círculos naranjas alrededor de su boca para mostrar el paisaje sonoro.

Remasterización de voz por IA

Las voces atraviesan fondos bulliciosos

Incluso en escenas emocionantes, escucha al personaje principal hablar sobre toda la acción.

Un hombre que conducía una motocicleta por una pista de tierra con gráficos circulares brillantes alrededor de la motocicleta.

Amplificador de sonido dinámico

El sonido impactante resuena

Las mejoras del procesador AI le dan a tu sonido un impulso dinámico lleno de potencia.

Televisor LG OLED que muestra a músicos tocando, con gráficos de círculos brillantes alrededor de los micrófonos e instrumentos.

Control de sonido adaptativo

El sonido se adapta a cualquier cosa que veas

El control de sonido adaptativo equilibra el audio según el género en tiempo real para lograr una gran claridad.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**Envolvente virtual de 11.1.2 canales y remasterización de voz AIsonsolo disponible en el procesador AI alpha 11.

***Debe activarse a través del menú del modo de sonido.

****El sonido puede variar según el entorno de escucha.

Brightness Booster Max

Brillo, ahora un 150% más brillante

Un algoritmo mejorado de aumento de luz y una arquitectura de control de luz aumentan el brillo en un 150%¹.

*La mejora del brillo del 150% cubre el 3% de la pantalla y se aplica a 55/65/77/83” G4. 97” G4 no está incluido.

**70% más brillante se aplica a 55/65/77/83” G4.

***El brillo difiere según la serie y el tamaño.

****Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

OLED 4K AUTOILUMINADO

Sin retroiluminación aporta belleza sin límites

4 capas de un televisor dentro de un lado de la vista: retroiluminación, TFT y OLED, película y vidrio. La luz de fondo desaparece y las otras 3 se juntan y luego giran hacia arriba para mostrar el televisor completo desde una vista frontal.

En lugar de depender de una luz de fondo adicional, los píxeles autoiluminados del LG OLED se iluminan de forma independiente. El resultado son colores realistas, negros perfectos que nunca son grises y una imagen incomparable. Con las certificaciones de luz azul baja, sin parpadeos y sin reflejos molestos de la tecnología Eye Comfort, mire durante más tiempo sin fatiga visual.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

A video shows a side view of the 4 layers of a TV: a backlight, TFT & OLED, Film, & Glass. The backlight disappears, and the other 3 come together and then rotate upwards to show the full TV from a front view.

El contraste infinito crea un impacto infinito

Las escenas cobran vida con valentía donde las sombras más oscuras y las luces más brillantes se entrelazan.

Una escena urbana bulliciosa al atardecer con colores llamativos y contrastes.

100% fidelidad de color y volumen

Las escenas brillan con colores realistas

El volumen de color del 100 % realza los tonos intensos, mientras que la fidelidad del color del 100 % preserva los tonos sin distorsión.

*El panel LG OLED está certificado por Intertek para una fidelidad de color del 100% medida según CIE DE2000 con 125 patrones de color.

**El volumen de la gama de colores de la pantalla (CGV) es equivalente o excede el CGV del espacio de color DCI-P3, según lo verifica de forma independiente Intertek.. 

Logotipo de LG OLED Care+ y 5 años de garantía del panel sobre un fondo negro.

OLED Care+

La tranquilidad prevalece

Respaldado por una garantía de panel de 5 años²y Cuidado OLED.

El televisor OLED se encuentra en el lado derecho de la imagen. El menú Soporte aparece en la pantalla y el menú OLED Care está seleccionado.

OLED Care

Aumente la longevidad
de su OLED

Relájate más y disfruta más con el cuidado del panel

integrado que mantiene tu pantalla como nueva por más tiempo.

LG OLED TV, OLED G4 que muestra una elegante obra de arte abstracta y LG Soundbar pegada a la pared en un espacio habitable moderno.

