Objevte Chytrá Zařízení s LG ThinQ

Technologie ThinQ umožňuje připojení chytré domácnosti přes Wi-Fi

Funkce Doporučené Asistentem Domácnosti

Připojení a ovládání odkudkoli

Aplikace LG ThinQ umožňuje snadné propojení se zařízeními dosud nevídaným způsobem. Zařízení můžete ovládat na dálku, i když jste venku

Jednoduché ovládání pomocí hlasového asistenta

Řekněte zařízení přesně to, co potřebujete. Stačí to vyslovit, reproduktor s umělou inteligencí bude poslouchat a po kontrole cyklu vám dá vědět

Efektivní údržba produktu

Prostřednictvím aplikace LG ThinQ můžete kontrolovat své zařízení, stahovat nové cykly, sledovat spotřebu energie a mnoho dalšího.

Pusťte Se Do Toho s ThinQ

Spravujte všechna svá zařízení z jednoho místa, ať už to bude z domova, na cestách, nebo při lenošení na pláži. Stiskněte tlačítko plus a prohlédněte si postup instalace aplikace.

Postup instalace aplikace LG ThinQ

Krok 1. Stažení aplikace ThinQ
Vyhledejte si na telefonu v obchodě Google Play nebo Apple App Store aplikaci LG ThinQ.

Krok 2. Přihlášení
Přihlaste se pomocí svého účtu LG, pokud ho máte.

Krok 3. Přidání zařízení
Dostali jste se na hlavní stránku aplikace LG ThinQ! A teď připojte svá zařízení LG.

Krok 4. Výběr zařízení
Vyberte zařízení, ke kterému se chcete připojit.

Krok 5. Jde se na věc!
Získejte přístup k zařízením pomocí aplikace ThinQ.

Volitelné připojení reproduktoru s umělou inteligencí –⁠ připojení služby Google Home

1. Otevřete aplikaci Google Home a stiskněte tlačítko Přidat.
2. Klepnutím na tlačítko + přidejte zařízení.
3. Vyhledejte si LG ThinQ a přihlaste se pomocí účtu ThinQ.

NÁPOVĚDA GOOGLE

Connect Google Home

Volitelné připojení reproduktoru s umělou inteligencí –⁠ připojení asistenta Amazon Alexa

1. Otevřete aplikaci Amazon Alexa a přejděte do nabídky.
2. Stiskněte tlačítko Skills & Games (Dovednosti a hry).
3. Vyhledejte si LG ThinQ a přihlaste se pomocí účtu ThinQ.

NÁPOVĚDA AMAZON

Připojení asistenta Amazon Alexa

*Určeno pro zařízení s Android OS 7.0 nebo vyšší a iOS 11.0 nebo vyšší.

Snadná Registrace na Jednom Místě

Postup registrace zařízení pomocí QR kódu

Krok 1. Klikněte nebo klepněte na + Přidat zařízení.
Krok 2. Z možností vyberte Naskenovat QR kód
Krok 3. Naskenujte QR kód na svém zařízení
Krok 4. Zařízení je zaregistrováno
*Modely bez QR kódu lze zaregistrovat ručně zadáním sériového čísla

*Rychlé naskenování QR kódu lze použít u produktů s podporou Wi-Fi vyrobených od ledna 2022 dál.

Umístění QR Kódu LG ThinQ

Chladnička

Vinotéka

WashTower™

Pračka/sušička

Mini pračka 1

Mini pračka 2

Horní plnění

Styler

Vysavač

Robotický vysavač

Klimatizace 1

Klimatizace 2

Přenosná klimatizace

Čistička vzduchu 1

Čistička vzduchu 2

Čistička vzduchu 3

Čistička vzduchu 4

Čistička vzduchu 5

Odvlhčovač vzduchu

Sporák/trouba

Varná deska

Mikrovlnná trouba

Myčka nádobí

Čistička vody

Nejčastější Dotazy

Stisknutím tlačítka plus získáte odpovědi na nejčastější dotazy.

Otázka: Jak přidám produkt do aplikace LG ThinQ?

Produkty do aplikace ThinQ přidáte pomocí funkce Přidat.


1. Na domovské obrazovce klepněte na možnost + Přidat zařízení > Vybrat zařízení
2. Stiskněte tlačítko Přidat zařízení na domovské obrazovce a klepněte na možnost Vybrat zařízení.
2. Vyberte produkt v seznamu produktů.
Následně postupujte podle pokynů. Vyberte ikonu produktu.

