Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

This image is Membership Banner

Life's good, když se stanete členem LG

Objevte skryté výhody od jedinečných slev až po přístup na exkluzivní akce – přidejte se k nám nyní!

Life's good, když se stanete členem LG Zjistit více Life's good, když se stanete členem LG Přidejte se k nám
Jste připraveni objevit více? Sjeďte dolů a využijte řadu skvělých výhod

Vydejte se na exkluzivní cestu plnou výhod

Staňte se členem ještě dnes

Přihlásit se Přidejte se k nám

Je toho pro vás víc

Na stránkách LG.com máme také řadu úžasných výhod určených pouze pro členy. Přidejte se k nám.

Uvítací kupón

Jako nový člen můžete využít 5% slevový kupón na první nákup u nás.1)

Přidejte se k nám

Doprava zdarma

Využijte bezplatnou a bezpečnou dopravu na vybrané produkty.2)

Přidejte se k nám

Věrnostní sleva

Nakupte na LG.com a získejte slevu 15 % na příští nákup3)

Přidejte se k nám

1. Kupón platí 365 dní od registrace a pouze pro produkty zakoupené online na LG.com.

2. Bezplatná doprava se nevztahuje na chladničky a WashTower.

3. Slevový kupón vám bude zaslán na e-mail do 1 měsíce od data doručení nákupu. Platnost kupónu je jeden rok a nelze jej kombinovat s jinými promoakcemi a slevovými balíčky. Při vrácení zboží se sleva za objednávku zneplatňuje.

 