One Wall Design

Un diseño limpio que presenta una separación prácticamente nula

LG OLED TV, OLED G4 en un ángulo de perspectiva contra una pared de mármol que muestra cómo se fusiona con la pared. LG OLED TV, OLED G4 y una barra de sonido LG en un espacio limpio y plano contra la pared con una actuación orquestal en la pantalla.

Diseño limpio que es
uno con la pared.

Se fusiona elegantemente contra la pared sin espacios³.

*El tamaño del bisel varía según la serie y el tamaño.

Ajuste perfecto con LG Audio

La barra de sonido de primer nivel digna
del mejor LG OLED de su clase

Ajuste al ras con espacio cero

Un diseño icónico en vista y sonido

La barra de sonido LG SG10TY, que combina perfectamente, se coloca plana contra la pared para lograr una apariencia interior cohesiva.

Una perspectiva en ángulo de la parte inferior de un televisor LG OLED y una barra de sonido LG.
El televisor LG OLED y la barra de sonido LG se combinan en un espacio habitable moderno.
El televisor LG OLED y la barra de sonido LG se combinan en un espacio habitable moderno.

*La barra de sonido se puede comprar por separado.

**La barra de sonido SG10TY coincide con OLED G (65/77").

*La barra de sonido se puede comprar por separado y el control del modo de la barra de sonido puede variar según el modelo.

**El uso del LG TV Remote está limitado a ciertas funciones únicamente.

***Tenga en cuenta que es posible que el servicio no esté disponible en el momento de la compra. Se requiere una conexión de red para las actualizaciones.

****Control de barra de sonido / Sonido de orquesta / Soundcast inalámbrico Televisores compatibles: OLED G4, C4 y B4.

Amplia gama de tamaños

Tamaño para adaptarse a cada vida

Descubre un tamaño para cada espacio y gusto con una gama que va desde 55" hasta 97".

Comparando los diferentes tamaños de LG OLED TV, OLED G4, se muestran OLED G4 55", OLED G4 65", OLED G4 77", OLED G4 83" y OLED G4 97".

El logotipo de webOS Re:New Program está sobre un fondo negro con una esfera circular amarilla, naranja y violeta en la parte inferior.

webOS Re:New Program

Cada año TV nueva durante 5 años.

Manténte actualizado con funciones y tecnologías útiles a través de 4 actualizaciones de webOS prometidas durante 5 años.

*El programa webOS Re:New admite un total de 4 actualizaciones de webOS durante cinco años.

**El umbral de actualización de cinco años para el programa webOS Re:New es el lanzamiento global de un nuevo producto.

***La primera actualización a webOS se realizará dos años después del momento de la compra.

****Los clientes reciben 5 versiones de webOS, incluida la versión actual, en el momento de la compra.

*****Hay actualizaciones disponibles para los modelos de lanzamiento de 2022, incluidos todos los OLED y 8K QNED, y los modelos lanzados después de 2023 incluyen UHD, NanoCell, QNED y OLED.

******Las funciones están sujetas a cambios y algunas actualizaciones de funciones, aplicaciones y servicios pueden variar según el modelo.

webOS 24

Haz tuya tu experiencia televisiva

Experimenta la televisión hecha para usted con Mi perfil, AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge y Quick Cards.

La pantalla de inicio de webOS 24 con Home Office, Juegos, Música, Home Hub y Categorías de deportes. La parte inferior de la pantalla muestra recomendaciones personalizadas en "Mejores opciones para usted".

*Los menús y aplicaciones compatibles pueden variar según el país y ser diferentes en el momento del lanzamiento.

**Las recomendaciones de palabras clave varían según la aplicación y la hora del día y solo se brindan en países que admiten PNL en su idioma nativo.

***Aplicado a OLED/QNED/nanocelda/Modelo UHD fabricado en el año 2023 y posteriores.

****Se proporcionará un total de 4 actualizaciones en el período de 5 años y el cronograma puede variar según la región o el país.