*Obrazovka zobrazená v pokynech se může lišit od obrazovky zobrazené ve skutečné aplikaci. Dostupnost produktů a služeb se může lišit v závislosti na modelech, které vlastníte, na regionu/zemi, ve které žijete, nebo na verzi aplikace a produktu.

Otázka: Při pokusu o přidání klimatizace se zobrazí zpráva, že heslo sítě „LG_AC_~~~“ není správné.

Pro název sítě „LG_AC_XXXX“ zadejte do pole hesla dvakrát poslední čtyři znaky „XXXX“ názvu sítě bez mezery.

Hesla rozlišují malá a velká písmena, proto malá i velká písmena zadejte přesně.
Obrazovka pro zadání hesla sítě Wi-Fi.

 

*Poznamenejte, že u telefonů iPhone může být zapnuta funkce, která automaticky píše velké písmeno v prvním zadaném slově nebo v prvním slově po tečce.
*Obrazovka zobrazená v pokynech se může lišit od obrazovky zobrazené ve skutečné aplikaci. Dostupnost produktů a služeb se může lišit v závislosti na modelech, které vlastníte, na regionu/zemi, ve které žijete, nebo na verzi aplikace a produktu.

Otázka: Při pokusu o přidání produktu se mi zobrazí obrázek směrovače se zprávou „Bez připojení k síti“.

– Než přidáte produkt do aplikace ThinQ, zkontrolujte, zda je váš telefon správně připojen k internetu.

Pokud máte i nadále problémy s připojením k internetu, zkontrolujte připojení směrovače.
– Tato zpráva se může objevit, pokud je směrovač příliš daleko. Pokud se nemůžete přesunout nebo přiblížit ke směrovači, nainstalujte zesilovač Wi-Fi a zkuste to znovu.
– Po odpojení nebo resetování směrovače to zkuste znovu.

 

*Pokud nemůžete přejít k dalšímu kroku přidání produktu, zavřete aplikaci a spusťte ji znovu.
*Obrazovka zobrazená v pokynech se může lišit od obrazovky zobrazené ve skutečné aplikaci. Dostupnost produktů a služeb se může lišit v závislosti na modelech, které vlastníte, na regionu/zemi, ve které žijete, nebo na verzi aplikace a produktu.

Otázka: Je možné při používání zařízení s aplikací ThinQ používat 5GHz frekvenční pásmo Wi-Fi?

Zařízení LG Electronics a aplikace ThinQ podporují pouze 2,4GHz frekvenční pásmo Wi-Fi.

 

*Obrazovka zobrazená v pokynech se může lišit od obrazovky zobrazené ve skutečné aplikaci. Dostupnost produktů a služeb se může lišit v závislosti na modelech, které vlastníte, na regionu/zemi, ve které žijete, nebo na verzi aplikace a produktu.

Otázka: Jaké jsou doporučené specifikace telefonu pro spuštění aplikace ThinQ?

Požadavky na operační systém Android

Aplikace ThinQ podporuje operační systém Android 7.0 a vyšší. Telefony používající operační systém Android verze 6.0.1 nebo nižší musí svůj operační systém aktualizovat, aby mohly používat nejnovější verzi aplikace.

Požadavky na systém iOS
Aplikace ThinQ podporuje iOS 12.0 a vyšší. Telefony používající operační systém iOS 10.3 nebo nižší musí svůj operační systém aktualizovat, aby mohly používat nejnovější verzi aplikace.

*Nejpřesnější a nejaktuálnější informace naleznete na odkazech v obchodech Google Play a App Store.
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lgeha.nuts
App Store: https://apps.apple.com/app/lg-thinq/id993504342

 

*Používání aplikace může být kromě verze operačního systému omezeno i dalšími specifikacemi telefonu.
– RAM: 2 GB
– Rozlišení: 1280 × 800 (WXGA)
– Volné místo: 377,2 MB
*Obrazovka zobrazená v pokynech se může lišit od obrazovky zobrazené ve skutečné aplikaci. Dostupnost produktů a služeb se může lišit v závislosti na modelech, které vlastníte, na regionu/zemi, ve které žijete, nebo na verzi aplikace a produktu.

Otázka: Jak se používá funkce Chytrá diagnostika?

Smart Diagnosis je funkce, která diagnostikuje možné příčiny poruch produktu. Pokud vlastníte produkty s logem Smart Diagnosis, postupujte podle níže uvedených kroků.