*****Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Sintoniza maravillas cinematográficasy diversión arcade

Dolby Vision & FILMMAKER Mode

Escenas cinematográficas auténticas cobran vida

Transforma la noche de cine. La imagen ultra vívida de Dolby Vision se combina con el soporte de FILMMAKER MODE™ para preservar la intención del director, optimizando la calidad de la imagen y garantizando que no haya distorsión ni sobreprocesamiento.

Un director frente a un panel de control editando la película "Killers of the Flower Moon" en un televisor LG OLED. Una cita de Martin Scorsese: "Para verla en casa, cada película debe verse en modo cineasta", se superpone a la imagen con el logotipo "Killers of the Flower Moon", el logotipo de Apple TV+ y un logotipo que dice "próximamente". Logotipo de Dolby Vision Logotipo de FILMMAKER MODE™

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**FILMMAKER MODE es una marca registrada de UHD Alliance, Inc.

Dolby Atmos

Atractivos paisajes sonoros te rodean

Escucha la acción que te rodea con la claridad incomparable, los detalles intrincados y la profundidad espacial de Dolby Atmos.

Un espacio acogedor y con poca luz, un televisor LG OLED que muestra a una pareja usando un paraguas y gráficos circulares brillantes rodean la habitación. Dolbyátomoslogotipo en la esquina inferior izquierda.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Aprobado por el director para procesamiento avanzado

En conversación con el director de Beef de Netflix, Lee Sung Jin.

Where Ryusuke Hamaguchi crafts his award-winning movies.

Juegos definitivos

Donde la acción rápida nunca se detiene

Elimina desgarros y retrasos con AMD FreeSync Premium, compatibilidad con G-Sync, modo de 144 Hz y VRR integrado.

*Certificado por "Excelente rendimiento en juegos" y tiempos de respuesta por Intertek.

**VRR varía de 40 Hz a 144 Hz y es una especificación certificada de HDMI 2.1.

***El modo 144Hz se aplica a 55/65/77/83" G4 y es compatible con contenido conectado a una PC.

Controles justo donde los necesitas

No te detengas para usar Game Optimizer y Game Dashboard.

Una escena de juego FPS con el Panel de juego que aparece sobre la pantalla durante el juego. Una escena oscura e invernal con el menú Game Optimizer apareciendo sobre el juego.

*El Panel de juego se activa solo cuando tanto "Optimizador de juego" como "Panel de juego" están activados.

**Imágenes de pantalla simuladas..

Accede a todos tus juegos favoritos

Miles de universos de juego al alcance de tu mano. Explora una biblioteca épica de títulos de juegos en la nube y transmítelos inmediatamente sin perder tiempo de juego en descargas o actualizaciones.

Una imagen de la pantalla de inicio de Boosteroide que muestra "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price". Una pantalla de inicio de GeForce NOW que muestra cinco miniaturas de juegos diferentes a la derecha.

*Las asociaciones admitidas pueden diferir según el país.

**Es posible que se requiera una suscripción a GeForce NOW.

***Es posible que se requiera una suscripción a refuerzos.

Sostenibilidad

Descubre la visión de LG OLED para el mañana

Elije lo que es mejor para el planeta con envases ligeros, biológicos y credenciales de sostenibilidad global.

Embalaje LG OLED sobre un fondo beige con árboles ilustrados.

*Todos los modelos LG OLED 2024 cuentan con embalaje ecológico.

1.En comparación con los modelos evo que no son OLED y según la medición de blanco completo.

2.En el primer año de garantía, los costos del panel, las piezas y la mano de obra están cubiertos. Del segundo al quinto año de garantía, solo los paneles están cubiertos y se cobrará la mano de obra.

3.Dependiendo del entorno de instalación, puede haber un ligero espacio entre el televisor y la pared. La instalación puede variar. Consulte la guía de instalación para obtener más detalles.