1. Na domovské obrazovce přejděte vlevo nahoře do nabídky > Smart Diagnosis.
2. Na domovské obrazovce stiskněte vlevo nahoře ikonu nabídky a vyberte možnost Smart Diagnosis.
3. Po výběru produktu postupujte při provádění funkce Smart Diagnosis podle průvodce.
Zobrazení obrazovky Smart Diagnosis po výběru produktu.

 

*Pokud není funkce Wi-Fi Smart Diagnosis podporována, zkuste spustit funkci Audible Smart Diagnosis podle pokynů uvedených na obrazovce aplikace. Upozorňujeme, že v rámci funkce Audible Smart Diagnosis se ozývá diagnostický tón.
*Obrazovka zobrazená v pokynech se může lišit od obrazovky zobrazené ve skutečné aplikaci. Dostupnost produktů a služeb se může lišit v závislosti na modelech, které vlastníte, na regionu/zemi, ve které žijete, nebo na verzi aplikace a produktu.

Otázka: Co mám dělat v případě výměny směrovače?

Pokud jste vyměnili směrovač v prostoru, ve kterém jsou umístěny vaše produkty, musíte také vyměnit

síť produktů zaregistrovanou v aplikaci. Pokud tak neučiníte, je možné, že nebudete moci produkty používat.

1. V nabídce nahoře vlevo na domovské obrazovce aplikace vyberte možnost Nastavení zařízení.
Na domovské obrazovce klepněte na ikonu v nabídce nahoře vlevo a vyberte možnost Nastavení zařízení.
2. V seznamu vyberte produkt, jehož síť chcete změnit.
3. Ze seznamu vyberte kartu produktu a klepněte na možnost Změnit síť.
4. Resetujte síť Wi-Fi podle pokynů na obrazovce.

 

*Obrazovka zobrazená v pokynech se může lišit od obrazovky zobrazené ve vlastní aplikaci. Dostupnost produktů a služeb se může lišit v závislosti na modelech, které vlastníte, na regionu/zemi, ve které žijete, nebo na verzi aplikace a produktu.

Otázka: Uživatelé iPhonu mají potíže s přidáváním produktů v aplikaci ThinQ?

Pokud nemůžete přidávat produkty v zařízení iPhone se systémem iOS 14, je možné, že aplikace ThinQ nemá správná přístupová oprávnění. Aplikace ThinQ vyžaduje přístup k následujícím nastavením:


1. Přepněte možnost Místní síť na hodnotu zapnuto
Abyste mohli do aplikace ThinQ přidávat produkty, musí být telefon připojen k místní síti. Připojte síť Wi-Fi a udělte aplikaci ThinQ přístupová oprávnění
Přiblížení nabídky Místní síť v nastavení iPhonu

2. Povolení přístupu k položce Poloha
Přiblížení nabídky Poloha v nastavení iPhonu
1) Klepněte na položku Poloha
2) Vyberte možnost Při používání aplikace nebo Vždy.
3) Zapněte možnost Přesná poloha.
Možnost Přesná poloha pomáhá aplikaci přesněji vyhledávat produkty.
Pomocí služby určení polohy můžete vzdáleně ovládat produkty a používat automatizační funkce a na základě informací o aktuální poloze vyhledávat střediska zákaznického servisu.
Jakmile nakonfigurujete všechna tato nastavení, zkuste znovu přidat produkt.

 

*Obrazovka zobrazená v pokynech se může lišit od obrazovky zobrazené ve skutečné aplikaci. Dostupnost produktů a služeb se může lišit v závislosti na modelech, které vlastníte, na regionu/zemi, ve které žijete, nebo na verzi aplikace a produktu.
*Nejnovější informace naleznete v zásadách společnosti Apple. https://support.apple.com/en-mk/HT211870.

Otázka: Jak mohu změnit výchozí jazyk aplikace v rámci jednoho regionu?

Změna výchozího jazyka aplikace ThinQ v rámci stejného regionálního nastavení může být možná pouze pro vybrané regiony (země). Nastavení jazyka můžete změnit podle níže uvedeného pořadí.


1. Na domovské obrazovce přejděte do levého horního rohu nabídky a klepněte vpravo nahoře na ikonu nastavení.
2. Na domovské obrazovce stiskněte vlevo nahoře ikonu nabídky a vpravo nahoře vyberte nastavení aplikace.
3. Klepnutím na položku Jazyk proveďte kontrolu a změnu jazyka.

 

*Obrazovka zobrazená v pokynech se může lišit od obrazovky zobrazené ve skutečné aplikaci. Dostupnost produktů a služeb se může lišit v závislosti na modelech, které vlastníte, na regionu/zemi, ve které žijete, nebo na verzi aplikace a produktu.

